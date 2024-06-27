SLOBODIAN: Libs care about their ‘hopes and dreams,’ not yours

Liberal MPs will selflessly devote their 13-week summer recess to learning what the “hopes and dreams” of Canadians are, Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon told reporters last week. “We’ll be out meeting Canadians where they live in their communities, talking to them about our accomplishments and about their hopes and dreams.”Oh, just relax. Enjoy the break. Why venture out amongst peoplekind to pointlessly exhaust yourselves now? You’ve had eight years to solve that puzzle. Another 13 weeks won’t help. Can you even handle hearing firsthand what Canadians really think about those ‘accomplishments?’ Ask Justin about that.If you insist, tuck hand sanitizer in your pockets. A wee bottle will do. Hard to believe, but a smattering of unwashed Canadians you’ve sniffed at and remained aloof from since 2015 might still want to shake hands. Maybe wear one of those COVID-19 masks you mandated in case frustrated middle-classers facing poverty breathe into your bumptious space. Oops, forgot. Masks are as uncomfortable and useless as Liberal policies, platitudes, and promises.Hopes and dreams, the Liberals say. Like Canadians pining to see the entire lot fired next election? According to polls, the fed up, disgruntled number is climbing. But what could unemployed liberal ‘elites’ do to eke out a living like everyone else pummelled by crippling inflation and taxes they created?How about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a semi... he likes to travel but now he has to pay for his own fuel. And Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault on the evening shift, pumping it.Or, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland cashiering at a car wash where she’d have to learn how to responsibly handle other people’s money.Speaker of the House of Commons Greg Fergus would make a fine movie theatre usher. His experience evicting so-called unruly people complaining about the lousy performance of the lead actor would come in handy.Alright, I'm being a little playful.But listen to these people. Notice how “concerns” and “hard times” and “frustrated” are the new Liberal buzzwords? Did it take pricey strategists to convince them the steady stream of lecturing, condescending, accusatory, divisive, messages while Rome burns are backfiring? Or does this feeble attempt to portray some kind of, newfound humility have anything to do with the stunning Liberal defeat in Monday’s byelection that scared them silly?Remember how prior to Toronto-St. Paul byelection, Freeland lectured that Canadians who opt for the alternative and don’t embrace the Trudeau Liberal vision of Canada were “cold and cruel and small?” Then, after voters elected Conservative Don Stewart to represent the Liberal stronghold since 1988, Freeland’s message changed. “We know these are hard times for Canadians. We know we have to work hard to earn back their trust.” Even Trudeau insists he now hears “concerns and frustrations.” “These are not easy times. And it is clear, I and my entire team, have much more hard work to do to deliver tangible, real progress that Canadians can see and feel.”More work to do? Please, no more! You’ve done enough. That’s why Canada is so deeply wounded on all fronts and they're hollering for you to resign, begone, get out.Trudeau didn’t detail the “work” but it’s safe to assume his hope and dream is to win the election, then crack down harder on ideals that don’t fit his “post-national state” vision in a country he claimed has no core identity. Liberals and their cronies want to continue to gouge and plunder and feed taxpayer money to ‘special’ recipients abroad and at home.Hey, maybe it’s payback time. A few cabinet ministers could get jobs stocking shelves and cleaning up on aisles #7, then #12 and #13, then back to #7 at Loblaw Companies and its subsidiaries that received more than $10 million in federal handouts from the since 2019, yet reported billions in profits.Meanwhile, once comfortable Canadians hope and dream of keeping fridges and cupboards stocked until payday.Suddenly, Trudeau wants to “deliver tangible, real progress.” These Liberals can’t even count trees or figure out how much it costs to feed a kid lunch.All that bragging about the goal to plant two billion trees by 2029 to save Canada from burning up? Fake. An internal Department of Natural Resources revealed that the Liberal cabinet promise was just inspirational, not to be taken literally, revealed Blacklock’s Reporter.They can’t even get fake right. Only a fifth — 393 million will be planted by 2031. And the initial budgeted cost of $3.16 billion over 10 years soared to $5.94 billion. But how dare you grumble about paying the carbon tax!It would be payback time for all who profited obscenely from ghastly, wasteful climate change hoax spending on green projects and faux studies. Maybe these phonies who fed from the public trough could hire out-of-work MPs to head out to the wilderness to conduct critical research: Do Trees No One Planted Still Make a Sound if They Fall in the Forest?How about that benevolent promise to feed 400,000 schoolchildren daily through the National School Food Program? Well, some Liberal didn’t do the math right. The $200 million budgeted would provide meals costing $2.78 each. Recently a Senate national finance committee heard an average meal costs $6.45. Even meeting the Breakfast Club of Canada’s minimum $4.50 per day average would cost $324 million annually. Under the Liberal plan they boasted about, nutrition and quality of meals would be compromised.Maybe some out-of-work Liberals could get jobs serving meals in school cafeterias. Picture Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly behind the lunch counter wearing a hair net handing apples to little children.It's the Liberal way to spend on costly, wasteful endeavors that make pals and contributors rich but don’t measure up to the good governance all Canadians equally deserve. Struggling taxpayers’ foot the bill.Tourism Minister Soraya Martinez Ferrada, co-chair of the Liberal re-election campaign committee, said Canadians “feel” life is hard. Yup, hunger’s a feeling. Worry is a feeling. Depression from evaporated hope is a feeling. So is being cold because you must keep the thermostat down to reduce heating bills.Then she pulled a fast one, cleverly trying to divert from and downplay Liberal responsibility.“The struggle they have in everyday life, it is difficult. I feel that frustration, of course. We see it everywhere, in Argentina, in Italy, in Europe and in the United States.”What does that mean? Others are suffering, it’s not our fault, so suck it up. What a clueless way to “talk” to people. But that’s what the Liberals will do when they show up in communities to face voters they severely, unforgivably betrayed. They’ll talk and pretend to listen while they fret about the chances of their political survival.Liberals never listened to Canadians who don’t think like they do or aren’t beneficial to them and their corrupt, twisted agenda. Only fools would believe they’ll start now.They’ll dangle bribes for votes. Make promises that’ll be forgotten or go the way of trees and school lunches. And offer lots of excuses for the mess they made in a desperate attempt to save their sorry hides and hang onto power so they can continue to impose their values and ideology on Canadians, like it or not.Of course, they sincerely, deeply care about hopes and dreams — theirs, not yours.