Male goon squads in uniform visited homes of pregnant Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members to pressure them into taking the mandatory COVID-19 vaccines.
Unvaccinated expectant mothers suffering pregnancy complications so severe they were ordered hospitalized by their physicians, were punished for being AWOL.
One heroic Quebec soldier was forced to stand outside in freezing temperatures daily for three months until he lost so much body mass he could stand no longer. He hasn’t recovered from the thuggish physical and psychological torture he endured for refusing the jab.
Dishonorable discharges were dispensed with abandon on military personnel of all ranks who had served loyally, some for decades, after defending innocents and Canada’s honour abroad in war zones and fighting floods and forest fires at home. The vindictive punishment restricted them from ever getting another government job.
Careers destroyed. Families destroyed. For some, the will to live seeped out of them day by day.
They were betrayed by an institution they loyally served. They were targeted and ostracized by weasel coworkers unworthy to wear the uniform, to whom the lifeblood of the military — esprit de corps — meant nothing.
And some allege they were abandoned by Chief of the Defence Staff Lt. Gen. Wayne Eyre, a devout Liberal, who bowed to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s bidding.
Allegedly there’s a smoking gun — written communications — to prove Eyre’s loyalties were grossly and “unlawfully” misplaced.
These military members — army, navy, and air force — slugged it out alone. Many lost the battle to save their careers. Others succumbed to pressure and kept their jobs: Some now suffer vaccine-related injuries.
But they aren’t alone anymore. And they are fighting back, big time.
Even if only a fraction of the heartbreaking claims of “malicious and unlawful” treatment in sworn affidavits in a class action lawsuit representing 329 military personnel are proven — there’s no doubt Canada’s military members were at the mercy of Liberal government politics and gutless superiors.
The court action is demanding $1 million in damages for each plaintiff — along with an acknowledgement that the CAF violated their rights under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
Defendants in the lawsuit filed in federal court last week include Eyre, Minister of Defence Anita Anand, Vice Defence Staff Chief Lt.-Gen. Frances Allen, Surgeon General Maj.-Gen. J.G.M. Bilodeau and Judge Advocate General Rear Adm. Geneviève Bernatchez.
“The lawsuit is about abuse of power. It’s going to get interesting,” said Catherine Christensen, with Edmonton’s Valour Legal Action Centre that is representing the plaintiffs.
“This isn’t about COVID-19. This is about a corrupt chain of command that thinks they are untouchable, above the law.”
“The biggest message to get across is that here are 329 people who are standing up, they are going to be the tip of the spear, to bring some justice to all the things that have happened to Canadians over the past three years.”
Tip of the spear?
“I’m getting hundreds of calls from people who’d like to be part of the second lawsuit. All military.”
Of the 1,300 CAF members who applied for vaccine exemption, only 158 were approved. Others opted for early retirement taking financial hits. In all, an estimated 3,000-4,000 personnel were lost due to the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
“The Canadian Armed Forces has abused its unique position in Canadian government for decades at the expense of the members of the CAF and the former members of the CAF,” reads the statement of claim.
“The snippets of the plaintiffs’ stories are hard to read. With the approximately 150,000 pages of evidence we have, the stories get worse and the abuse of power in the chain of command is very apparent,” said Christensen.
“Under the National Defence Act, the Chief of Defence Staff cannot issue an order that violates the Charter of Rights. Just because they put a uniform on, they are still Canadian citizens, they have all their rights.”
“It was determined by the Military External Committee for Grievances that he (Eyre) did violate Sect. 7 of the Charter which is personal autonomy.”
“The committee has already ruled on four cases that Eyre made several legal errors, including breaching the Charter rights. Under the National Defence Act, he can’t issue an order which violates the Charter.
“That makes his directives unlawful.”
“I have evidence — communications — to show that they took direction from the prime minister’s office. It’s Eyre talking to others in the chain of command where he admits the order came from above him. He’s in trouble.”
Trudeau isn’t the commander of the CAF. “The only one that the Chief of the Defence answers to is the king.”
The CAF lost some of their best people because of COVID-19 mandates.
“There were pregnant women who were harassed at home by men in uniform. There were pregnant women who were charged with being AWOL for being hospitalized for other reasons by their obstetricians. They were accused of not reporting for duty and trying to avoid the mandates.”
“We’ve got some that have been suicidal. Touch wood, we didn’t lose anybody.”
“We’ve got instructor pilots being forced into postings where they’ll sit at a desk. What a waste of resources. Fully trained instructor pilots. We don’t have any to spare.”
“Chaplains were pushed out because they were standing up for people.”
Christensen said she has been targeted.
“I’ve received death threats. I’ve received all kinds of nasty stuff… I’m prepared to deal with whatever they want to throw at me. I have some really good senior lawyers advising me behind the scenes, including ones who were involved with the trucker convoy.”
“And I’ve got an entire battalion behind me. They all laugh that I’m the most protected lawyer in Canada. I’ve got special forces, I’ve got snipers, I’ve got pilots, I’ve got infantry. If there was any kind of trouble, I’m probably not the best one to pick on. They’re a fantastic group.”
Federal vaccine mandates were lifted for Canadians a year ago. However, the mandates remained for most active-duty CAF personnel. The insatiable quest to discipline them and throw them out for refusing to take the jab continued.
Everybody was forced to get vaccinated, said one plaintiff, who is still a serving member. He asked to remain anonymous.
“The policy was unnecessary, very harmful because the vaccine rate was around 80% when they said they had to go 100%. They had to politicize it. It was about scoring points before the big (2021 federal) election.”
“They politicized our bodies, they politicized our careers, they politicized out institution to score political points.”
“You’re looking at all these people who spent decades in the service of Canada being thrown into the garbage for something that we know now is limited in protection.”
He aptly described the stories on the statement of claim as heartbreaking.
“Page after page of careers shattered, lives shattered, families shattered, marriages shattered, health shattered. People were forced to get the jab, terrible situations.”
“Do I keep my job, or do I protect my unborn baby? Women were put in that position. For what?”
The harassment was relentless.
“They were constantly threatened by their chain of command. They had children at home, car payments to make. They were facing not just unemployment but unemployment where they were going to be unemployable in the future because they were released under a dishonorable discharge… It was the mark of shame.”
“One of the insidious things about the whole process is that they released people under a malicious category. Dishonorable discharge was punitive. It was like they twisted the knife. It marked them, made them ineligible for future work with the government.”
“They invaded people’s lives to get them to get vaccinated. The pressure they put on is going to break your heart.”
