Budweiser Clydesdales’ Super Bowl commercials were simply the best. Puppy Love in 2014, Lost Dog in 2015, and others since tugged at heartstrings with their purity and simplicity.
These brilliant Budweiser commercials that people watched over and over sold a lot of beer.
But Anheuser-Busch recently may have wiped out a lot of the sentimental loyalty that fed its bottom line — a 2022 gross profit of $31.5 billion — by going super-woke with Bud Light.
The decision provoked a backlash. The company likely poured substantial future profits down the drain because consumers who just want to drink a beer without woke shoved down their throats will bypass Bud Light and Budweiser everything on the shelves.
Fed up country music legends — including Travis Tritt, John Rich and Kid Rock announced they won’t stock Bud beer in their bars and are banning it from their tours.
Caitlyn Jenner, who came out as trans in 2015 and underwent surgery in 2017, recommended people buy another brand of beer. The vitriol directed at Jenner — including death threats — is profound.
At issue is the Anheuser-Busch decision to send TikTok transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney personalized beer cans — with his face on it — and the message ‘Cheers to 365 Days of Being a Woman.’ The 26-year-old Mulvaney, who announced coming out as a girl in March 2022, dresses up in little girl clothes, sports bras and leggings. But Mulvaney’s still a guy even though he once took offence to being stared at when he goes out in tight girlie clothing and demanded people “normalize women having bulges.”
Mulvaney, unlike Jenner, has not had gender-reassignment surgery.
But Jenner was attacked for calling him a him.
It’s insanity.
Mulvaney said in an Ulta Beauty video — another contract he landed to promote female products — he wants to be a mom one day and “absolutely” can.
Ulta Beauty cosmetic and perfume sales reportedly took a nosedive.
An Anheuser-Busch spokesman said the Bud Light cans were “a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public.”
Didn’t matter. Many celebrities have called for a Bud Light boycott.
Kid Rock, a fearless, potty-mouthed icon who takes no prisoners when it comes to challenging those who trash ultra-conservative values, lashed out.
He posted a video of himself firing a semi-automatic rifle at several cases of Bud Light on a table by a river at his secluded property.
“Grandpa is feeling a little frisky today. Let me tell you as clear and concise as possible,” said the 52-year-old before pulling the trigger. He raised his middle finger and hollared “f**k Bud Light and f**k Anheuser-Busch.”
Tritt tweeted that he has banned Bud Light from his national tour.
“I will be deleting all Anheuser-Busch products from my tour hospitality rider. I know many other artists who are doing the same,” he tweeted.
Rich said he’ll stop selling Bud Light at his Redneck Riviera bar in Nashville.
These music stars have millions of fans that will be more loyal to them than to a brand of beer.
These celebrities speak out because they’ll survive the attacks directed at them, unlike fearful people without money or power who are persecuted and punished for expressing opinions contrary to woke ideology.
Jenner launched a new political action committee — the Fairness First initiative — that targets “radical transgender extremists.”
Jenner, 73, who won an Olympic gold medal in the men’s decathlon in 1976 as Bruce Jenner has condemned transgender men in women’s sports.
“Donate today to help me fight the radical gender extremists, keep boys out of girls sports, and put parents in charge of what goes on in the classroom. All dollars will go to support these issues in the upcoming critical races!” tweeted Jenner.
On the heels of the Bud Light fiasco, Nike announced a deal to make Mulvaney a sports bra model.
An enraged Jenner condemned US President Joe Biden’s approval of trans men infiltrating women’s sports and said “stop trying to erase women.”
“No biological males should be taking the hard-earned and hard fought, well-deserved places of women’s athletes,” said Jenner recently.
But it happened to college swimming champ Riley Gaines, 22 who is still being persecuted in a horrific way.
While many celebrated Mulvaney’s recognition by Bud Light, what Jenner calls the “Radical Rainbow Mafia” ambushed Gaines on April 6.
She was accosted by crazed and screaming trans activists — and pummelled by one wearing a dress.
Hysterical shrieks from about 100 wild trans activists drowned out her speech.
The terrified Gaines had to be ushered to a room where she hid barricaded for three hours.
Nope, no big corporations are leaping to her defence after the attack on her for delivering a Saving Women’s Sports speech at San Francisco State University.And despite seven police cars outside, there were no arrests of what Jenner called “domestic terrorists.”
Gaines was cheated out of years of dedication and hard work by a biological male who calls himself Lia Thomas at the Women's NCAA Swimming Championships last year.
Thomas ranked 462 as a swimmer competing against men. He called himself a female and came in No. 1 against Gaines.
In the locker room Thomas gets to share with women, the swimmer “dropped her pants” to expose “male genitalia,” said Gaines who supports transgender rights — just not in any female sports.
Gaines, who must feel like she’s fighting solo — other female athletes are too afraid to speak up — has vowed to keep speaking out.
Thomas mocks and taunts women by exposing himself and is applauded and allowed to compete against them
Woke companies allow Mulvaney to cheat females out of contracts for women’s products.
But consumers are expected to applaud this and keeping on buying the products companies peddle.
Kid Rock wasn’t the only one that got all fired up.
Social media is bombarded with videos of people dumping their Bud Light beer in the garbage.
Anheuser-Busch isn’t the only company that’s gone woke and insulted the very essence of women. But others that have will be watching like hawks to see how much the backlash affects its bottom line.
Time will tell if Anheuser-Busch pushed beer drinkers too far with woke and should have stuck to marketing gimmicks involving cute puppies and magnificent horses.
But after this, it is guaranteed there will be many who will never again be thirsty enough to crack open a Bud Light.
Anheuser-Bushe InBev SA/NV (BUD) stock price closed Friday at $66.34 per share. Monday morning the price fell to $64.99 a share and continues to drop.
(1) comment
Great Video Kid!!!!
These weirdo trans can go crawl back under their sicko twisted rock after they kiss my A$$!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.