Nearly $75,000 in COVID-19 fines is a big bill for a little church congregation near Steinbach, MB. That’s the final tally of the punishment Manitoba courts handed the Church of God Restoration, and individual members, for breaking public-health orders.

It’s a financial burden for the factory workers and farmers attending the 160-member church. More than half its congregation were children. Even a judge recognized that and gave seven years to pay.

Rochelle Squires
During the COVID lockdown, Manitoba Families Minister Rochelle Squires attended a gala at the Winnipeg Art Gallery along with Health Minister Audrey Gordon. Both ministers apologized for not wearing a mask indoors during the night, when they were supposed to.

