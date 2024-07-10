Opinion

SLOBODIAN: Not feeling Green Lizzie’s love

Elizabeth May at a Green Party election night event at the Victoria Conference Centre. She wants to 'farm love.'
Elizabeth May at a Green Party election night event at the Victoria Conference Centre. She wants to 'farm love.'Courtesy Michael McArthur/CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May
Baby boomers have f**ked up this planet

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news