NDP Leader Rachel Notley and her gang pounced on Premier Danielle Smith, accusing her of comparing vaccinated Albertans to Nazis and the Holocaust.
Smith didn’t do that. But a provincial election campaign is in full swing, so abandon scruples, seize upon whatever you can, then manipulate it into something appalling to discredit the opposition leading in the polls.
And fervently hope everyone ignores the ultra-disturbing, ugly stuff bubbling and frothing in your backyard.
“She's comparing those Albertans, 75% of them, to the architects of an antisemitic genocide,” said Notley in reference to comments Smith made during a 2021 podcast.
Notley said Smith’s comments were “utterly horrifying.”
Gee, some people can be so selective in their indignation when it comes to atrocities committed and the architects of genocide who committed them.
Does Notley still have the Che Guevara watch she once wore on her wrist? It was spotted there before the 2015 provincial election. Is it safely tucked in a special drawer?
Remember Guevara? The communist revolutionary served in the late genocidal Cuban dictator Fidel Castro’s guerrilla army in the 50s. He proudly called himself the executioner.
When Castro overthrew Cuban dictator Fulgencio Batista, Guevara served in Havana’s La Cabana prison where “enemies of the revolution” were tortured and executed.
Guevara once said that the act of killing made his “nostrils dilate while savouring the acrid odour of gunpowder and blood.”
Guevara also utterly despised homosexuals.
Murderous blood flowed through the veins of both Adolph Hitler and Guevara. Why is one acceptable to the NDP, but not the other?
And not just to Notley.
Was that Notley proudly standing beside Edmonton-Ellerslie NDP candidate Rod Loyola at an April 18 press conference?
It was.
Oh, where to begin with Loyola and his allegiances and admiration of brutal dictators, their henchmen, and his devotion to communism?
Loyola, first elected in 2015, is a huge fan of both the late brutal Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez and Guevara.
And he’s a hard-core communist.
Communism hasn’t fared well for the tens of millions who have been murdered by dictators, like the Soviet Union’s Joseph Stalin and Vladimir Lenin, China’s Mao Zedong, or a succession of rulers in North Korea.
But embrace the ideology, run with the cause, those capitalists are evil!
The Marxist Leninist Daily identified Loyola as the media contact for anyone who wanted to attend a tribute to Chavez when he died in 2013. Loyola hailed the Edmonton event it as a way to express appreciation for the “hard work” and “achievements” of Chavez.
Loyola also marched — no lead — participants in a Communist Party of Canada Edmonton Club parade. There he was, head up, at the front of the communist pack.
Loyola spoke at a ‘Hands off Jerusalem’ pro-Palestinian event in December 2017, held to protest former president Donald Trump moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
Loyola’s revolutionary spirit goes way back.
He helped form the People’s Poet, a Chilean hip-hop group and performed under the name Ro Soul Ja, sometimes Rosouljah.
Prior to the 2019 election, Shaping Alberta’s Future took exception to some of Loyola’s lyrics in a rap song about Guevara.
His blog offers disturbing insight into his ideology that hails Guevara as a great revolutionary — not the murderous thug he was.
“I’m a modern day Che Guevara Sent (sic) by my people to raise “la barra (the bar)” to make wannabe revolutionaries contemplate. Are you ready to battle the fascist state, are you really awake, are you going to live through the earthquake. And to all the status quo brothers competing with one another I’m gonna make you know me, and you can either like me or blow me cause I don’t give a sh*t what your opinion is.” — Ro Soul Ja Blog.
Really? Is that what he’s telling constituents when he knocks on their doors seeking their votes?
“I am a son, a brother, a husband, a father, a community organizer, but most importantly I am a revolutionary. Viva la Revolucian (sic),” reads another blog post.
As a rapper Loyola called for a violent communist revolution.
Some of his lyrics?
“Training has commenced. Ro Soul Jah to go against any infidel with or without common sense. Throwing it down like a real revolutionary, climbing mountains like Guevara. Attacking like Fidel at the Moncada, yellin’ victory on horseback into SantaClara...what I’m talking about is not a dream idealistic babble or blowing off steam...it’s the reality that flows through my blood...cuz I’m ready to pick up arms if it’s necessary...”
