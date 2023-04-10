Kid Rock

Kid Rock blows up some Bud beer, in his own unique protest against Anheuser-Busch exploiting the politics of the trans movement.

Budweiser Clydesdales’ Super Bowl commercials were simply the best. Puppy Love in 2014, Lost Dog in 2015, and others since tugged at heartstrings with their purity and simplicity.

These brilliant Budweiser commercials that people watched over and over sold a lot of beer.

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

Great Video Kid!!!!

These weirdo trans can go crawl back under their sicko twisted rock after they kiss my A$$!

