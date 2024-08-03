SLOBODIAN: Just give the ‘girl’ his Olympic boxing gold medal and end the dangerous charade

Big surprise. Masculine, muscular Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, 25, who calls himself a woman, beat Hungary’s Luca Anna Hamori, who definitely is a woman, in a match at the Paris Olympics Saturday.Hamori managed to deliver a strong punch or two, but Khelif’s win was a unanimous decision in the women’s 66-kilogram welterweight quarter-final fight. Unanimous! The testosterone loaded ‘female champ’ with male XY chromosomes goes on to face Thailand’s Janjaem Suwannapheng. This would be the same Khelif who ‘beat’ Italy’s Angela Carini, who collapsed in tears and forfeited the match in 46 seconds last Thursday after he smashed her face with a powerful blow.Why even go through the farce of these grotesquely unfair Olympic boxing matches? Just give Khelif his girl gold and celebrate his “achievement.”Justify the cheating glory of the masculine athlete because he supposedly has a condition, a said differences in sexual development (DSD). That condition allows for a brutally stronger punch than any female boxer could level. But so what, eh?And the female boxers swindled out of fair fights had better applaud Khelif’s “win” and look happy about it.Carini was tragically victimized twice. First, when she was forced to face a thug — yes thug because he pounded her knowing he has a grossly unfair advantage! — in the Olympic ring.Then when she had to humiliate herself by apologising to that thug who didn’t belong in that ring, endangered her in an unfair fight, then was awarded a win.It’s doubtful that Carini wasn’t under tremendous pressure to say she wronged Khelif who delivered a powerful blow and ended her lifetime of working towards an Olympic dream in less than a minute. Carini, a victim of grossly unjust Olympic rules allowing obvious men to participate in women’s competitions, said - or was likely forced to say — she should have shaken Khelif’s hand. Imagine. “Actually, I want to apologize to (Khelif) and everyone else. I was angry because my Olympics had gone up in smoke,” Carini told the BBC.“It could have been the match of a lifetime but I had to preserve my life as well in that moment.”But Carini’s shattered dreams and legitimate fear for her life aren’t what International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach is concerned about.He’s worried about the feelings of — Khelif and Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting — who have bulldozed their way into women’s boxing.The “hate speech” directed at them is “unacceptable,” Bach told a news conference Saturday. And boy oh boy, he’s drawing a line when it comes to anyone questioning the gender of these two strapping athletes.“We will not take part in a politically motivated … cultural war,” said Bach.“What is going on in this context in the social media with all this hate speech, with this aggression and abuse, and fuelled by this agenda, is totally unacceptable.”Misogynist practices against women at the Olympics? Perfectly acceptable.Both Khelif and Yu-Ting were disqualified from the 2023 world championships on New Delhi by the Russian headed International Boxing Association (IBA) after gender-based testing. They failed to meet the criteria. The IOC flippantly discredited the IBA testing.No, no it has nothing to do with the boys being too much boy. It’s Russia’s fault. It’s political, claimed Bach.“What we have seen from the Russian side and in particular from the IBA, they have undertaken already way before these games with a defamation campaign against France, against the games, against the IOC.”Khelif and Lin, who is a two-time world champion, didn’t win any medals in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.“We have two boxers who are born as women, who have been raised as women, who have a passport as a woman and have competed for many years as women,” said Bach.Well then, if it says so on their passports just ignore the XY chromosomes and blood testosterone levels that scream male.“Some want to own a definition of who is a woman,” said Bach. Like he does?The IOC put out a correction after Bach confused transgender and DSD right after saying he wouldn’t confuse the two issues.“I will not confuse the two issues. We are not talking about the transgender issue here. This is about a woman taking part in a woman’s category and for all the rest.”He said the IOC framework is “scientifically based.”“But I repeat here this is not a DSD case.”No matter how hard anyone tries to polish and justify it, and medically explain it away, these boxing matches at the Paris Olympics aren’t fair fights. Period.It’s hard to understand how Khelif and Yu-Ting would be able to take any satisfaction in any victory or any pride in having any medal place around their necks.Bach, who has been president of the IOC since 2013, won a foil team gold medal during Montreal’s 1976 Summer Olympics. Presumably, his was a fair competition, something he’s adamantly working against when it comes to the female boxing athletes in the Paris Olympics.Other than the IBA, led by Russian national Umar Kremlev, that said it will pay the $100,000 winner’s prize to Carini, her coach and the national federation, Carini is the only hero here.Some might perceive her tears and decision to forfeit the fight as weakness. No, it took tremendous courage to make the statement she did — this is dangerous and wrong — by walking away. The Algerian Olympic and Sports Committee (AOSC) protested the “online harassment” against Khelif, claiming it was “a serious violation of sports ethics and the Olympic Charter by one of the participants in the boxing tournament.” Oh, please spare us the ethics lecture.It was distressed that anyone would say anything negative about “our heroine.”Their heroine sure had a look of rage on his face when he was in the ring with Carini.It’s a mercy for her — a top-notch athlete — that the fight only lasted 46 seconds.