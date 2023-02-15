Convoy 2

Two large convoys — one coming from the west, the other from the east — will roll into Manitoba Thursday.

Patriots from Victoria, BC to the heart of New Brunswick, with vehicles falling in line along the way, are headed to the February 17-20 World Unity Convoy event.

Benita Pederson

Benita Pederson

Tags

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

dgmcdnld
dgmcdnld

Nice!

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Sounds promising, well planned.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.