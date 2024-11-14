SLOBODIAN: Mississauga mayor compares anti-apartheid Mandela to murderous Hamas terrorist Sinwar

Misguided Mississauga Mayor Carolyn Parrish puts Nobel Peace Prize winner Nelson Mandela and mass murderer terrorist Yahya Sinwar on the same pedestal.Parrish is desperately trying to justify not stopping, or even opposing, a public memorial planned to honour terrorists on November 26 in Mississauga.Parrish has a history of saying and doing stupid things that even got her thrown out of the Liberal party when she was an MP.Her terrorist-coddling feet must now be held to the fire.Whether Parrish is an ideological fool with distorted values, or its payback time to campaign donors and voters, anyone who betrays all Canadians like this isn’t fit to hold office and should be run off with pointy pitchforks.The vigil organized by Canadian Defenders 4 Human Rights (CD4HR) will honour dead terrorists. Top billing of the candlelit wail fest is ‘martyr’ Sinwar, top Hamas leader and war criminal who got a well-deserved Israeli Defense Forces bullet to the head on October 16 in Gaza.Parrish has been under intense pressure to stop this vigil where all attendees should be arrested for supporting Hamas, a designated terrorist organization in Canada and many other countries. But no, she dug in when challenged at a council meeting Wednesday by a councillor who said Sinwar was a terrorist who shouldn’t be honoured.“Well, thank you for your advice. You're free to do whatever you want, free to say whatever you want. I am not. My job is to consult with our lawyers and do exactly what they tell me,” said Parrish with an offensively patronizing tone.Consult with lawyers? She can’t arrive at a moral decision that demonstrates allegiance to Canada — and the safety of Canadians — all by herself. Or maybe she’s looking for the right lawyers to guide her on how to get away with this because she clearly wants to.“So, I just want to point out, and I'm not being facetious, Nelson Mandela was declared a terrorist by the United States of America until the year 2008. Your terrorist and somebody else’s terrorist may be two different things.”What a coincidence! The CH4HR posted “Sinwar is our Mandela” on X when it recently updated the vigil poster.“But I am extremely careful. And I do not step out of line, but you’re free to do whatever you like and suffer the consequences if there should be any.”Oh, foolish woman, you have stepped way out of line and arrogantly think people are too stupid to figure it out and will meekly accept your tolerance of terrorists and their supporters running around Canada with tablecloths covering their faces.And what exactly does “suffer the consequences” mean? That sounds an awful lot like a warning.Parrish had already stirred a hornet’s nest when she stated last Saturday that she wouldn’t try to stop the vigil.“The City will not interfere with a peaceful vigil, as long as all laws and City by-laws are adhered to,” she posted on X.Since when did Canadians have to put up with this garbage?Anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela unjustly served 27 years in jail following the Rivonia Trial on trumped up charges of conspiring to overthrow the state. He then rose to serve as president of South Africa from 1994 to 1999. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993. He was a supporter of Palestine.Jihadi terrorist Sinwar was a murderous thug who led Hamas terrorists — who robbed from the Palestinian people to build terror tunnels, buy arsenal, and pad their bank accounts — from 2017 until his death. He was the mastermind behind the October 7, 2023, incomprehensively savage massacre of 1,200 Jews, wounding of thousands more, and capture of 251 hostages. Citizens of more than 30 countries were among the victims.But the mayor of Mississauga can’t quite figure out how to define terrorist and shunned advice on how to clear her confusion up.Michael Levitt, president of Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center, former York Centre MP, and newspaper columnist chatted with Parrish Wednesday and “urged her to condemn” the vigil.“Shamefully, she repeatedly refused and stressed that she would not be taking a position,” said Levitt on X.“As a former MP, I’ve always felt the primary duty of any elected official is to protect our democratic values and public safety. She has done the opposite.”“Her failure to be an upstander at such a critical time will embolden the extremists and those who seek to endanger not just the Jewish community but all Canadians. Once again, I urge her to speak out. We are all watching.”Mississauga has a 12% Muslim population. No doubt many of them came to Canada to escape terrorism. It also has a significant number of Jewish residents; the exact number is unknown.The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) said Parrish made “despicable” comments during the council meeting.“Yayha Sinwar was a terrorist, the main architect of the October 7 attacks and the leader of Hamas in Gaza, responsible for the deaths of thousands of Israelis and Palestinians. Hamas is recognized as a terrorist entity by many countries around the world including Canada.”“Of course, the Government that listed Hamas as a terrorist entity was... Ms. Parrish's own party, back in 2002, as she was serving as a Member of Parliament.”“Mayor Parrish's moral compass is obviously broken. Moreover, with this odious comparison, she sullied the reputation of the city she leads. Mississaugans, and frankly Ontarians and Canadians, deserve better.”CIJA demanded an apology.Social media is flooded with demands that Parrish resign.Meanwhile, the Mississauga area is home to three Royal Canadian Legion Branches — Branch #82, Branch #139, and Branch #582.The vigil poster displays three red poppies, Lest We Forget, and a photo of Sinwar.If Parrish had a problem with terrorist supporters hijacking the poppy, a national symbol of remembrance for our veterans, she did not say so.This desecration of the poppy isn’t a homegrown thing. It’s a coordinated global effort. Hamas supporters elsewhere urged activists to make their poppies the colours of the Palestinian flag and wear them throughout November.“Poppies don’t only grow in Palestine. They’re our national flower. Western politicians donning our flower while they genocide us … extremely painful irony,” posted Ghada Sasa on X.The real irony here is that suddenly the poppy is being conveniently held up as the national flower of Palestine. It’s not. The Iris Haynei is. Oh well, whatever works to feed the victimhood narrative and spits in the face of Canadians.But back to Parrish. She represented ridings in Mississauga from 1993 to 2006, first as a Liberal MP, then as an independent after the Liberal party gave her the boot. Former prime minister Paul Martin said he wouldn’t tolerate behaviour that “demeans and disrespects others.”Parrish made numerous derogatory remarks following the re-election of George W. Bush — after Martin cautioned MPs to not to make negative public comments.The Canadian Press reported that Parrish said Martin could “go to hell.”Just before the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq, a media scrum boom mike caught Parrish saying, “Damn Americans, I hate those bastards.”Whatever anyone thought about Bush’s gross mistake, a Canadian politician lashing out at Americans like that was a national embarrassment. She later tried to cover her sorry behind by saying she only hated Bush and his administration.Then in 2004, Parrish displayed extremely juvenile, unprofessional during a This Hour Has 22 Minutes skit when she stomped on a Bush doll and stuck a pin in its head.Old habits die hard, eh?Now here she is again essentially telling Canadians who don’t want diabolical terrorists honoured at a public memorial to ‘go to hell,’ and stomping on Canadian values.Yup, Parrish is sticking it to us because ‘your terrorist and somebody else’s (hers?) terrorist may be two different things.’Disgraceful idiot. An apology, that looks like it’ll never happen, isn’t enough.