SLOBODIAN: Neither Mrs. Claus nor the carbon tax will be cancelled

It can be exhausting trying to keep up with the many woke, inclusive plots designed to change or abolish Christmas. So, here’s some advice to all who love to celebrate Christmas but are worried about getting it wrong and offending someone. Make a list, don’t bother checking it twice — then throw it in the garbage. And carry on celebrating Christmas as you wish.First, the good news.Dylan Mulvaney hasn’t replaced Mrs. Claus as the new she/her face of the North Pole. Yet.No testosterone heavy transgender reindeer is bucking to replace Olive, the only female “other reindeer” who joined the sleigh team in 1999, to pull Santa across the sky on Christmas Eve. Yet.The really, very intolerant grinches at the Canadian Human Rights Commission (HRC) who attacked Christmas and healthy, white heterosexual men, got dumped on bigtime in the House of Commons.Woke retailer Target collapsed in Canada in 2015. So, if you want to fill a cart and gift children with (sexual minority community) holiday decoration items on Target’s shelves — including a Pride Santa (St. Nicholas holding a rainbow flag) and a Pride Christmas Nutcracker Figure — you’ll have to scoot across the border to shop.But wait, there’s more.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finally vowed to fiercely protect something white. Halleluiah!On the other hand…..Trudeau, in his heroic effort to save the planet, won’t gift struggling Canadians with a carbon tax break this Christmas.Meanwhile, lights are OK. Just not traditional colourful lights. It’s secular-coloured lights now. Winter Lights Across Canada, complements of the Department of Canadian Heritage, replaced Christmas Lights Across Canada so everyone can “join in the spirit of the season.”Got that? The season. Not Christmas! None of that traditional offensive red and green blinking brilliance will be tolerated by snowflakes.We don’t know if the Department of Defence will reverse the decision it reversed and still allow chaplains to pray and mention Jesus at public Christmas military functions. Maybe too soon after the severe backlash when they tried to boot God out of Remembrance Day? Wait for it.The intolerant who incessantly wail on about tolerance keep sharpening their talons to try to claw away the rights of people whose beliefs and valued traditions they despise.Like the HRC grinches who recently issued a report calling Christmas and Easter racist and “grounded in Canada’s history on colonialism.”In a rare display of guts, common sense and unity Thursday, MPs in the House condemned the HRC’s attack-drivel. MPs cheered in approval over Bloc Quebecois House Leader Alain Therrien’s motion to “denounce” the Discussion Paper On Religious Intolerance that couldn’t tolerate Canada’s statutory observances of Jesus’ birthday and resurrection.Sadly, common sense can be fleeting in the House.Trudeau, in a ‘what the heck was that?’ performance said his policies are the saviour of white. No, not white-skinned Canadians, silly. They’re all awful racists or so he keeps telling us.White Christmas, he meant.Step aside HRC, there’s a new grinch on the block — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre whose “climate denialism” is going to steal white Christmas.That’s what Trudeau alleged in a painful over-the-top reaction (maybe next time first knock back a stiff rum-laced eggnog to chill out or brush up on acting lessons) during a spar with Poilievre in the House Wednesday.Trudeau, in a benevolent holiday mood, recently announced the Liberals will bail out legacy media with another whopping $129 million on top of the zillions that outlets who accept the blatant buyoffs already get.What a super ‘season’ stocking stuffer for them! (As bills for worried Canadians pile up.)Poilievre accused Trudeau of “delivering a carbon tax lump of coal” to Canadians for Christmas.Trudeau leapt to his feet and repeatedly poked his right finger in the air. Then for dramatic emphasis he jabbed the air with his left hand.“I'm pleased to point out that we're the Government that's phasing out coal!” he yelled loud.“Climate denialism of the Conservative Party of Canada is putting future white Christmases at risk and that's why on this side of the House we stand for Christmas,” he yelled some more.Then the prime minister sat down looking smugly pleased with himself. And the adoring Liberal cabal gave him a standing ovation. Doesn’t take much to impress them, does it?Poilievre didn’t bite. No, not because he didn’t have an apple handy. He reacted in his special undaunted way that mocks ridiculousness.“Mr. Speaker, that has to be the angriest and most caustic Christmas message I’ve ever seen,” he laughed.And everybody laughed.“This is a guy, he hasn't phased out coal despite his theatrics over there, Mr. Speaker.”“What he's doing is phasing out food because Canadians can't afford it. Now, as he raises carbon taxes on the wonderful farmers that bring us, bring it to our table, why won't he axe the tax on farmers so that Canadians can eat, heat and house themselves?”“And why doesn't he be a little less like Scrooge? A little more like Santa Claus?”Hold on now. Isn’t Santa Claus on the woke cancelled list?That would explain why the Liberals, who aren’t upfront about their bad decisions that weigh Canadians down, make promises with pretty bows — and deliver empty boxes.But if Trudeau said he “stands for Christmas,” who are we to not blindly believe him?Which part is the question?Did you hear Trudeau hollering about things such as the federal government switching traditional Christmas lights to secular winter lights just to stick it to the unwoke? Me neither.