Lyrics also called for “destroying the capitalist regime” getting rid of the “life-taking corporations.”
“Yo hommie it’s your obligation to resist without hesitation.”
You get the picture. So, that garbage is OK with the NDP that has the nerve to criticize Smith and piously preach about principles?
“It’s clear the UCP has abandoned its principles if it’s willing to be led by someone who casually compares Albertans to Nazis and refuses to wear a poppy on Remembrance Day,” Gwendoline Dirk, running against Smith in Brooks-Medicine Hat, said in a statement.
Meanwhile, one would be hard-pressed to find an NDP candidate attending any pro-Israel rally. But they flock to pro-Palestinian rallies. That’s their prerogative.
But, ignoring the radicals in their fold and the collective vapours over something Smith didn’t say is hypocritical on steroids.
What did she actually say? Read Western Standard Opinion Editor Nigel Hannaford’s superb analysis.
In a nutshell, Smith and host Andrew Ruhland were discussing the meaning of Remembrance Day during a fall 2021 podcast. Ruhland lamented the heavy-handed COVID-19 crackdown by the federal and provincial governments and how it went against freedoms veterans fight and die for.
Neither wore a poppy.
“They’ve ruined it (Remembrance Day) for me this year. The political leaders standing on their soapbox, pretending they care about all the things you just talked about. Pretending they understand the sacrifice and not understanding their actions are exactly the actions our brave men and women are standing against,” said Smith.
“I don’t know if you've had a chance to watch the Netflix series How to Become a Tyrant, but it starts with Hitler in the first episode and it's absolutely appalling and shocking. And one academic says — they must have filmed this before COVID — so many people say they would not have succumbed to the charms of the tyrants, somebody telling them that they have all the answers... and this academic said, 'I guarantee they would.'”
This is what horrified Notley. The media dutifully reported Notley’s horror.
Would this be some of the same media so often forced to make corrections that intentionally portray Israel in a bad light?
Wasn’t it the CBC that reversed a policy allowing dozens of its journalists — among 2,000 Canadians — who signed an anti-Israel open letter to cover Israeli-Palestinian news?
That letter falsely claimed Israel carried out “indiscriminate airstrikes,” but ignored the fact Israel defended itself against thousands of rockets rained on its civilians by Palestinian terrorists.
The CBC is by no means the only media outlet that's had to make apologies and corrections regarding Israel. And it isn’t the only left-wing media outlet that didn’t properly and fully report what Smith actually said.
But where is the exposure, critical analysis, or reminders of positions radical, communist, anti-Israeli, dictator-loving NDP candidates hold?
Loyola’s campaign website hails him as a “strong “champion for accessible quality public education” heavily involved in “building an inclusive province.”
Now how does “viva la revolucian” achieve that?
Finally, using the horror of the Holocaust to score cheap political points crosses a red line. It is an appalling thing to do.
(6) comments
Passerbys should be giving them the 2barrel finger! They can take their psychotic idealogy and S..... it.
Notley and the rest of her gang of socialists/commies get a free pass from the mainstream media just like her boss Jagmeet Trudeau. It's utterly disgusting and totally wrong.
The NDP are commies. Change my mind.
Someone, I forget who/whom, said" Peel the skin off a Socialist and you'll find a Communist."
Or a Fascist. Loss of freedoms and rights et cetera is the end goal of both.
Linda, none of what the NDP or Liberals do would be remotely acceptable without a complicit MSM to push their propaganda, the NDP would be decimated if the MAM was honest and unbiased, but they aren’t, if anyone happens to read any of the MSM, it pops up on my google search all the time, it is all negative Conservative positive Lib/NDP, and if they can’t put lipstick on the Lib/NDP
Pig, they simply don’t bother reporting. They would never get away with the things they say and do, if the MSM was honest.
A very wise person once said socialism is communism with lipstick.... I agree with you Linda!
It will be interesting to see if the CBC will pick up this article... lol just kidding
