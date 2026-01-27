SLOBODIAN: No, I won’t mourn violent ICE agitators and I won’t apologize for it

Call me heartless. I’m not grief-stricken or among those demanding revenge — an excuse to riot and destroy — for the death of Alex Pretti. He was shot by a US Border Patrol agent on Saturday in Minneapolis.I didn’t despair when trained agitator Renee Good was shot on January 7 after ramming her vehicle into an ICE agent when her lesbian wife hollered “Drive, baby, drive.” I felt sorry for the agent who suffered internal bleeding and the frightened dog in Good’s SUV.Pretti and Good, both 37, are to be pitied for their stupidity that led to their deaths..WAGNER: ‘The land of my birth has vanished’ — what the Liberals did to Canada.Naturally, I didn’t cheer either senseless, disturbing death.But I enjoy watching ICE agents tackle agitators who punch them, spit and toss urine, hurl rocks and concrete and ice, block and smash their vehicles. It’s satisfying to watch screeching, cursing, resisting lunatics jacked up on rage-fuelled adrenaline hit the pavement hard and get handcuffed. Or sob when pepper-bombed. They delusionally think they’re justice warriors. .But they’re disgusting. All of them. The unbathed, tattooed punks. The smug faux tough men. The big heifers. The elderly women who belong in old folks’ lodges chewing pudding, playing bingo, and reminiscing about olden days when, as young protesters, they must have fried their brains on hallucinogenic drugs. These leftist fools selfishly crave attention. But they lack empathy for victims of illegals being arrested by ICE agents.Pedophiles. Child rapists. Serial rapists. Women beaters. Human traffickers. Pimps. Murderers. Drug dealers. Satan-worshipping gangs who carve up victims. .BURTON: Alberta’s independence question is no longer hypothetical — Canada needs to pay attention.Thieves scamming welfare. Con artists stealing billions of dollars from America’s children through shady businesses like the Quality ‘Learing’ Centre fake Minneapolis day care. They’ve delivered millions in cash stuffed in suitcases to terrorists in Somalia. Some of the criminals protected in sanctuary cities are involved in sex and labour trafficking of 300,000 unaccompanied minors, who vanished after crossing former US president Joe Biden’s open border.Under President Donald Trump’s direction, Homeland Security and Health and Human Services located 129,143 of these children. Those still missing — if alive — endure horrific abuse. But agitators interrupt arrests. The useful idiots align with cockroaches, as someone on social media aptly described paid Antifa terrorists. .None of these people are normal. Not the dead-eyed Zombie Antifa thugs. Not the crazy-eyed do-gooders. Not the mother protesting with an infant strapped on her back. Not the cannibal hyena who bit off a Homeland Security agent’s finger in Minneapolis.File them all under insane.And stupid. They believe lies spewing from Democrats like Minnesota Governor Tampon Tim Walz. ICE incites violence. ICE is “kidnapping” children like five-year-old Liam Ramos. No, his Ecuadorian daddy Alexander Conejo Arias, in the US illegally, fled ICE agents, leaving his baby boy behind in the cold. .OLDCORN: Floor crossing to Liberals isn’t about one MP — it’s about breaking Pierre Poilievre.When agents took Liam home, his mother refused to take him. Heartbreaking. Agents took him to McDonald’s and made sure he was taken care of. Then these filthy scammers — a “heartbroken and devastated family” — set up a GoFundMe to help Liam be in his mother’s “comfort and care.” Donations have surpassed $300,000.But enraged idiots blame ICE. Now, regarding Pretti, evidence is still being gathered. Many refuse to accept that the agent used deadly force to protect himself and everyone nearby. .Pretti was an agitator. Videos show him illegally trying to control traffic. He was ordered to stop. He didn’t. He got in an agent’s face. He interfered with a woman’s arrest. Pretti injected himself into a hostile situation armed with two loaded magazines and a registered loaded Sig Sauer P320 9-millimetre semi-automatic handgun that has had issues with accidental firings.Open carry is legal in Minnesota. Interfering with ICE agents isn’t.One video clearly