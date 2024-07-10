SLOBODIAN: Not feeling Green Lizzie’s love

Sometimes Lizzie, love just isn’t enough to fix a broken relationship, especially when it’s not reciprocated. And rambling chitter-chatter about love won’t repair the damage done to Canadians — instilling fear and causing financial hardship — by the likes of you who recklessly push the climate change hoax.An “angry, cranky” Green Party MP Elizabeth May (Saanich-Gulf Islands, BC) told reporters Tuesday she wants “love farming” instead of the “rage farming” being expressed by Canadians against one another and particularly Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.May’s comments came following the resignation announcement of unelected deputy Green Party leader Jonathan Pedneault, who offered no reason for abandoning ship.Grandma May, worried about her grandbaby’s futures, was so upset about that and baby boomers destroying the planet she dropped the F-bomb.“The stakes are really big here … Baby boomers have f**ked up this planet and we can’t walk away and leave it for our kids to fix,” she said.May then apologized for her potty mouth, explaining: “I am a 70-year-old, angry, cranky.”Is that so? Well, Canadians from coast to coast of all ages are also fed up, cranky and angry — about being let down, lied to, and suffering a deteriorating quality of life while pompous politicians preach to them and take no responsibility for the damage they’ve done.May apparently has no idea where the hate came from. Can she be that clueless? What orbit was she spinning in over the past eight years while Trudeau and the Liberals pitted Canadians against one another, targeting specific groups that don’t meet their ideological standards?The hate they ‘farmed’ is just coming back to bite them.“Hatred which we see in many different forms and shapes right now, be it anti-Semitism which is on the rise in Canada, Islamophobia, trans hate, I sometimes think, and there is no way I know how to do this, that the politicians who benefit from the algorithms and the click-bait of rage farming, I don’t know how to do it, but what I want to do is love farming,” said May, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.Love farming. Now that sounds more like a starry-eyed contestant in a beauty pageant wanting “world peace,” then a sitting MP earning $203,100 a year.“I want to find a way that that gives people a chance and a hope and a sense of — I love this country. I love my neighbours. I love my community.”Now it’s urgent? Why wasn’t she planting “love farming” seeds along the way to counter years of Canadians being intentionally divided?“Where did all this hate come from? I think Justin Trudeau is a very, very large disappointment but is it right that we have social media algorithms that want to generate a completely inappropriate ad hominem hatred against an individual that I have never seen against a prime minister before?”“I have seen unpopular prime ministers, but this is not right. It is not Canadian. So, I am dedicated to this country. I am dedicated to the life forms on this one and only green and blue planet in an otherwise dead space.”Trudeau should “pass the torch” and move on, she said.But no, she’s not going anywhere. May said she’s obliged to stay on in politics to find a way to spread the love and save the planet. The latter is a heavy, albeit delusional, grandiose burden she has gallantly borne for some time.“Because I have to save the whole word and we’re running out time,” May told the CBC in 2019 when asked why she stays on in politics.Running out of time? Hey Lizzie look — shocker! — the planet is still here! And so are the fears people suffer believing that the planet’s going to turn into a great ball of fire any second now. Fear that you feed.When asked by a reporter if she was up for another election campaign, May talked about the hemorrhagic stroke she suffered last year — which, thankfully she recovered from — and said she felt lucky to be alive.“I can’t tell you how blessed I feel.”But have Canadians been blessed by her contribution to Canadian politics?Granted she’s a bit player in federal politics but May has been around long enough to have had an impact peddling green snake oil. She led the Green Party 2006 to 2019, then again from 2022 until the present. She was first elected to the House of Commons in 2011.In October 2018 she praised Trudeau’s newly announced carbon tax plan and boasted that he was implementing Green Party policies.May has helped push the climate hysteria that the Liberals took the liberty of pumping billions of taxpayer dollars into vacuous projects that bring no rewards. And then they saddled Canadians with a carbon tax that eats away at, according to the Conservatives, $700 in earnings just for groceries.“We cannot in good conscience stand by while this prime minister imposes more misery and suffering on the Canadian people,” said Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre last March.Poilievre introduced a failed motion of non-confidence to protest the planned April 1 increase on pollution’s price from $15 to $80 per tonne.Yet May laments that the Liberal carbon crackdown it isn’t tough enough and said Trudeau’s broken promises on that and other things promote the cynicism (lashing out) against him.The carbon tax and green policies are crippling Canada. But May takes no responsibility for the negative impact of these policies that she’ll carry on pushing with a vengeance.Nonetheless, she wants everyone to calm, embrace the love, feel the love.Sorry, not feeling it. Still angry.