SLOBODIAN: Liberals’ climate ‘crisis’ ads designed to stoke fear, not promote policy

“It is not a matter of what is true that counts, but a matter of what is perceived to be true,” Henry Kissinger.Why is the Liberal government using tax dollars to run, albeit lame, campaign ads to push its dubious “climate crisis” agenda?You may have seen the spots on television or the web — replete with hurricanes, lightning bolts and wildfires — promoting ideological fantasies and spinning them as sound government policy when in fact they’re meant to frighten you into obedience so it can control you with a perception of the truth it wants you to believe to justify its destructive decisions.So what if respected climate experts present hard facts to dispute vague climate crisis claims meant to terrify? The end justifies the means.The late Henry Kissinger once uttered an ominous statement that has taken hold in our turbulent world.“Who controls the food supply controls the people; who controls the energy can control whole continents; who controls money can control the world,” he said.Anyone notice the full assault on fossil fuels under the guise of reaching 2030 and 2050 emissions reduction targets? Controlling the energy and climate hysteria go hand in hand.He’s the same guy who also had warped take on truth that our leaders today heartily embrace.“It is not a matter of what is true that counts, but a matter of what is perceived to be true,” he said..Kissinger was the mentor of Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, a sinister body that operates on another form of population control. Fear. Real or perceived, who cares. They act with impunity.Fear of pandemics. Fear of a global water crisis. Fear of climate change — that’s the chief topic these puffed-up buffoons ‘tackle’ at the silly little meetings they jet to, leaving massive carbon trails in their wake.And Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government marches in lockstep with the WEF squandering billions of our tax dollars to feed the fear that many climate experts say in a distorted perception of truth..Leading the charge is Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, who has less credibility but is even more creepy than Swedish activist and climate poster child Greta Thunberg.She should be in school to learn some facts — with Guilbeault sitting in a desk beside her. Far, far away from Canada in Sweden.The WEF thunders that there a climate crisis and the bowing Trudeau government obediently parrots the claim.In 1986, former US president Ronald Reagan said: “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are ‘I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.’”Oh look, the federal government’s climate crisis website has a whole section on ‘We’re here to help.’It outlines programs and financial incentives to make people stop the “human activity,” the main culprit behind “human induced” climate change because burning fossil fuels produces carbon dioxide, a life-giving greenhouse gas..The canada.ca/climate-crisis website features cheesy ads that remind of the COVID-19 propaganda. Wear masks, that have been outed as useless to fend off a virus, so you don’t kill anyone.Now it has shifted to hang your laundry on the clothesline outside to save the planet from burning up and the oceans from swallowing coastal communities.Someone was well-paid to craft this ridiculous 30-second clip that tries to pull at the heartstrings, but instead insults our intelligence:“You know who’s raising the bar in the fight against the climate crisis?Charles, who now takes the bus to work twice a week. Megan, who chose electric tools instead of gas-powered ones. Jayden and Amina who are financing their new heat pump with government incentives. And the Nguyen family who dry their laundry with nothing but a little fresh air.”“Learn more ways we can raise the bar together at canada.ca/climate Crisis, a message from the Government of Canada.”Again, where is proof of the climate crisis beyond wild claims made by the WEF and radical activists that holler it’s the biggest threat humanity is facing?Where’s the science to support Liberal political campaign ads paid for by taxpayers?The WEF’s Global Risks Report 2022 stated that meeting a net-zero goal by 2050 will create disorder and that shifting away from carbon-based industries will “trigger economic volatility, deepen unemployment and increase societal and geopolitical tensions.”And to that, the Trudeau government, in its ‘wisdom’ says it’s your duty to hang your clothes outside to dry.Meanwhile, climate crisis deniers can just shut up or get cancelled..In September 1,609 climate experts signed a declaration saying the climate emergency was essentially a hoax.Nobel Prize (physics 2022) laureate Dr. John Clauser had the audacity to say he doesn’t believe a climate crisis exists.Last July, Clauser was told he wouldn’t be allowed to speak to the International Monetary Fund. This came on the heels of Clauser disputing climate change during a speech in Seoul, South Korea at Quantum Korea, an international conference exploring global trends of quantum ecosystem innovations.Well, what does he know?Besides, we’ve got the likes of climate change guru Guilbeault flitting here and there to cry about the climate crisis, and brag about how Canada is successfully “bending the curve” on the emissions that fuel the climate crisis that’s going to kill us all.But trust the Liberal government. It’s helping to “carve a brighter future for our planet and future generations,” Guilbeault said in a statement.Now don’t expect to see any 30-second clips presenting the other side of the story, which a government with integrity — using your tax dollars — would do.That would interfere with its assault on Alberta’s energy industry.But Canada’s headed toward an election.And with the Liberals tanked in the polls, pushing climate crisis fear is all they’ve got.