shows agents pinning him to the ground. One agent removed the gun from Pretti’s holster. A shot was soon heard. It appears the gun misfired into the ground. The agent’s shoulder shifts back from the force. .BONDY: Carney’s China gamble — trade diversification is smart — a ‘strategic partnership’ is not.Pretti, still fighting, reached for his holster and pulled something out. A magazine? Another gun? That’s when another agent shot him.The lives of ICE and Border Patrol agents are constantly threatened. Lunatics itch for a chance to impress other lunatics by killing an agent. Agents couldn’t know in split seconds if Pretti was one of them. But Pretti was a Veterans Affairs ICU nurse, sympathizers wail. So what? His pro-criminal activism spit in the faces of veterans who fought to protect innocents. Laken Riley, 22, was a Georgia nursing student who went jogging on February 22, 2024. José Antonio Ibarra, a Venezuelan illegal, murdered her by blunt force trauma and asphyxiation. .She’s one of thousands of Americans murdered in various ways by illegals that loathsome agitators create chaos over. How bad is it on those streets? Political activist James O’Keefe, famous for his undercover investigative videos, offered a sobering description when reporting on demonstrations following Pretti’s death.“I’ve been to a lot of hell holes, but being completely surrounded by 200 white communists in the autonomous zone in Minneapolis was probably the most terrifying sensation I’ve ever experienced. They are more organized than you can possibly imagine. You will not understand unless you go there,” he posted on X.O’Keefe received text messages after escaping a physical attack by the mob. An unknown sender wrote: “We know that you’re in Minneapolis, you’re with O’Keefe and his crew of Nazis. You’re in a white Ford, license plate *** from Florida. You have one hour to leave or you’re dead.”.STIRLING: A tale of two Vaclavs, ‘climate cartel’ Carney vs trade deal Trump.ICE agents get doxed and threatened like that. Their families also. Yet they carry out orders fighting crowds feeding off of rage — and hatred of Trump.His goal to Make America Great Again includes keeping Americans safe from criminal invaders.Crime-riddled Canada, facing becoming Communist China’s b**ch, would be blessed to have a leader like that.When agitators stormed a church service and terrified children in St. Paul, three were quickly arrested. Our Liberal government shrugged when 120 churches were torched or damaged..Americans in many cities walk the streets now with a greatly reduced risk of being car-jacked, beaten, robbed, raped, or murdered.Canadian Jews aren’t safe. They’re terrorized by non-citizens and accomplice agitator Canadians.About 30,000 people are wanted for deportation, including hundreds of known foreign criminals. Antifa and other terrorists plot in our midst. Canada Border Services Agency is undermanned and underfunded. .BERNARDO: Ottawa flips the switch on the gun confiscations and hands the keys to the RCMP.I support law enforcement members who wade into society’s sewage to keep people safe. But this is no attempt to elevate the whole gang to sainthood.No doubt, some ICE agents use excessive force. .And Canadians have been betrayed by tarnished badges. Police trampled on Charter rights, arrested peaceful Freedom Convoy protesters, pastors, and the unvaccinated at the bidding of former prime minister Justin Trudeau. The Federal Appeal Court recently rejected the government’s appeal of a ruling that determined Trudeau’s decision to invoke the War Measures (Emergencies) Act was unlawful..AUBUT: When ideology replaces truth, persecution follows.RCMP rode shotgun for the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) when it targeted Universal Ostrich Farms in BC. Decent farmers were arrested, treated like dirt, held back by police as more than 300 healthy ostriches were slaughtered. Some suffered for hours despite a hail of 1,000 shots by “professional” marksmen.Meanwhile, fed-up Canadians on social media commented that Canada could use ICE to conduct a massive round-up of criminals here illegally.Liberal-voting female baby boomers, foreigners who should be booted home, and unbathed freaks would create chaos just like American agitators do. Stupid knows no borders. And you can’t enforce compassion for victims.