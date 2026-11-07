Opinion

SLOBODIAN: Jesus kicked out of Canadian military chapel

The Liberal government strips Christian symbols from CFB Gagetown in the name of forced inclusion.
Illustration of a discarded cross outside a military chapel, symbolizing the debate over religious expression in the Canadian Armed Forces.
Illustration of a discarded cross outside a military chapel, symbolizing the debate over religious expression in the Canadian Armed Forces.Image courtesy of AI
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Canadian Armed Forces
Churches
Jesus
Opinion
Opinion Column
Cross
Christian symbols
Forced inclusion