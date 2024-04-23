SLOBODIAN: Liberals sued for funding UNRWA, contravening anti-terrorism laws  

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland dodged a question about a raucous protest Saturday on Parliament Hill celebrating the October 7 slaughter and kidnapping of Jews by Hamas terrorists, coupled with chants calling for Jews to be annihilated.But Freeland — and the Liberal government — won’t easily dodge questions resulting from a court action challenging their violation of anti-terrorist laws. The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) and Canadians who lost loved ones in the massacre are suing the federal government.Canadian law stipulates only organizations that uphold international human rights, standards and Canadian values may be allocated taxpayer dollars. Yet, Canada funnels millions of dollars to United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) — despite indisputable proof that UNRWA has long been infiltrated by Hamas. And, beyond professing it has severed ties and allegedly punished employees, UNRWA hasn’t proven it has done that.Those involved in the lawsuit want all funding to UNRWA halted.Meanwhile, when asked about the hate speech Sunday, Freeland said she hadn’t seen that specific protest so, “it would just be wrong of me to comment.” Well, OK. But did she expect it was a kinder, gentler protest unlike those contaminating Canadian streets for the past six months calling for the work Hamas started to be finished?Freeland did condemn the glorifying of killing of 1,200 and kidnapping of 253 Jews, eight Canadians among them. And she had ‘tough’ words about Hamas that don’t line up with Liberal actions.“Canada recognizes Hamas as a terrorist entity and our government is very, very clear on that,” said Freeland, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.What’s clear is that statement is as ridiculous as Foreign Minister Melanie Joly’s March 18 babble that cabinet must not “pick sides” in the war Israel didn’t want started by Hamas. Canada, in many ways picked a side. And it isn’t Israel’s.Later, on Twitter (“X”), Freeland said she watched a video on Saturday’s protest and expressed “shock and disgust.” Is so long past being able to take anything Freeland or the Liberal government say seriously — because what they say isn’t backed by what they do.Hamas was blacklisted as a terrorist organization in Canada in 2002. So, if Canada recognizes Hamas as a terrorist entity, then why does the Liberal government continue to shovel millions of dollars into UNRWA?The Liberals allocated a conservative $200 million between 2016 and 2022, then tens of millions more since to UNRWA. Corruption within UNWRA led the former Conservative government — along with many countries — to cease funding which the Liberals resumed when they assumed power.Feeding it taxpayer dollars violates Canadian anti-terror legislation according to the request for a judicial review filed earlier this month in federal court.That was after Canada decided to resume funding to UNRWA which had been paused by many nations after it was revealed UNRWA workers and teachers participated in the massacre and held and abused some of the 260 hostages captured in their homes.The CIJA said humanitarian aid is needed in Gaza but siphoning it through UNRWA is unethical and an unlawful violation of Canadian law.“Our families are appalled and sickened by the decision of the Canadian government to reinstate funding to UNRWA given its ties and support of the terrorism that took our loved ones’ lives,” reads a joint statement by family members.Israel has proven more than the fact the UNWRA employees took part in the massacre. When Israel Defence Forces infiltrated Gaza, they found a massive data centre Hamas built directly under UNRWA’s headquarters.There’s “no way” UNRWA couldn’t hear the digging under its building, Richard Marceau, CIJA’s vice-president and general counsel, told Honest Reporting Canada.It’s known that “dozens and dozens” of UNRWA employees are “members of sympathizers” of Hamas.It has been known for years that UNRWA-funded — through humanitarian tax dollars — school lessons teach that Jews are to be hated and must be eliminated.With employees of UNRWA “killing families, raping women, killing babies, and taking hostages,” plus with other employees on chat groups “celebrating the orders of October 7,” there’s only one conclusion.The disease within, it is so deep” and the “rot so extensive,” providing it with aid is “unreasonable” and other options are necessary, said Marceau.Options being organizations, that unlike Hamas, won’t rob the Palestinian people blind. Hamas is “notorious for diverting funds and materials provided by the international community, intended for humanitarian aid to terrorist purposes.”“Helping Hamas in any way shape or form is illegal under Canadian law,” said Marceau.Yet, when the Liberal government announced it would suspend funding to UNRWA pending a completed investigation into its role on October 7, it resumed funding March 8 despite no final investigation results — an “unreasonable” decision under Canadian law.Current funding — the next instalment is supposed to be $25 million - should be suspended, CIJA argues.The families involved in the lawsuit continue to suffer incredibly.“They do not want Canadian money to go to an organization that has been in effect helping the people who caused their pain,” said Marceau.Neither would most Canadians support their money directly or indirectly to a terrorist organization that “wants nothing to do with peace.”Meanwhile, Israel has reported that the number of aid trucks into Gaza have increased since October 7 — more than UNRWA claims there are incoming. Propaganda? More theft?“Yet there are a lot of issues with UNRWA distributing confidently the aid in Gaza.”UNRWA and its supporters are trying to “rehabilitate” its image. Like so many times over so many years with so little improvement.Meanwhile, Joly’s claim that cabinet can’t pick sides is a big lie considering that Canada jumped on the bandwagon to condemn Israel’s retaliation — and fight for survival — when it suspended all arms and weapons exports to Israel in March.Meanwhile, these Liberals who don’t want to pick sides have done little to stop the assault on Canadian Jews other than 'tsk tsk' endless protests.On Saturday, Canadians for Palestine chanted “Long live October 7th, long live the resistance, long live the intifada, long live every form of resistance.” There was the usual “from the river to the sea” call to wipe all Jews off the map. Burning babies alive, gang-raping, torturing, executing, beheading, dismembering alive 1,200 Jews in that unprovoked attack wasn’t enough for these evil, ignorant ones.A police investigation into numerous hate speech complaints filed against Sunday’s protesters is underway. Be shocked if the police finally do something constructive to hold these terrorist-loving degenerates — who have no respect for the Canadian flag or Canadian values — accountable.