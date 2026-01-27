Opinion

SLOBODIAN: No, I won’t mourn violent ICE agitators and I won’t apologize for it

Why reckless activism, armed interference, and manufactured outrage are getting people killed — and why blaming ICE is a lie Americans keep swallowing.
ICE agents tackle man before shooting him
ICE agents tackle man before shooting himScreen grab
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Ice
Riots
Minneapolis
Illegal Immigrants
Opinion
Immigration And Customs Enforcement
Opinion Column
Renee Good
Alex Jeffrey Pretti,

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news