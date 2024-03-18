Opinion

SLOBODIAN: Leave this man alone to teach soccer to kids

Jon Mulder, president of the Central Alberta Soccer Association, has faced nothing but trouble since he first objected to Marxist DEI policies on sex and sexuality being pushed on other people’s children who only ever joined to play soccer
Jon Mulder, president of the Central Alberta Soccer Association, has faced nothing but trouble since he first objected to Marxist DEI policies on sex and sexuality being pushed on other people’s children who only ever joined to play soccerContributed
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta Soccer Association
Jon Mulder
DEI agenda
Appeal possible to Canadian Soccer Association

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news