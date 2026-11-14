SLOBODIAN: Liberals preach restraint, then hand refugee healthcare another $349.8 million

Two people are sitting in the waiting room of a doctor’s office.One is a sick working Canadian citizen who can’t put off seeing a doctor. The other is a refugee, who may or may not be a failed asylum seeker ordered out of the country a long time ago.No charge for the refugee. Canadian taxpayers foot the bill, even for individuals arriving with chronic conditions or psychological trauma requiring long-term, specialized care. Our wounded military and RCMP veterans who must fight for benefits and fend off MAiD vultures should be so lucky.Canadians aren’t eligible for many healthcare benefits afforded to refugees and asylum claimants via the Interim Federal Health Program (IFHP). Even Canadians who pay increasingly costly private health insurance premiums can be billed a portion of the costs. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) runs the IFHP program and was allocated $4.4 billion for programs and services in 2026-27. The Liberals announced cuts of 15% to IRCC’s budget totalling $619 million over three years in the November 5 budget.Prime Minister Mark Carney called for fiscal restraint and boasted that the Liberals delivered. “It is crucial to recognize one reason we are so focused on eliminating wasteful government spending is so we can protect the social programs that make life more affordable for Canadians,” he said.So, who are we to begrudge these stewards of our money a reward of 6,000 bottles of wine ordered for the House of Commons four days later?But hold on. The day after the Liberal government projected a $62.3 billion deficit in 2026-27, it stretched its hands out to Parliament with 71 more money requests..Tucked in the extra $24.4 billion wanted for this year through Supplementary Spending Estimates was $349.8 million more for the IFHP to top up what’s already budgeted. Earlier this year, the Parliamentary Budget Officer projected the IFHP, which cost $1 billion in 2025-26, will rise to more than $1.5 billion a year by 2029-30. The Conservatives blasted the Liberals for out-of-control refugee healthcare costs.The IFHP is supposed to provide temporary healthcare to asylum claimants, refugees, and other newcomers not yet covered by provincial health plans. IFHP spending depends in part on the number of asylum claimants in Canada each year and the accumulation of past asylum claimants who continue to receive benefits while awaiting a decision — either due to backlogs or legal appeals — on their claim or removal from Canada.The number of refugee claimants awaiting decisions climbed from 70,000 in 2022 to 300,000 by the end of 2025. Who knows where it stands now.Canada’s Immigration Levels Plan reserves 13% of all immigration admissions for refugee and protected persons. Conservatives are skeptical of Carney’s announced immigration numbers.The Liberals made a big to-do about healthcare reforms last May when it required eligible refugees and asylum claimants to pay a $4 co-payment on prescription drugs and 30% of the cost of most supplemental health benefits. It was to help offset costs.In July, the Conservatives hollered after discovering the Liberals quietly restored full coverage for IFHP services. The IFHP covered 623,365 foreigners in 2024-25, about 440,000 of them refugee claimants.So, what health benefits are they eligible for?Basic benefits include doctor visits, hospital stays, lab tests, and emergency treatment. Supplemental benefits include prescription drugs, dental care, vision care, counselling, physiotherapy, speech therapy, home care, and devices like wheelchairs.For some resettled refugees overseas, Canada covers medical exams, vaccinations, and fitness‑to‑travel assessments before they arrive.Once here, coverage lasts until the person gets provincial health insurance, leaves Canada, or their claim is fully processed.No, no, no, insists the government. Non-citizens do not receive better healthcare benefits than Canadians. Then why are Canadians hurting when they are not?.As many as one-in-five Canadians are estimated to be unable to afford prescription drug insurance.A visit to the emergency department for a non-resident without Canadian healthcare insurance can cost between $794 and $1,635. One day in intensive care can cost $13,110. These estimates are based on 2026 rates in Ontario, BC, and Quebec. Millions of Canadians can’t find a family doctor. There’s a shortage of nurses. Surgical waitlists are horrific. There may be a backlog of nearly five million surgical procedures, diagnostic scans, and specialist appointments across Canada. Canadians are rationing prescription drugs. Millions lack prescription drug insurance, can’t afford out-of-pocket costs, or don’t have adequate coverage.A basic manual wheelchair typically costs $350–$600; a customized model can cost $1,000–$2,000; power wheelchairs range from $2,500 to more than $10,000.Refugees get them for free. But even with coverage like Blue Cross, only 70% of approved wheelchair costs are reimbursed. Basic Blue Cross premiums typically cost an individual $900 to $2,400 annually.Some home care services may be provided at no cost, but others incur fees based on income or specific needs. It goes on. And how about that “free” healthcare Canadians enjoy? Healthcare costs are paid through taxation.According to a July Fraser Institute report, The Price of Public Health Care Insurance, 2026, Canadian families will pay an estimated $6,464 to $21,115 in taxes this year for public health care, depending on family type.The report stated that the cost of public health care insurance increased between 1997 and 2026 2.3 times faster than food prices.Meanwhile, healthcare benefits for illegal immigrants and rejected refugee claimants cost Canadian taxpayers tens of millions. And those costs will continue to rise.But don’t worry. The fiscally responsible Liberal government is prioritizing your health needs and your tax dollars, dear Canadian.Why, just look at how it slashed the IRCC budget by 15%!