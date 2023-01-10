Dr. Ellen Wiebe specializes in death — a lot of death — and she’s proud of it. She’s even been known to brag about bending the rules to help people die.
Wiebe has performed 400 medically assisted suicides. She’s also a Vancouver abortionist. However, it’s unknown how many babies she has ripped from the womb during her career spanning almost four decades.
This member of the Clinician’s Advisory Council of Dying With Dignity Canada is hailed as the nation’s euthanasia pioneer. Her profile lists one of her accomplishments as having developed the Hemlock Aid to provide consultations for doctors and patients wondering how to go about euthanasia, down to deciding between a needle or cocktail.
One of her colleagues on the advisory council, obstetrician Stefanie Green, told The New Atlantis she’s helped 300 people die by MAiD.
That’s a big kill count between two women.
“It’s the most rewarding work we’ve ever done,” Wiebe boasted during a 2020 Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) seminar.
Now just because Wiebe specializes in the sinister work of aborting babies and euthanizing people, doesn’t mean the doctor doesn’t have a sense of humour.
She told a ‘funny’ story during presentation delivered in a cheeky, cheerful — and chilling — manner at a June 2018 Dying with Dignity Vancouver chapter town hall meeting.
“One of my patients who booked her death, I came to see she was in the hospital. So, I came to see her about five days before her booked death,” said Wiebe. “And I said ‘Just, you know, wanted to know if you're still feeling the same as when we talked last. And she said ‘No, I've changed my mind. I was scared. I'm not scared anymore, I'm fine.’”
“And she actually died on the day she had booked her death,” said Wiebe laughing heartily for some disturbing, inexplicable reason.
The audience laughed too.
MAiD legislation was passed in Canada in 2016. Since, more than 31,600 people ended their lives with MAiD. The number jumped 31% to 10,064 deaths in 2021 from 7,603 the previous year. Canada is steadily getting closer to a plan Wiebe outlined.
During that 2018 talk, Weibe said “approximately 1% (1,018) of all deaths in Canada in the first year that it was legal were medically assisted.”
“So, in our first year we had almost twice as many by percentage than Oregon did in its 20th year,” she boasted.
She said the expectation was Canada would eventually catch up with the 4%-5% euthanasia numbers of all deaths in the Netherlands and Belgium, which have similar laws. When addressing advanced state of decline, Wiebe determined even “completely nonverbal” patients suffering dementia “can still be competent” to choose MAiD.
At that time, she had completed 126 MAiD procedures, assessed twice as many, and refused 35.
One MAiD patient introduced her to his kids as his “angel,” she said proudly.
That’s not how some other patients describe her. Wiebe has a 2.5 out of five score with Rate MDs Doctors You Can Trust. Former patients complained about complications suffered over IUD insertions and removals.
“Had my IUD insertion with this doctor who treated my body like a farm animal,” wrote one who claimed she suffered “severe bleeding” and pain.
Another wrote in October 2022: “The comments about her bedside manner and sincere lack of care are accurate. I had a terrible experience with Dr. Wiebe and would strongly recommend seeing another family practitioner if you have the option.”
During her 2018 talk, Wiebe also spoke of performing MAiD at her abortion clinic. She laughed about the circumstances surrounding that, too.
She laughed about one funeral home that “absolutely” refused to assist her.
Although she said paperwork is necessary and insisted she follows all the rules, Wiebe complained about the “pages and pages and pages” of documentation just to satisfy people’s “curiosity” required for each MAiD death.
“People are curious, but they shouldn't make me have to do this on that basis.”
“It's really onerous and what really makes me angry about this is that this is a requirement under criminal law. If I don't submit the documentation that Health Canada is setting up, I am subject to criminal prosecution.”
Wiebe bragged about breaking the rules by visiting a MAiD patient in a hospital against protocol.
More recently, The New Atlantic reported Wiebe proudly said she helped end the life of a man deemed unsuitable for MAiD and did not qualify for euthanasia. Another assessor determined he didn’t have the capacity to make an informed decision and did not suffer a serious illness. Wiebe bragged to fellow physicians in a seminar that she cleared him, flew him to Vancouver where she practices, and euthanized him.
The world looks on in horror at Canada’s lax euthanasia laws.
The Daily Mail published a January 8 article exposing Canada’s shame. It pointed to disabled army vet and former Paralympian Christine Gauthier testifying in Parliament that a caseworker offered her unsolicited counselling on MAiD when she called about Veteran Affairs delays in the installing a lift in her home.
There’s also the scandal over veterans being offered access to MAiD by a now fired caseworker. There are stories of homeless or people facing eviction seeking suicide as a solution.
The New Atlantic asked Wiebe about that. No problem!
“As all Canadians have rights to an assisted death, people who are lonely or poor also have those rights,” it reported as her reply.
Where is the line for this woman?
Since 2106, MAiD expanded from only the terminally ill being eligible to include people with disabilities. A plan to expand it further in March to include people suffering mental illness was put on hold after a large outcry. But the federal Liberal government vowed to press ahead. Again, Canadians were assured that solid checks and balances will be in place to ensure only qualified people will be eligible. The rules must be followed. Trust us, they say.
No shock that Wiebe supports expanding the legislation.
And why would anyone doubt that she’ll now follow the rules and be held accountable if she doesn’t. Next time, for sure.
Wiebe escaped discipline from the BC College of Physicians and Surgeons and was cleared of wrongdoing after she provided MAiD to a resident of a Vancouver nursing home. The Louis Brier Home and Hospital accused Wiebe of “sneaking in and killing” an 83-year-old Jewish resident suffering lung cancer in 2017. The facility allows residents to undergo MAiD assessments, but bans killing people on-site. A spokesman for Louis Brier noted the facility houses Holocaust survivors whose fears would be triggered by someone sneaking in and putting one of them to death.
Wonder if Wiebe had any ‘funny’ stories to tell about that one.
But she isn’t alone in justifying helping people kill themselves.
Canadian Dr. Jean Marmoreo prefers you don’t call it assisted suicide or euthanasia. That’s just too harsh.
“We don't help people commit suicide. I know some people use assisted suicide and euthanasia,” she recently told talk show host Stew Peters.
“My feeling is that I provide care. And I provide care right to the end of life. I provided care from birth to death. For me is the right word to use because I think we provide the service for what people are asking is to do for them. It's part of care.”
No doctor, it’s death. By suicide. And some might even say, morally repugnant ‘care.’
This is the perfect example of crimes against humanity that we tried and Hanged many upon many Natsi's, and maybe it’s time
For more trials? These people
Are evil incarnate.
Creepy...
Josef Mengele Is so proud of this one. Doing even more than he dreamed. POS
