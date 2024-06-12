SLOBODIAN: No sympathy here for Hunter Biden

Considering the politicization that infiltrates the U.S. justice system, what’s shocking about the triple guilty verdict in a Wilmington, Delaware courtroom Tuesday is the convicted felon’s name is Biden, not Trump.It turns out the guy President Joe Biden once called the “smartest guy I know” wasn’t so smart when he lied about his drug use to buy a Colt Cobra .38-caliber revolver in October 2018.A jury deliberated only three hours before finding Hunter Biden, son of the president, guilty of three felony charges — lying on a gun application form, saying he wasn’t a drug addict, and that he wasn’t doing drugs when he bought the gun.This 54-year-old crack cocaine addict who says he’s in “recovery” is no stranger to debauched living. Raunchy drug-fuelled sexual — criminal! — images are on his ‘laptop from hell,’ and he received questionable millions and gifts from foreign entities including US adversaries. .Yet he rode Air Force Two when his father was vice-president, now flies on Air Force One, dines with dignitaries and celebrities at fancy dinners, paints crappy pieces of art that mysteriously fetch up to $500,000, sometimes lives with dad and stepmom in the White House.Meanwhile, former president Donald Trump’s two hardworking sons have been targeted, hounded, dragged into countless courtrooms to spend wasted hours defending themselves and their father against bogus accusations. If Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. weren’t so upstanding, they’d have long ago been incarcerated, even if the crime was jaywalking.The Trump sons sought, and still do, to help their father make America great again.The Biden son sought to get high, get laid, get easy money despite no qualifications and mystery-shrouding what he did to earn millions.He has never been held accountable for anything. Until now.Hunter faces up to 25 years in prison and $750,000 in fines but the likelihood of him getting handed the maximum penalties is zero. US District Judge Maryellen Noreika can take two factors into account. Hunter’s lack of a previous criminal record and the responsibility he accepted, which was zip.Prosecutors from special counsel David Weiss’ office argued Hunter knowingly fibbed on the application so he could buy the weapon from StarQuest Shooters & Survival Supply.Hunter’s defence team argued the self-admitted addict who desperately searched carpeting for traces of crack and smoked parmesan cheese had the drug problem under control and was only battling alcoholism at the time. His laptop and witnesses, including family members, proved otherwise.His lawyers also argued he didn’t knowingly lie on the application because was in a “deep state of denial” about his drug addiction.The jury on Biden turf in Delaware where they own two homes, wasn’t swayed by first lady Jill Biden — who calls herself a doctor but isn’t a doctor — attending all but one day of the trial. She was even there for jury selection, making eye contact, taking notes.Intimidation or a devoted stepmom? This would be the same woman who allows her feeble-minded husband to continue to humiliate himself.President Biden said he’ll respect the verdict and ruled out a pardon for his son. We’ll see. Biden’s memory fails him. He habitually contradicts himself and tells tall tales about cannibalism, the US/Mexico border being secure, and denies he’s behind the vicious, relentless lawfare unleashed on Trump senior.Biden’s November presidential election opponent is crushing him in the polls. Trump’s popularity escalated after his recent convicted felon status in a kangaroo Manhattan court.Count on Biden — who took inappropriate showers with his daughter Ashley — to try to squeeze sympathy out of voters over his wayward son Hunter’s woes. Just like he does, often at inappropriate times, about his son Beau who died from brain cancer in 2015.Hunter not only bedded his brother’s widow Hallie, but he also got her addicted to crack. She’s the one who tossed his gun in a trash bin that was found.Deadbeat dad Hunter rejected the child he fathered with ex-stripper Lunden Roberts whose tell all book Out of the Shadows about their relationship hits the shelves in August. Expect more disgraceful Hunter behaviour to jump off those pages.September doesn’t look any brighter for Hunter.He’s scheduled to appear in Los Angeles federal court to face three felony and six misdemeanor counts for allegedly evading $1.4 million in federal income tax for the years 2016 to 2020, since paid off. He has pleaded not guilty, like he did with the gun charges. Uh-oh. Bank records can be subpoenaed. Prosecutors said instead of paying his taxes, Hunter lived it up — drugs, booze, escorts, girlfriends, luxury hotels, exotic cars clothing, etc. Yet, after kicking up stink, he had to be ordered by the court to pay child support.The Trump sons have dished out millions in legal defence fees.Hunter raked in millions sent to him from China, Ukraine, Russia, and other countries, Bank records show he shared with family members, even daddy, identified as “the big guy” in what is alleged to be a family involved in corrupt business practices.In fact, the Trump campaign called Hunter’s verdict “nothing more than a distraction from the real crimes of the Biden Crime Family,” in a statement Tuesday.Yet even the good Trump deeds are attacked.One example is the Eric Trump Charitable Foundation that had raised $16 million for cancer patients at St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, operating on a modest 12.3% administrative budget. It built a $20-million ICU to treat children from anywhere in the world suffering “catastrophic terminal illnesses.”The foundation was dissolved by get-the-Trumps zealots because a small portion of donations was diverted to other Trump supported charities. Who was hurt? Children battling cancer.The timeline of Hunter’s drug use in only one thing in the laptop the trial exposed. What’s clear is the ‘charities’ Hunter supported include drug dealers and sex partners.Fifty-one former intelligence officials signed a letter warning the laptop was Russian disinformation. That interfered in the last election. Polls showed more than 30% of voters wouldn’t have voted for Biden had they known the truth.Convicted felon Hunter is still guaranteed Secret Service protection.Two smarmy Democrats recently introduced a bill that if passed would greatly endanger the former president because he’d lose his Secret Service detail.Meanwhile, the New York City Police Department, whose members and gun groups back Trump, is preparing to revoke his license to carry a gun. Trump’s concealed carry license was suspended April 2023 following his indictment on criminal charges. Two pistols he was licensed to carry were turned over to the NYPD. A third was lawfully sent to Florida.But he isn’t the convicted felon who violated gun laws, or, in fact, any laws according to legal experts who say his 34 convictions amount to a bookkeeping error.Judge Noreika didn’t set a sentencing date for Biden. A jury’s guilty verdict doesn’t guarantee jail time served. The first ‘child’ of any sitting US president ever convicted of a crime could get a slap on the wrist, even probation or home detention. That’s not such a bad thing if the convicted felon is living at the White House.Trump is scheduled to be sentenced July 11, four days before the Republican National Convention. Each count carries a four-year sentence.Justice Juan Merchan could send him to jail. This would be the judge accused of judicial misconduct during the trial. An ethics complaint has been filed against him. Any chance Trump calling him a “devil” after the guilty verdict will compel Merchan to go easy?Merchan could also sentence Trump to probation, or something that hinders his ability to stay on the campaign trail.The media tenderly sympathized with the president and his convicted felon son’s addiction.The media gleefully celebrates Trump’s convicted felon status.After the November election, a convicted felon will roam about the White House. Thing only thing better, will be seeing his two sons visit him there.