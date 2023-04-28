Calgary-East NDP candidate Rosman Valencia doesn’t have a problem with the views of a convicted communist once on the FBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list, violent anti-Semites and extreme race baiters.
But the leftist activist does have a problem with regular Albertans he claims are overtly racist, or harbour “internalized” racism” that is “rooted in the structure of society.”
And he pushes an anti-police conspiracy as he condemns police for being racist.
This guy is a Calgary public school elementary teacher.
Do Valencia’s extreme views and fixation on the racism he insists permeates Alberta society and every institution spill into the classroom?
It seems that it might, judging by a “decolonizing” workshop he participated in designed to help “impact students learning in the classroom.”
Valencia’s Twitter account — he identifies as he/him/his/siya — is rife with comments that support radical ideology, quotes from hardcore extremists, and photos of him proudly posing with NDP Leader Rachel Notley.
Valencia is vying to unseat UCP MLA Peter Singh who was elected in 2019.
Let’s begin with Valencia’s views on police.
In February 2022 Calgary police fatally shot Latjor Tuel after a lengthy confrontation. Police tried negotiating, fired rubber bullets, and used a taser on Tuel in failed attempts to get him to drop his knife.
Officers fired their weapons when Tuel, a South Sudanese immigrant, stabbed a police dog in the neck. Valencia ignored the fact that police were dealing with an armed, dangerous and violent man, who happened to be black. Who cares what his skin colour was, he posed a serious threat. He used that knife.
Valencia cared only about skin colour — and with no evidence to back his cheap shots trashed police.
“It is right to demand justice and accountability from the police. Racial profiling, systematic racism, and mental health stigma should end now,” tweeted Valencia.
He linked to a GoFundMe page including #AbolishThePolice, #BlackLivesMatter, and #EndSystematicRacism.
Valencia, who immigrated from the Philippines in 2015, zealously attacks “colonialist” Alberta. He once lamented on Twitter about the “systemic racism and discrimination which are rooted in the structure of society itself, in governments, the workplace, courts, police and education institutions.”
In February 2022, Valencia participated in a University of Calgary event called Decolonizing ELA Classroom Workshop Series.
“I will be a panelist in the workshop… Mobilizing Anti-racist, Arts-based, and Land-based Literacies: Working Together to Decolonize the English Language art,” he tweeted.
He spoke on “decolonizing” music education and was asked to reflect on “the potential of this work to impact students learning in the classroom.”
Valencia offered his views on a question posed: What might these approaches to literacy education offer as steps toward a decolonized, anti-racist society?
But that’s not all that has kept Valencia busy.
Valencia promotes and attends anti-racist protests.
“Every Match 21st is International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. We have a personal responsibility that we need to fulfill to ourselves and to our communities to put in the work to be antiracist,” tweeted Valencia last year to promote a United Against Racism March in Calgary.
He should be more careful who he works with. The unabashedly anti-Semitic Justice For Palestinians (JFP) group also partnered in the same protest. This is the group that peddles the lie that Zionists commit genocide against Palestinians and rabidly supports the Boycott Divestment and Sanctions movement (BDS) that aims to crush Israel.
During a March 2014 rally JFP beat up Jewish counter protesters. “Bahaha…after today, they would be foolish to show up again in another protest in Calgary as long as they live,” proudly posted pro-Hamas JFP organizer Samai Jamal.
Valencia also once posted a photo of himself at a protest and this quote from communist Angela Davis: “In a racist society, it is not enough to be non-racist. We must be anti-racist.”
Now Valencia bragged about being a “history buff” in a tweet announcing that he was running in Calgary-East.
Did he miss the part about Davis’ dark past?
Davis also supports the BDS movement, but there’s so much more to her ideology than that.
In August 1970 Davis — a member of the communist Black Panther Party — made the FBI’s Most Wanted list for her involvement in an armed seizure of California’s Marin County Courthouse. Four people were killed.
Davis bought the firearms for Black Panther members the day before courthouse attack.
After being on the lam, Davis was arrested and served a 16-month jail term.
Davis, a long-time communist party member, ran for vice-president of the Communist Party USA.
She has long made a sport of verbally attacking Jews and supporting communist nations like Cuba and the former Soviet Union.
But Valencia, who is so very worried about racism, saw fit to quote her.
But she’s not the only one he admires.
He quoted rabid race-baiter Ibram X Kendi in a tweet urging people to get out to the Unite Against Racism rally.
“One either allows racial inequities to persevere, as a racist, or confronts racial inequities, as an antiracist. There is no in-between safe space of “not racist.” The claim of “not racist” neutrality is a mask for racism.” — Ibram X. Kendi, How to Be an Antiracist.
When the NDP proposed a very racist anti-racism bill — to include a commissioner and an office — to collect race-based data Valencia tweeted last March: “Thus, it’s import to elect a gov’t that’ll call out discrimination & racism as they are and will pass laws to collect race-based data that will inform policy-making with equity.”
Valencia’s allegations that racism is at the root of everything Albertan, go on.
In April 2022 he tweeted: “While the UCP remain divided, this is our chance to show that we are united and ready to govern.”
Does that include being united against the integrity of imaginary racist Albertans?
How ironic and insulting it is that a radical guy who has such a low opinion of the character and morals of Albertans wants them to vote for him — and then pay his salary.
Efforts to reach Valencia by phone and email were unsuccessful.
