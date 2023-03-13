Maxime Bernier

Could the province in which Maxime Bernier was handcuffed, arrested, and hauled off to sit in the slammer be the one that also sends him to sit as an MP in Parliament?

The irony would be deliciously profound.

Former MP Maxime Bernier was arrested in Manitoba on charges of violating public health orders. (The legal proceedings continue.) Now, Bernier is considering running in the next election in the Manitoba riding, presently held by retiring MP Candice Bergen. 

