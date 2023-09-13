Oh no, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre upset a few Karens.
How? He talked to passengers on a commercial WestJet flight — for 45 seconds. On the intercom yet!
Hopefully, the deeply wounded who complained and wailed are snugly wrapped in soft blankies, sipping a cup of herbal tea laced with a shot of whiskey or maybe some of that other stuff that’s legal now. Desperate times call for desperate healing measures.
They must have disembarked that plane and fled to a safe space.
Oh wait, the complainers weren’t on the flight.
God speed them anyway in their recovery from the trauma Poilievre inflicted while they weren’t helplessly trapped on that aircraft with him. God speed indeed!
Poilievre’s brief message went viral... 1.7 million views, the last time I looked.
A really, very offended Jann Arden, who wasn’t on the flight, tweeted, “Hey WestJet You and I will never be doing business ever again. This is so ridiculously disappointing.” Perhaps she’ll write another Juno Award winning song about the travesty, about how Conservative politicians best mind their manners about when and where they speak.
Now before anyone propels themselves into Karen think/speak and passes intolerant judgement like they all do, consider why the sensitive ones were so rattled.
Poilievre shocked on so many levels during a return flight to Calgary Sunday from the Conservative Party national convention in Quebec City.
First, there he was, like a normal Canadian — on a commercial WestJet flight!
And he had the audacity to talk to fellow travellers; his fellow Canadians.
That’s not how political leaders travel. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his climate-obsessed, lecturing cabal flit to and fro on carbon-spewing private or military jets.
And Trudeau scurries away quick like a bunny to avoid chatting with the unwashed. It could be because they’re yelling harsh things. But really, it looks like it's because he doesn’t like to mingle.
The round of applause appreciative passengers gave Poilievre wasn’t mentioned in the breathless report by CTV News about a brouhaha that wasn’t.
It was a riveting convention with the party faithful like the wind at Poilievre’s back. He outlined a solid plan to rescue Canadians from economic despair and assorted woes the Liberals keep inflicting on us.
The Trudeau's bought-and-paid for mainstream media had to dig deep to find something, anything to attack Poilievre with.
Presto! Karens not on a plane. What a gift.
What did the energized, smiling Poilievre say? “This is Pierre Poilievre. Happy to join you on the WestJet flight back to my hometown of Calgary.”
“Who’s running for a home you can afford?”
“Who’s running for some common sense?”
“Who’s running to give a big thank you to the WestJet pilots and crew?”
“This is your captain warning of a little bit of turbulence, but it will only last about two years [laughter} at which time we’ll have a totally new (inaudible) pilot in charge of the plane.”
WATCH: Pierre Poilievre speaks on WestJet
“We’ll pierce through the storm, safely land in our home, the country we know and love. Your home. My home. Our home. Let’s bring it home.”
“It’s not every day you get to hear a speech like this on a plane…on our flight to Calgary,” tweeted Jennifer Elle. (Not the American actress Jennifer Elle, but the good ole' 'prairie-girl' Jennifer Elle.)
But Arden weighed in to pontificate.
“The P.A. system on a plane is for the flight crew. Full stop. Not a political soap box for social media,” tweeted Arden.
To that Elle tweeted: “Imagine being mad about a flight you weren’t even on.”
Did WestJet grovel and apologize? Heck no!
In an email response to CTV News a WestJet spokesman said that it was a public flight but added for delegates who attended the convention.
“The use of the PA in this circumstance was approved in advance by WestJet operational leadership and up to the final determination of the operating crew.”
So, the crew was OK with it. WestJet leadership was OK with it. The passengers were OK with it.
But the Karens threw a hissy fit. Because that’s what Karens and the left do. It doesn’t have to be fair or make sense.
“It’s no wonder people mistrust mainstream media these days when a news outlet like CTV passes off this Pierre Poilievre hit piece as news,” said former Edmonton Griesbach Conservative MP Kerry Diotte, who attended the Quebec convention.
“It’s pure lazy journalism to scroll through social media, seize upon a comment from some malcontents and manufacture a story,” said Diotte who also wasn’t on the flight. “It’s a disservice to the public and a black eye to the craft of good journalism.”
(5) comments
I move we cancel "Karens" and Jann Arden.
Someone posted a link about being in a flight where Arden used the PARK to plug her TV shoe and new CD, Arden is a hypocrite.
Jann, take a laxative. Maybe you'd prefer a vomit seat on AC.
Arden is an "award-winning", talentless gas bag. The fact that the MSM gives HER a platform is ridiculous. I won't be watching CTV anymore! Oh yeah ... I already don't.
Thanks for this! 😁👍🏼
