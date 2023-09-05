Canadian soldier Afghanistan

Nothing wrong with the troops. Just not enough of them, argues writer David Redman. Above, flashback to Afghanistan: Cpl. Shane Taylor, Kandahar Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT) waits as other PRT soldiers discuss neighborhood issues with a local elder, in August 2008. 

 Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Duran

In these “very dangerous times” the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) is a “completely broken institution” on the brink of hitting an alarming personnel low, warns retired Lt.-Col. David Redman.

“We’re at 34,000 and that will be dropping to 31,000 by Christmas, because people are leaving the Armed Forces as stated by military insiders. They are saying the army, the navy, the air force and all the headquarters combined equal 34,000. That's all we’ve got,” Redman told the Western Standard.

Col. David Redman testifies before the Standing Committee on National Defence, in October 2022.
Rick Hillier

Former Chief of Defence Staff Rick Hillier
F-35 tricked out in Canadian colours

The Lockheed Martin F-35 — tricked out with a Maple Leaf but more than three years after this picture was taken, still no orders placed.

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

(1) comment

northrungrader
northrungrader

Don't worry, Justin will invite the Chinese government to come defend us...

