Two large convoys — one coming from the west, the other from the east — will roll into Manitoba Thursday.
Patriots from Victoria, BC to the heart of New Brunswick, with vehicles falling in line along the way, are headed to the February 17-20 World Unity Convoy event.
It aims to address a myriad of problems Canadians face, and to promote a united front just like the logo says: We Move As One, We Stand As One.
RCMP and Winnipeg Police Service will be on hand to monitor traffic and ensure the convoys arrive safely at their destination — Camp Hope in Dugald, five-km east of Winnipeg.
World Unity Convoy, packed with events and guest speakers, comes on the heels of the one-year Freedom Convoy 2022 anniversary when truckers, cheered on by the world, descended on Parliament Hill to peacefully protest COVID-19 mandates and the Liberal government’s shocking assault on rights and freedoms.
Our truckers played a paramount role in getting the feds and the provinces to lift crippling, sometimes senseless, COVID-19 restrictions.
But, as popular Unity Convoy participant Ron Clark said on a Facebook post Wednesday, “There’s still a lot of work to do.”
Canadians know their freedoms — held in the palms of globalists and at the mercy of bad government decisions — are still at risk, So, they're again lining up on roads and overpasses to cheer the convoys on.
Not many rigs rolling down the highways this time, it’s mostly private vehicles with people from different walks of life.
But once again, so many glorious Canadian flags waving in the wind to behold!
How many will show up at Camp Hope isn’t known, since registration wasn’t required. Organizers anticipate anywhere from 1,000 to 3,000 and possibly more.
“The purpose of the event is to bring people together and work towards unity,” said Westlock AB’s Benita Pederson, who's helping with program coordination.
There’s been division in the movement.
“There’s a lot of powerful forces at work right now. These forces attempt to keep us from uniting. We lost trust in our government, we’ve lost trust in our media, we’ve lost in our health care system. We’ve even lost trust in law enforcement and our justice system.”
As the participants works towards unity, they’ll also explore ways to educate Canadians.
“In order for us to have unity we do not need to agree on all things. We just need to agree on one or more things,” said Pederson, a freedom advocate since February 2021.
She runs All Fired Up For Freedom, an organization that promotes and organizes events that work towards the protection and restoration of individual rights and freedoms.
A concern weighing on the minds of astute Canadians would be government overreach into their lives.
“We’re very concerned about government overreach at all levels of government in Canada, including federal, provincial, and municipal. They’ve been inappropriately influenced by foreign entities. Our governments have been creating policies that are not in the best interests of Canadians. It’s time to address that head on.”
The UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development was embraced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
“It appears all levels of government in Canada have been influenced by a concept called Agenda 2030. In Agenda 2030 there are 17 sustainable development goals.”
“At first glance it appears these sustainable development goals might be a good thing. However, when a person takes the time to review these goals and consider the implications of them, including artificial intelligence (AI) as surveillance, and an invasion of privacy on Canadians, and a crossing of boundaries with regards to privacy, one comes to realize that these goals are not in the best interest of Canadians.”
All levels of government must be convinced to reject Agenda 2030, she said.
One speaker at a Sunday symposium to delve into problems and potential solutions is Donald Lee, spiritual teacher and author of What the Hell is Going On? This collection of essays helps people understand motives and reasons behind global decisions.
He states: “In this spiritual war, our strategy is love, out tactic is forgiveness, our weapon is non-violent non-cooperation.”
Michael Vogiatzakis, general manager at Winnipeg’s Voyage Funeral Home and Crematorium, is also a featured speaker.
“He has insights to share with us. Some items of concern about what’s been going on over the past couple of years. He’s going to address items of concern going forward.”
Meanwhile, organizers have been working closely with the RCMP and WPS.
“The law enforcement agencies are well aware of our plans and in some ways they’ll be supporting us. They may even have a presence close to Camp Hope over the weekend and we think that’s terrific. We know that when there are law enforcement officers nearby, it discourages bad behaviour.”
Organizers don’t want distractions from their agenda — to promote unity, freedom, hope, love and find solutions.
It won’t end with Unity Convoy.
“We’re going to keep pushing. Peaceful demonstrations at Parliament, legislatures, sometime at the side of a road. Letters to our elected representatives, meetings. There are many things that we can do to push them and encourage them to put forward good policies and amend or get rid of poor policies.”
