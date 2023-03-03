Jason Kenney-Jason Nixon-Legislatuer

Jason Kenney and Jason Nixon in the Legislature.

 Courtesy CBC

Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre constituents were recently told to accept the fact that MLA Jason Nixon stands as their candidate in the May provincial election.

No, the disputed nomination will not be reopened, despite a petition signed by 400 UCP constituency members calling for a vote at a special general meeting (SGM.)

Cynthia Moore

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

newday2day
For those who see this as UCP party disfunction, I disagree. It is the discourse and debate of a healthy democracy, the

appropriate outcome being an open nomination process.

Jablonski
Corruption at the party executive level. How much more if given a mandate to govern. Danielle should have step in. Open the nomination. If Nixon is their man, fine. But transparency that does not exist with party members will be exponential with the regular electorate. I don’t trust the UCP. Didn’t trust the PCs. This all smells the same.

Illusion
Thank you, Western Standard for covering this very important issue. This corruption needs to be called out and challenged. It doesn't matter that this is election season, we all need to take a close look at who we are voting for if we allow this to pass. The entrenched neocons that were dining on the rooftop with Kenney 2 years ago while we were locked down in our homes appear to still be running the UCP on many levels. Smith needs our strong and vocal support to take back control of the UCP that appears to be slipping from her more and more by the month.

As was mentioned in another commenter: the leftists and neocons never back down. If you vote them out, they will either cheat, threaten, or find some other way to slither back into power. We need to be equally as steadfast in our will to drive them out.

Nixon has no business running in the most conservative riding in the province that clearly does not align with his political views. He should be running in a swing Calgary riding that more closely aligns with his neocon, socially leftist persuasions. I didn't like Schweitzer, but I could at least respect him for running (and winning) an extremely challenging Calgary riding as a UCP candidate. Maybe Nixon should be forced to take Calgary Elbow seeing as how Schweitzer is gone. Rockey Mountain House deserves to be able to vote for a real conservative.

AB Sovereignty
Good to see they are fighting back. At the behest of the corrupt Nixon his challenger was wrongly removed to ensure Nixon could slide in. Good old PC political maneuvering. Nixon is from the same cesspool as Kenney and puts a pretty nasty taint on the UCP.

