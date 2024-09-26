Opinion

SLOBODIAN: Now the Liberals think they should be able to tell you what to eat?! Yes, they do

Invasive Bill C-293 would empower Ottawa to control what food Canadians produce and eat during a pandemic
Liberal backbench MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith brought in a private member's bill allowing the Government of Canada extraordinary powers to regulate the food Canadians produce and eat, during a pandemic. Surprisingly, writes Linda Slobodian, it has quietly passed three readings in the Commons and now rests with the Senate.
Liberal backbench MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith brought in a private member's bill allowing the Government of Canada extraordinary powers to regulate the food Canadians produce and eat, during a pandemic. Surprisingly, writes Linda Slobodian, it has quietly passed three readings in the Commons and now rests with the Senate.Nathaniel Erskine-Smith
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
World Health Organization
Bill C-293, the Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness Act
Regulation of food during a pandemic

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news