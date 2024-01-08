Opinion

SLOBODIAN: Liberals make it easier for foreign students to scoop available jobs

The Government of Canada recently lifted the 20-hour work week cap for foreign students under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act in November 2022, extending it to this April 30. This allowed the roughly 807,000 foreign students to work unlimited hours in Canada.
Michael Grinshpoon
