Dr. Ellen Wiebe

Dr Ellen Wiebe

 Dying with Dignity Canada

Dr. Ellen Wiebe specializes in death — a lot of death — and she’s proud of it. She’s even been known to brag about bending the rules to help people die.

Wiebe has performed 400 medically assisted suicides. She’s also a Vancouver abortionist. However, it’s unknown how many babies she has ripped from the womb during her career spanning almost four decades.

Dr. Ellen Wiebe takes a light touch, when talking about assisted suicide.

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

(3) comments

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

This is the perfect example of crimes against humanity that we tried and Hanged many upon many Natsi's, and maybe it’s time

For more trials? These people

Are evil incarnate.

Report Add Reply
G K
G K

Creepy...

Report Add Reply
xxxHighwoodxxx
xxxHighwoodxxx

Josef Mengele Is so proud of this one. Doing even more than he dreamed. POS

Report Add Reply

