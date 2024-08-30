SLOBODIAN: Liberal MP tries to get off hot seat with 'racism' accusations

When the Liberal government faces serious questions or allegations about this, that, and an endless stream of so much else, their go-to is to holler “racism,” fervently hoping to deflect attention from uncomfortable matters at hand.Liberal MP Leah Taylor Roy, being a good little soldier, foolishly fell into lockstep and employed the Liberal’s favourite tactic when she accused Blacklock’s Reporter of stoking anti-Asian racism in her riding.Trouble brews in her Ontario Aurora-Oak Ridges riding. It swirls around allegations of Chinese Communist Party (CCP) agents infiltrating polling stations to intimidate Chinese Canadian voters in the 2021 election she won by 1,460 votes, beating Conservative incumbent Leona Alleslev..Yes, of course, Taylor Roy is concerned about potential interference. But not enough to respond to questions posed by Blacklock’s Reporter regarding a sworn affidavit it reported on that was filed with the Commission on Foreign Interference by Alleslev, alleging CCP agents worked in the local Elections Canada office and polling stations.Blacklock’s reported Taylor Roy didn’t comment because she didn’t comment.According to an August 27 email she sent to Blacklock’s managing editor Tom Korski, Taylor Roy claimed she didn’t respond because she was too busy toiling to “prioritize constituent concerns” to address the CCP trouble.No, she didn’t mention concern for Chinese Canadians, many of them here to escape oppression possibly being stalked and intimidated by CCP operatives in the email.Instead, she played the racist card, perhaps hoping to guilt and intimidate Blacklock’s.“Anti-Asian racism is of concern to many Chinese Canadians I have spoken with, and I am concerned that this recent allegation and article will further this scourge,” wrote Taylor Roy.Now, many recoil and run when someone alleges they are in any way attached to racism. Did Blacklock’s apologize profusely and retract the story? Not a chance.“Casual slander will not save Ms. Taylor Roy,” wrote Korksi in an email to the Western Standard Friday.“There is an affidavit sworn before a judicial inquiry suggesting Communist Party agents infiltrated polling stations to intimidate Chinese Canadian voters in her riding. If I was Ms. Taylor Roy, I would get on that.”C’mon Taylor Roy, slinging silly racist dung is beneath someone whom Chinese supporters in her riding called a “new local star” and named Li Ya Tai Le — meaning ‘everything goes smoothly and well, noble, respectful and above the ordinary.'Besides, it’s Blacklock’s — a severe itch politicians can’t scratch because it doggedly digs deep and meticulously reports on and exposes truths.Korski is a top-notch media man who sharpened his skills working for newspapers, and as a Beijing correspondent for Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post.Blacklock's publisher Holly Doan also earned a sterling reputation as a television journalist and was CTV’s Beijing bureau chief.Blacklock’s has proven it doesn’t back down.Parliamentary Press Gallery executives, flanked by armed police, showed up to evict Blacklock’s after it had criticized and exposed recipients of Trudeau’s generous $595 million in media subsidies — while refusing to solicit or accept the bribe cash — in December 2022. Blacklock’s vowed to fight that and a threat to terminate its membership.The shameful complaint was made by two Canadian Press reporters and a freelancer. Fourteen reporters assigned to desks in the National Press Building had the integrity to refuse to sign the petty complaint.A letter from Western Standard Publisher Derek Fildebrandt to the Press Gallery backed Blacklock’s and explained why the expulsion of the “world class investigative reporting” media outlet should be reversed.See — Blacklock’s is still there!Friday, Blacklock’s announced it will file a notice of appeal challenging a federal court ruling upholding a claim by lawyers representing Attorney General Arif Virani that it’s OK for federal managers to “share passwords to Blacklock’s content without payment or permission.”The point is that an email from Taylor Roy containing “casual slander” won’t deter Blacklock’s.And maybe she should step up and back the claims she made in it.“I, like all my colleagues, take the issue of foreign interference extremely seriously, which is why Justice (Marie-Josee) Hogue's work is ongoing. I am sure that the committee will investigate any credible allegations and take the appropriate action.”And gee, she didn’t say no comment.“I received the email around noon yesterday and I prioritize constituent matters, which I was working on at the time.” She added: “I am also concerned that these allegations were not raised with Elections Canada at the appropriate time, when they could have been thoroughly investigated.”It’s never too late. In fact, the China inquiry said Friday its investigating names and dates referenced in a censored report on foreign espionage in Parliament. Public hearings resume on September 16.In an initial Report last May, Hogue confirmed Canadian politics suffered foreign interference and that “a few parliamentarians” received pay from foreign embassies, took orders from foreign officials and spied on colleagues.Cabinet has refused to release names of senators or MPs who were implicated.Meanwhile, Canadian voters the price and were “frightened” by foreign agents at polling stations.“Around half the Chinese Canadian constituents she canvassed would tell Ms. Alleslev they were afraid to vote for her because they feared repercussions against themselves or their family members both in Canada and in China,” said Alleslev’s affidavit.“Some claimed they took the threat seriously because there were agents of the Chinese Communist Party working in the local Elections Canada office and in the polling stations or monitoring outside of the significantly reduced number of polling stations to watch who voted.”If anyone in her Chinese community approached Taylor Roy with such complaints, she hasn’t said.The conservative Party listed Taylor Roy’s riding as one of 13 identified as having irregularities.Serious stuff. One would think anyone who had that kind of an allegation levelled at her would bypass sending emails alleging racism to Blacklock’s and work furiously overtime to clear her name. Even vehemently demand that the suspected politicians be named!Korski’s right. Taylor Roy should “get on that.” .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.