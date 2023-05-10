Rod Loyola

Rod Loyola 

 Graphic by Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

NDP Leader Rachel Notley and her gang pounced on Premier Danielle Smith, accusing her of comparing vaccinated Albertans to Nazis and the Holocaust.

Smith didn’t do that. But a provincial election campaign is in full swing, so abandon scruples, seize upon whatever you can, then manipulate it into something appalling to discredit the opposition leading in the polls.

The Guevara watch

You can't tell everything about a politician by their choice of wristwatches. However, before she became premier, Rachel Notley was sufficiently enamoured of the Communist thug Che Guevara to wear his likeness on her wrist. Among other unsavoury recollections, Guevara oversaw the executions of individuals deemed to be enemies of the Cuban revolution. 

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

Recommended for you

(6) comments

Raz
Raz

Passerbys should be giving them the 2barrel finger! They can take their psychotic idealogy and S..... it.

Report Add Reply
retiredpop
retiredpop

Notley and the rest of her gang of socialists/commies get a free pass from the mainstream media just like her boss Jagmeet Trudeau. It's utterly disgusting and totally wrong.

Report Add Reply
free the west
free the west

The NDP are commies. Change my mind.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Someone, I forget who/whom, said" Peel the skin off a Socialist and you'll find a Communist."

Or a Fascist. Loss of freedoms and rights et cetera is the end goal of both.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Linda, none of what the NDP or Liberals do would be remotely acceptable without a complicit MSM to push their propaganda, the NDP would be decimated if the MAM was honest and unbiased, but they aren’t, if anyone happens to read any of the MSM, it pops up on my google search all the time, it is all negative Conservative positive Lib/NDP, and if they can’t put lipstick on the Lib/NDP

Pig, they simply don’t bother reporting. They would never get away with the things they say and do, if the MSM was honest.

Report Add Reply
guest688
guest688

A very wise person once said socialism is communism with lipstick.... I agree with you Linda!

It will be interesting to see if the CBC will pick up this article... lol just kidding

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.