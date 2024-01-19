SLOBODIAN: Money for foreigners, just taxes for Canadians

Is anybody out there still suffering the delusion that the Liberals care about you?Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland’s performance at the World Economic Forum (WEF) — for elites only — that just wrapped up in Davos, Switzerland should jolt even the most die-hard Liberals into facing the harsh reality.The Liberals don’t care.The desires and needs of mere Canadians took a backseat to impressing fellow globalists — by pledging billions of taxpayers’ dollars to help foreigners profit from pointless Liberal climate pet projects driving Canadians into poverty.Freeland wears too many hats at once that badly clash — deputy prime minister, finance minister and member of the WEF’s board of trustees.The latter particularly unfashionable hat is an affront to Canadians who justifiably see it as a huge red flag interfering with our nation’s sovereignty.But it seems to take priority. And here we are.Many Canadians are even bypassing hamburger. Once the go-to meat in grocery store meat aisles when money was scarce, because it cost too much.Food and energy costs will be further driven up when the Liberal/NDP carbon tax is hiked by 23% on April 1st as the Liberals pursue a crazed climate agenda.Canadians must carefully count their dwindling dimes reduced to nickels by inflation that layers-upon-layers of imposed carbon tax contribute to. Too bad.As one Western Standard reader aptly commented: “Canada is looted by the unethical carbon tax.”And Freeland just opened the vault wider for foreigners.Did Freeland ask you if you were OK with her arbitrarily offering $120 billion of your tax money for green incentives, handouts and tax breaks to foreigners to invest in Canada’s net-zero economy?Of course not. The finance minister, with no background in finance, has a penchant for spending Canada’s money like it comes out of her own personal piggy bank.“Canada is absolutely determined that decarbonization for us will mean more jobs, more growth, more manufacturing. And we recognize government needs to play a role to make that happen,” she told a WEF panel.Sure. We’ll believe it when we see it, but don’t hold your breath. Brace for projects to go belly up, money to disappear down black holes, followed by calls for inquiries that the Liberals, flanked by the NDP, will quash.The Liberals can’t even manage to get a handle on student summer jobs.“So come invest in Canada. We believe that we have to hustle. We think this is a moment that cement is being poured for the new economy.”Why the need to hustle? Because a pending federal election that seems on track to put the Conservatives in power might — hopefully — get in the way of handing out the cash?Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre once promised Canadians that ministers in his government wouldn’t be allowed to attend WEF gatherings.During the January 15 to19 summit, the Conservative Party website said WEF policies “do not align with those of hard-working Canadian families.”But there was Freeland — prone to mysterious fidgeting in front of Canadians at press conferences — calm and comfortable amongst her globalist pals who openly scheme to crush sovereign nations and establish a New World Order.This is no conspiracy theory.Colombia’s Marxist environment minister Susana Muhamad hailed decarbonization as a route to destroying capitalism.Freeland participated as a panelist in one public forum entitled No Recovery Without Trade and Investment.She apparently met in closed-door meetings with other WEF participants and one unnamed “very significant” international investor. If this is such a good thing for Canadians, why the secrecy? Put the very significant one on parade to impress us with your contacts.While Freeland was rubbing elbows and promising to make $120 billion available to foreigners pushing green this and green that and whatever, the National Advisory Council on Poverty presented a grim report to Parliament.Carbon tax fuelled inflation has Canadians worried and is expected to drive even more into poverty this spring.“We noted a growing sense of hopelessness and desperation,” said a Council report Blueprint for Transformation, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.The council predicted 9.8% — four million —Canadians will soon be in the impoverished ranks.That doesn’t include countless others hanging on by their fingernails as they bypass hamburger that — so far — now costs 14% more a pound. Wait for April!“Chronic issues are becoming more acute. Those include inadequate income, unmet housing needs and houselessness, food insecurity and worsening physical and mental health.”But Freeland preached that decarbonization is the most important issue in the world economy.Leaders such as Freeland are whom Argentinian President Javier Milei blasted during the WEF summit when he ominously warned that the “Western world is in danger.”Western world leaders have been “co-opted by a vision of the world that inexorably leads to socialism and thereby to poverty,” he said.“Unfortunately, in recent decades, the main leaders of the Western world have abandoned the model of freedom for different versions of what we call collectivism.”“Some have been motivated by well-meaning individuals who are willing to help others and others have been motivated by the wish to belong to a privileged caste,” said Milei. Freeland is in tight with that privileged caste.When the Liberals get booted out — it’s coming — will the WEF reward this good little servant who didn’t fight for Canada with a lofty position?Or, when her mitts are off Canada’s purse strings and she no longer wearing political hats that carry clout, will she still be useful to the globalist elites?Time will tell.Between then and now, how many foreigners will pad their bank accounts and how many more desperate and hopeless Canadians will be driven into poverty?That $120 billion could sure stock a lot of fridges with hamburger.But that would require the Liberals to care.Meanwhile, the gal from Alberta sure squandered the privilege handed her and the tremendous opportunity to do great things for Canada.