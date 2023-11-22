SLOBODIAN: Italy, Argentina, Holland turning away from wreckers... Canada next?

Maybe Argentines today know something too many Canadian voters didn’t understand back in 2015 — a stylish hairdo does not a good leader make.Libertarian leader Javier Milei, with a dishevelled mop of thick hair, won Argentina's election by a landslide Sunday. Eight years ago, the inexplicable swooning over Justin Trudeau’s hair — despite the absence of notable leadership credentials — had a lot to with him being elected prime minister. Or maybe, Argentines have had enough. So, like Italians last year — and today the Dutch with populist Geert Wilders headed to an election victory and the prime minister’s office — they are sufficiently fed up with broken promises and socialist policies making them poor, and stripping them of rights and dignity.Finally! Hope floats in pockets around the globe. And, judging by Trudeau’s plunging popularity, a delightful reckoning is coming in Canada.Time will tell if Milei — the populist leader of the La Libertad Avanza party, a super-energized politician admirers call El Loco (the madman) — will be able to rescue the once prosperous South American nation from the 140% inflation and abject poverty Peronist socialists plunged it into.Milei made big promises that voters embraced. He’ll eliminate the Central bank, get rid of the peso for US dollars, relax gun laws, do away with several government departments and introduce conservative polices that end abortion and sex education in schools.Milei gives the suffering people betrayed by socialism desperately needed hope.One particularly touching video captured him asking his driver to stop. He leaped out of the car to reach out and grasp hands of supporters cheering him on.If Milei doesn’t keep his promises of course, he may end up suffering the fate of Trudeau who can’t go out in public anymore without being screamed and sworn at. He recently had to be ushered to safety from a Vancouver restaurant where he had been surrounded by a large pro-Palestinian mob. That’s what happens when a leader breaks promises, fuels extreme division, lets lunatics take charge, moves a country in the wrong direction on every front, and crushes rights and freedoms.The horns are still blaring in jubilation over Milei’s victory.Of course, when Freedom Convoy truckers horns blared across Canada and on Parliament Hill in peaceful protest of COVID-19 mandates and basic freedoms, Trudeau sent in swarms of police to crush Canadians. Then, to the shock and condemnation that rippled throughout the world, he declared the Emergencies (War Measures) Act, had people thrown in jail and froze bank accounts.“The end of Argentine decadence begins,” said Milei in his victory speech. “The reconstruction of Argentina begins today.”The reconstruction of Canada needs to start and the decadent spending of ‘elites’ and friends landing lucrative contracts that started shortly after Trudeau became prime minister, needs to stop. Whatever happened to his promise to restore public faith through an open and transparent government? He promised “sunny ways, my friends.”Still waiting. It has been anything but that.Anyway, the hair doesn’t look as good as it used to. And Trudeau’s Liberals have been taking a beating in public polls for months, trailing the Pierre Poilievre-led Conservatives by 10 or 15 points, enough for the Conservatives to form a majority government if an election was called.Trudeau broke his promises. Canadians are fed up with surging inflation, the carbon tax, housing prices that have risen by 70%, stagnant GDP growth, out-of-control federal spending, and excessive regulations.Canadians are fed up with being treated poorly to accommodate Trudeau’s immigration quotas that his programs and the country's housing stock can’t handle, his foreign controversies (including a failure to respond to Chinese interference in our elections,) his habit of alienating allies, his woke agenda, his attack on veterans, religious freedom and parental rights, his assault on a free media.Mostly, Canadians are fed up with being last and told they don’t measure up to his standards.Trudeau, the king of division, had the nerve to preach to Canadians about raging anti-Israel protests. “People are forgetting a little bit that we’re a country that protects the freedom of expression, that protects liberty of conscience. That, that, that respects and supports people even when we disagree with them across various points of view,” he said Tuesday.“That has been one of the strengths of Canada for our entire existence. We’re a place that does diversity better than just about anywhere else.”Yes, freedom of expression is a Canadian strength — that he has repeatedly violated.So, nice hair, platitudes and lectures, don’t cut it anymore.The Liberals have got to be rattled by, to put it mildly, a political upset in today’s Netherlands election that the Dutch haven’t seen for decades. Wilders' Party for Freedom — as it stands now — won 35 of 150 lower house parliamentary seats.He could form a coalition and become prime minster. “The Dutch will be No. 1 again. The people must get their nation back,” said Wilders who campaigned on ending the migration “asylum tsunami” and the Netherlands exiting the European Union.This follows the October 2022 victory of Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni’s conservative Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy) party.Trudeau has given no indication that he’ll bow out.So, by the time Canada’s federal election rolls around — maybe sooner than October 2025 — the voters who were bewitched by Trudeau’s hair and socks will take a good look at their grocery and gas bills and rethink where to mark that X on the ballot.