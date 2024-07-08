SLOBODIAN: Lib plan to cover up deceptive spin with more spin

“Politics is the art of making your selfish desires seem like the national interest,” according to economist and philosopher Thomas Sowell.But if an awakened electorate stops buying it, then the back-up plan is to command an army of government spokespeople to “correct” their thinking, said a Liberal treasury board report.The Liberals got this far — winning three elections under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau since 2015 — because they were masters of manipulative spin, grandly promising amazing this and that yet delivering neither. Instead, they stepped on Canadians’ throats implementing a load of unwanted failed policies suiting their socialist ideology and hunger to transform Canada. Even as quality of life spiralled downward, the deception worked for a time.“The tragic brilliance of politics and control is found in the ability to get the masses arguing over which poison they should drink,” says another commentatoe, author and behavioural scientist Steve Maraboli.Increasingly however, Canadians are no longer thirsty for the cup the Liberals offer.Telling Canadians what they’re doing is good for them — when it’s clearly not — isn’t working as well for Trudeau and his gang anymore. Toronto-St. Paul’s? Gone to the Conservatives in last month’s byelection after a 30-year Liberal stronghold. Nanos Research, Leger, Abacus Data, and other polls consistently show the Liberals trailing the Conservatives by double digits.But old habits die hard. The Liberals plan to charge on and ramp up churning out spin — until dumb Canadians clue into their brilliance.What’s the plan? Instruct 4,600 federal spokespeople on how to “correct” Canadians’ thinking to avoid the seemingly inevitable big breakup (the next federal election). But it’s not them, it’s you.You just don’t understand their quest to fight for “democracy” as they push the Online Harms Act to crush speech. It’s “misinformation and disinformation” they never really explain — but holler every time they are criticized or outed or called to account — that’s making you not like/trust them anymore.It has nothing to do with taxes, inflation, the housing crisis, scandals, immigration, crime, intrusion on free speech, division, or secretive spending, protected spies, and so on.But a report by Treasury Board President Anita Anand’s department said government spokespeople must be trained to “correct” Canadians’ thinking in an environment rife with “growing distrust of government and democratic institutions,” said Blacklock’s Reporter. “Today communicators are working in a media environment where the public’s trust in government is eroded through misinformation and disinformation,” said the annual report. “This trust lies at the heart of our democracy.”“Achieving our core mandate is more complex, challenging and important than it has ever been. The communications community must therefore be empowered to play a role in the decision-making process.”“We have worked to inform, correct facts, raise awareness, mobilize individuals and communities and encourage people to participate.”But, it's the “core mandate,” the deceptive smoke and mirrors swirling around it, and the Liberal’s sense of superior entitlement that is the problem.While we’re doing our part to save the planet (laugh track) paying a crushing carbon tax, somebody forgot to tell Canada’s climate ambassador that meetings, albeit pointless, can be held via Zoom.Instead, Catherine Stewart jetted on business class — to Abu Dhabi, Amsterdam, Bali, Beijing, Bern, Brasilia, Brussels, Cairo, Copenhagen, Delhi, Florence, Geneva and Helsinki, Istanbul, Kinshasa, Leipzig, Lisbon, London, Milan, Mumbai, Munich, New York City, Paris, Rome, Sao Paulo, Sharm El-Sheikh, Vienna, Washing and Zurich — — racking up $254,000 in travel expenses in two years, staying in luxury hotel costing up to $623 a night. We’ll never know what, if anything (and probably nothing,) she accomplished.To justify that senseless globe-trotting, as the Liberals weakly did, is akin to putting lipstick on a pig.The home equity tax? Oh, ignore that secret meeting, it’s just a rumour, say the Liberals who’ll slap it on Canadians the minute they can to punish those who were frugal and worked hard for what they earned.No, they’re not trying to control media with hundreds of millions in bailouts, insisted Trudeau.What was it former Cuban dictator Fidel Castro said about free media? Oh yes: “The first thing dictators do is finish free press, to establish censorship. There is no doubt that a free press in the first enemy of a dictatorship.” That $30-billion daycare program that Chrystia Freeland told the House of Commons “worked” to provide and economic boost and enable up to 240,000 more mothers to join the workforce?False, according to the Department of Social Development.“At this time there is little to no research proving to what extent the increase in the participation rate of core-aged mothers of young children has been driven by any particular factor,” read a briefing note, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.It couldn’t establish an “unconfirmed linkage to Canada’s affordable care system and a hike in labour participation rates.So, the Liberal answer to repeatedly getting outed for spin is to mobilize their spokespeople to hit the gas pedal on spin.But they’ve gotten away with it because they could, because voters in the past absorbed the spin like sponges. So, yes, the thinking of enabling Canadian does need to be corrected, but not in the way the Liberals hope for.“A people that elect corrupt politicians, imposters, thieves and traitors are not victims … but accomplices.” — George Orwell