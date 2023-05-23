Prevailing thought is that the UCP has no hope of flipping any Edmonton NDP-held ridings, because the socialist stronghold in the Capital is impregnable. With the pundits saying Calgary will decide the May 29 election, the UCP and NDP essentially abandoned Edmonton and rolled their machines into the southern city’s ridings considered either a toss up, or in play.
So, the battle for Edmonton-Castle Downs is a localized ground war between NDP incumbent Nicole Goehring and the UCP’s Jon Dziadyk.
It’s considered a likely — not sure — NDP win.
Former city councillor Dziadyk and his campaign team aren’t convinced Goehring — a low-key MLA who isn’t on NDP leader Rachel Notley’s A-Team — has it bagged.
That’s based on more than wishful thinking. A recent snapshot from the Constituent Information Management System (CIMS), a Conservative app that tracks support, shows Dziadyk is in a good position.
Of the 28,078 doors Dziadyk and his team knocked on — with 17,805 successful contacts — 40.1% of decided said they’ll support him, 35% were undecided. Only 17.4% said, 'not a chance.'
Dziadyk refused to comment on the CIMS data obtained by the Western Standard. But, he had no problem talking about what he’s hearing at the doors in the riding with large pockets of Lebanese and old European whites. It isn’t only candidate’s signs hammered into lawns that pepper the riding. Many pickup trucks in driveways have F**k Trudeau stickers.
“A lot of young folks, teenagers, or people in their late 20 or early 30s, they despise Trudeau. They say ‘I don’t know who I’m voting for I just hate Trudeau.’”
“I say ‘Do you know that there’s a direct line of communication from the NDP through their party system to Jagmeet Singh who is in partnership with Trudeau?’”
There’s much discussion about the NDP’s strategy — diverting attention from its abysmal record when Notley was premier 2015-2019 to relentlessly portraying Premier Danielle Smith as unfit to lead.
Some constituents who traditionally vote Conservative are hesitant.
“If they have issues with the premier, it’s mostly based on the unfair NDP smearing of her.”
People bring up points peddled by the NDP — they’ll have to pay for healthcare services and Smith will gamble away their retirement security by pulling out of the Canada Pension Plan.
The NDP presses on spreading the misinformation, distributing freshly printed flyers after Smith made it abundantly clear people will use health cards, not credit cards to pay for services.
Another thing is the shift in Muslim voters unhappy with radical NDP policies they legitimately fear a Notley government will accelerate.
“The Muslim support is coming out for the Conservatives like never before.”
“Now that wokeism has really come home to roost they’re worried. They’re aware of what’s happening and not in love with it. They see what NDP candidates in general support.”
The Edmonton Islamic Academy is a private school under the jurisdiction of the Edmonton Islamic School Society.
It’s onboard with the Alberta curriculum, but not with the NDP’s social policy agenda.
“When the NDP were in power, they treated chartered schools as if they were public schools and imposed both classroom and architectural considerations with the threat of pulling public finding if they did not comply. I understand bathroom policy was a point of contention.”
Concerns intensified after Notley’s May 7 repeated vow to make public schools her “priority” and offered no assurances regarding funding for alternative education options, ie charter and private schools.
Smith promised to protect these schools.
Smith also recently made a welcome banking announcement. The UCP is working with the Alberta Council of Imams and the Al Rashid Mosque to explore opportunities for Islamic-compliant, or halal, financing.
For example, many Muslims can’t access traditional mortgage financing through regulated financial institutions because paying or charging interest is prohibited under Islamic law.
Meanwhile, Edmonton-Castle Downs election 2023 is different from the two previous races.
Goehring, who worked in family and child services, was first elected in 2015 when the 53-seat NDP wave swept Alberta.
In 2019, Goehring faced two popular Lebanese candidates running for the UCP and the Alberta Party (AP). The difference in split conservative votes added up to about 1,000 more than she received.
AP did disproportionately well based on the popularity of the local Lebanese candidate who isn’t running again. It’s unlikely Alberta Party candidate Patrick Stewart will benefit from a repeat.
As city councillor, Dziadyk fought hard for Ward 3, renamed tastawiyiniwak, that fits into Edmonton-Castle Downs boundaries.
He challenged red tape plaguing small businesses.
In 2019 he was the lone councillor opposing a shisha ban. There were 44 Lebanese hookah bars in the ward.
Later, he tackled conflicting rules about mask mandates in barber shops that made it difficult to service men with big beards.
After former chief medical officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw said masks weren’t required, council maintained a mask mandate, which Dziadyk opposed.
His popularity surged with his constant promotion of the neglected north side of Edmonton.
So, why did the underdog who won in 2017 on a $5,000 campaign, lose his seat in the 2021 municipal election?
He was defeated by Karen Principe, whose campaign was bolstered by her sportscaster husband Gene Principe. Constituents were “starstruck” when he knocked on their doors.
When Dziadyk showed up, they’d show off the selfies they took with his opponent’s husband.
Dziadyk lost points when he backed the polarizing Mike Nickel in his unsuccessful bid for the mayor’s chair.
Also, he couldn’t overcome a “smear campaign” by CBC reports he used $44,000 in taxpayer funds to pay for a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree.
It was in fact $11,000 from the budget other council members used to attend conferences while staying in “$300-a-night hotels.”
Dziadyk reasoned serving on city council was essentially being a director of a multi-million-dollar corporation and wanted to upgrade his knowledge of accounting and finances. He paid back the funds. Despite having gotten the OK ahead of time and being exonerated, it hurt him badly in the election.
“It was hellish … I’m back in my stride.”
This time his competition is so low-key, constituents complain she’s AWOL.
The Western Standard reached out to Goehring for comment on complaints that her riding office remained closed due to COVID possibly up to when the election writ was dropped. She hasn’t responded.
“I went to Nicole Goering’s office in March to get a document notarized by her or one of her staff,” said Paul Tetreau, a Dziadyk supporter.
He knocked until a staffer opened the locked door.
“She said she wasn’t able to notarize the document for me but, if I made an appointment, Nicole could come to the office and notarize it for me.”
“She told me that the office wasn’t open to the public, except by appointment since COVID started.”
Eventually, his St. Albert MP helped him.
Meanwhile, Dziadyk, an urban planner who works as the chief of staff for the affordability and utilities minister, has been active through the massively popular North Side Hub Facebook group with 62,000 followers. The non-political forum deals with diverse community issues.
There’s a large military presence in the riding.
Goehring’s campaign profile touts her position as liaison to the Canadian Armed Forces, viewed by some as serving no significant purpose.
Dziadyk is active military. The reservist lieutenant has served 11 years as an intelligence officer in the Royal Canadian Navy.
The biggest concern is that Conservatives who think the NDP will sweep the city again won’t bother to vote. Dziadyk tells them it “doesn’t have to be a self-fulfilling prophecy” to have Edmonton shut out again.
“I’ll be a direct line of communication to the premier and others. I’ll have your best interests in mind. If I’m elected, I’ll keep Edmonton at the front of the conversation.’”
(1) comment
I would really like to know how Western Standard obtained the CIMS information. Many UCP constituency associations do not have unfettered access to this information. Please share. Thanks,
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.