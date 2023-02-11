Well, what is it UCP? Does the party finally represent the grassroots? Or are the remnants of the elitist Kenneyites still running the show?
The latter would be those who are hellbent on fiercely protecting Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre MLA Jason Nixon’s political career despite his long, dark history of bullying and disrespecting Albertans.
The answer to who the party caters to may come after a Monday showdown when the UCP Executive Board, split into two factions, meets.
The nine new Take Back Alberta-endorsed members recently elected to the board have challenged the old way of doing business that too often showed disdain for the wishes of members. It’s been a tug-of war behind closed doors that isn’t pretty.
Monday’s meeting will surely be lively. One item on the agenda is to decide if the farce of a nomination held in Nixon’s constituency last March will be reopened so that he’ll have to face an opponent. His constituents were deprived of a fair and open nomination to choose who they want to represent them in the May provincial election.
They’ve been demanding that the nomination be reopened. But they were ignored — until they could no longer be ignored.
Members got 140 signatures on a petition this week asking the local constituency association (CA) to call a special general meeting (SGM) to vote to have the provincial party reopen nomination. Only 100 signatures are required, but 140 were collected in less than 48 hours.
The board will meet Sunday to choose a date. That never would have happened if the majority of the Nixon-backing board hadn’t been given the boot in January and replaced with Take Back Alberta-endorsed candidates. And what does that say about his popularity and stature in the constituency?
If the nomination isn’t reopened, then Premier Danielle Smith should announce that she’ll refuse to sign Nixon’s nominations papers until he can win the nomination fair and square.
Maybe he would win. But maybe doesn’t suffice. Nixon’s damaged credibility and the shenanigans that got him named the nominee carry too much baggage.
Nixon is the UCP candidate because he was aided and abetted by the former premier Jason Kenney ring-kissing UCP executive board. It bent rules and callously attacked the reputation of his popular opponent Eckville rancher Tim Hoven who likely would have defeated the incumbent.
They branded Hoven a racist on flimsy grounds and disqualified him. For them, the end justified the means — even if it meant trying to destroy a good family man’s reputation. Keeping their boy Nixon in, rules and ethics be damned, was all that mattered.
Oh, the irony.
Nixon the fined poacher. Nixon the potty mouth who irreverently dropped the F-bomb in the House. Nixon who perched arrogantly in the house leader’s chair while helping strip Albertans of basic rights and freedoms for three years. Nixon who crushed dissent against anyone who criticized Kenney’s weak opposition to the Trudeau government and overly restrictive COVID mandates.
That, and more, is why Nixon was branded Kenney’s henchman — a well-earned title.
When Smith was elected premier, she sent Nixon to the backbenches. Then his CA board was ousted. Did his fall from grace humble him? Nah.
Last Monday at a meet-and-greet Nixon told the CA board that he was collecting signatures to have the whole lot of them booted out.
When Smith was elected premier, she said she would look at reopening disputed nominations. But she hasn’t had to dive in. Thanks to sweet democracy and grassroots hutzpah, they’re slugging it out in the trenches.
The Executive Board has been exploring its options.
“The board has received three legal opinions that a CA cannot overturn its own nomination just as a CA board,” said TBA founder David Parker.
Fraud or egregious error must be proven.
However, the Executive Board can overthrow a decision made at an SGM. They wouldn’t stoop that low. Would they? Of course, they’d try.
But it was an SGM that got rid of Kenney and got Smith into power.
“I don’t see how it can’t be used to get rid of a simple nominee in a local riding,” said Parker.
So, let’s get this straight. UCP members didn’t want Kenney, so after a humiliating SGM he resigned.
UCP members don’t want Nixon, but he might be protected from an SGM decision by half of the Executive Board. And possibly one new member who is being “pressured, threatened and pushed around” by Nixon and his own little henchmen.
Meanwhile, some in the Smith camp are in a bit of a tither, fearing this uncomfortable Nixon mess will stir disunity. Some fear that if the nomination is reopened it might embolden other constituencies bullied by the old guard to challenge nominations and questionable annual general meeting (AGM) elections.
But failure to have that nomination reopened could result in fed up UCP members giving up on the party and staying home election day, paving the way for an NDP victory.
Disgruntled Albertans, who placed their hopes in the new regime, will watch carefully to see how this battle unfolds.
With all that’s at stake what is Nixon doing for his constituency? For the party at large? He’s ignoring the majority and plotting to oust the duly elected CA board. All for himself.
He has got to go.
Nixon is a war criminal who belongs in a concentration camp not in our Legislature.
100% [thumbup]
100%
