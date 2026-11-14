Opinion

SLOBODIAN: Liberals preach restraint, then hand refugee healthcare another $349.8 million

One day after projecting a $62.3 billion deficit, Ottawa asked Parliament for hundreds of millions more for refugee healthcare.
Refugee patients wait at a Canadian clinic.
Refugee patients wait at a Canadian clinic.Image courtesy of AI
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