Trudeau Eyre

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau withg Lt. General Wayne Eyre.

 Office of the Prime Minister Adam Scotti

Male goon squads in uniform visited homes of pregnant Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members to pressure them into taking the mandatory COVID-19 vaccines.

Unvaccinated expectant mothers suffering pregnancy complications so severe they were ordered hospitalized by their physicians, were punished for being AWOL.

Tags

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

(6) comments

guest714
guest714

If they win that lawsuit there not gonna be able to talk about it, that’s a guaranteed. What stops all the regular citizens from doing the same my wife was forced to take the vaccine along with millions of other moms that didn’t want there kids to have an abrupt stop to there lives because the parent wasn’t vaccinated. Just not sure how the military is more important then the general public that pays to have a military. Trudeau should have been jailed long before any of this was am issue. The government stoped caring about Canada’s military right after world war two

Report Add Reply
mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Just the other day there was a donation stand set up in the Okotoks Walmart for veterans. Trudeau needs to be severely punished for his crimes.

Report Add Reply
BurdLadie
BurdLadie

Those stories are heart wrenching. Let's hope that Trudeau and his Government are shamed and brought to account for their actions. They should walk in the shoes of those people. Nemesis.

Report Add Reply
Michelle Cundy Staff
Michelle Cundy

Thank you so much Linda for writing this article.

Report Add Reply
mccann.wp
mccann.wp

👍

Report Add Reply
dgmcdnld
dgmcdnld

In the end the tax payers pay. The libs keep getting elected.....

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.