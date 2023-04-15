This Bud Light backlash isn’t about beer.
It’s a massive revolt by people fed up with their values and free speech being attacked by a militant transgender agenda pushing its way into every aspect of their lives.
Bud Light boycotters are the ones being cancelled.
But popular podcast host Joe Rogan, a warrior against cancel culture, missed the point. He laughed at and insulted people fighting the same fight he has championed, only on other issues.
Rogan’s stand against cancel culture has a lot to do with him being propelled to super stardom.
But he called the backlash “goofy” as he and a guest sipped Bud Light to support the company “in their time of stress” and mocked the type of people who drink the brand of beer Wednesday, on The Joe Rogan Experience. A laughing Rogan said he found the controversy over Bud Light’s partnership with transgender Dylan Mulvaney “kind of funny.”
“Like, how is that the big deal? I think it's goofy because I think that person’s goofy. But if you want to hire a goofy person, like who gives a s**t, it's kind of hilarious…,” said Rogan.
Gotta love the tenacious Rogan, a fierce defender of freedoms and rights, but maybe not so much today. Not after the stunt he pulled with this issue. He disappointed. Badly.
No doubt a good chunk of Rogan’s loyal massive audience are Bud Light drinkers.
But he dismissed them, just like Bud Light’s parent company Anheuser-Busch did when it made Mulvaney a spokesman for the beer and celebrated his “365 Days of Girlhood” by sending him cans of Bud Light with his picture imprinted on them.
Then the company piled on the people who made it obscenely wealthy over the years.
Vice-president of marketing Alissa Heinerscheid, who launched the campaign, said she did so because company had to revamp its “fratty” image and appeal to a younger woke consumer market. Enough of appealing to those outdated Neanderthals.
That caused Bud Light’s market value to nosedive by more than $6 billion.
A laughing Rogan piled on them too.
“Your typical Bud Light fan is like NASCAR, f**king sports. That’s most of the people that are drinking Bud Light. You saw the Bud Light demographics of who's drinking Bud Light.”
“Bigots,” said his guest Sam Tallent.
They laughed.
“Like, would we do this with cheesecake? You know what I’m saying? Like, if there was like a bomb a** cheesecake and all of a sudden, you know, some radical group like Antifa really got into the cheesecake. Would we be like, f**k this?” said Rogan.
Rogan figured the backlash was because Bud Light was giving in to the woke agenda. Tallent scoffed insisting “there is no woke agenda.”
Pull your head out of the sand, pal. Just because it may not affect you doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist.
Rogan figured there are more important issues to be outraged about, like Congress trying to ban TikTok.
OK, so back to his question about “who gives a s**t.”
Well, let’s start with the hick bigots who work their butts off to pay to keep their children in sports. Their daughters dedicate all they have to be the best they can. Then some bigger, stronger male comes along, applies lipstick, and steals their sports trophies and endorsement contracts.
These transgender boys know they’re cheating. They don’t care. It’s all about them. Whatever female they crush is irrelevant. They are applauded and celebrated while girls are driven to tears and told to shut up about the injustice.
These goofy bigots are terrified and furious because they have no say in what their children are being taught, even if it sexualizes them stealing their innocence, while their minds are programmed with hateful critical race theory lessons.
How about men being allowed in girls changing rooms and bathrooms? Are Bud Light drinkers who oppose that goofy too?
Are they goofy for being tired of their children being confused? Poor little ones are bombarded with messages from teachers, TV, social media, books, and movies telling them their natural instincts about being boys or girls are wrong.
Still find the backlash hilarious Joe?
These so-called goofy bigots are bullied, threatened with legal action, and labelled as intolerant haters while they lose control over their children.
At least they can control deciding what beer not to drink!
They are bone tired of less than half percentage of the transgender population, and its enablers, pushing them around.
This boycott against Bud Light is a way of saying they’ve had it with being told they are nuts for embracing religious and science beliefs.
Yes, right now it centres around the Mulvaney controversy.
But people are wounded.
And tired.
And fed up.
And loyal Bud Light drinkers know they’ve been betrayed. Many of these goofy bigots are people whose handshake is solid in a deal.
Anyone who thinks this backlash is goofy is sheltered from the constant bombardment of arrows slung by woke agenda ideologists.
And maybe, just maybe, these goofy bigots have some compassion for people like Mulvaney. They know that when the movement is finished with Mulvaney it will spit him out and move on to the next available sensation it can use to further its agenda and feed its bottom line.
Bud Light drinkers just want to have a beer without being told they have to celebrate a guy dressed up as a girl, a guy who flamboyantly blows bubbles in a bath like Mulvaney did while surrounded by Bud Light cans.
Meanwhile, Rogan said he was amused by Kid Rock blasting Bud Light cans, on the heels of the company celebrating Mulvaney’s womanhood “milestone.”
“On the other hand, I love Kid Rock’s video because I love that kind of thinking — not even that I agree with it," said Rogan.“I like wild people. I like raising hell, man.”
But Bud Light drinkers raising hell are just goofy.
Kid Rock cared enough to fire back — not mock others who felt the same way. He gets it.
But cancel culture warrior Rogan didn’t.
Like NASCAR drivers Bud Light boycotters just want to stay in their own lane, and not be slammed into the concrete by ideology shoved at them.
Hilarious, eh?
