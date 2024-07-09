SLOBODIAN: Manitoba RCMP save teens from well-organized human traffickers

Manitoba RCMP rescued two 15-year-old girls who “couldn’t escape” while being sexually assaulted by men in a “fairly organized” Portage la Prairie child exploitation and human trafficking operation.Two saved and being helped on the road to healing, but others are still out there suffering while caught in the snare of human trafficking taking place “all over Manitoba.”In this case, RCMP believe there may be more survivors — including an unidentified “13 or 14-year-old girl” exploited by male sexual predators and a woman who set girls up in exchange for a supply of drugs for her personal consumption.Among the seven people charged with a total of 65 offences is a 43-year-old woman who befriended the girls and “offered for them to hang out with some of her friends to get some drugs and money.”“On many occasions the youths were locked in a location by the adult female, who remained throughout the entire interaction. These youths were not able to escape,” Insp. Shawn Pike told a news conference Tuesday.The girls went to various residences with her from June 2023 to December 2023, Pike said. They were forced into performing sexual acts and received drugs and sometimes money from an adult male.“Additionally, the adult female would also receive payment in the form of drugs including methamphetamine and cocaine,” said Pike. “All the accused are known to each other and face a variety of charges from human trafficking and child luring to firearm and drug-related offences,” said Pike.The investigation was launched last February 2 when RCMP in Portage, in southwestern Manitoba, were notified of a young girl — one of the rescued victims — spotted around the city with older men.Between Feb. 2 and June 4, the RCMP’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit executed 10 search warrants and seized 13 rifles and shot guns, a large quantity of methamphetamine and cocaine, and computers, computer-related devices, phones, and hard drives.“This was a fairly organized operation where the suspects used multiple platforms with the deliberate intent to exploit minors,” said Pike.Adult males sent nude photos to the girls and wanted photos of them in return.Telecommunications between several males and the adult female took place via Snapchat or Facebook Messenger to groom or procure services from the youths, said Pike.RCMP are asking anyone with information about this operation — including survivors — or knows of other instances of exploitation to call the ICE unit at 204-984-3129.“While we were able to disrupt this operation, support the two known survivors, the tragic reality is there is more of this. If you think it's not happening in your community, you are wrong. Youth of all ages backgrounds and life circumstances can be exploited and taken advantage of through the actions of adults,” said Pike. “These kids are getting hurt, collectively we all need to do our part to protect them. If you see something, say something.”He noted some of the “indicators” of someone being trafficked. They include not being able to explain circumstances or surroundings; not allowed to speak on their own behalf; show signs of being controlled, intimidated or afraid; show signs of abuses such as bruises; often frequent places open 24 hours with free Wi-Fi so they can connect with the trafficker; unexpected behaviour such as a young person traveling alone at unusual times; no identification or money; and fear law enforcement because they’ve been told by predators “they're the ones that are going to get in trouble.”“These arrests and charges I’m announcing here today are crucial. These two survivors can now get support and hopefully begin to heal.”“If you think this is not happening in your community, you are wrong. This is human trafficking, and it is happening all over Manitoba,” said Constable Kirandeep Hira with the ICE unit.“We all need to do our part to protect those victimized by traffickers. If you see something, say something. Those engaged in the production or exchange of child pornography are also throughout our province, and we are dedicated to enforcing against anyone who exploits children.”Chastity Nicole Assiniboine, 43, from Long Plain First Nation, faces numerous charges including: two of trafficking of a person under 18, child luring, uttering threats, benefit for sexual services provided by a person under 18, advertising sexual services and procuring a person under 18.Sean Michael Boak, 40, from Portage is charged with sexual interference, two counts of child luring, sexual assault, possession of child pornography, printing/publishing/making child pornography, obtaining sexual services for consideration for a person under 18, making sexually explicit material available to a child, and trafficking cocaine.David Guy Howard Taylor, 40, from Portage faces numerous charges including sexual assault, sexual interference, child luring, trafficking and possession of cocaine, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, and possession of property obtained by crime.Also charged with numerous offences in relation to this case are Portage residents Scott Joseph Taylor, 34, Wesley Clayton Roulette, 44, Alexander Paul Lidster, 39, and Frank Peter Justin Tecza, 39.The courts will determine if these adults aged 44 to 34 are guilty of preying on 15-year-old and possibly younger girls.If so, no mercy in sentencing.The investigation continues.