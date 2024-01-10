SLOBODIAN: Once a politician, never again a journalist

What does Chrystia Freeland think about a reporter getting manhandled and cuffed when trying to question her?Who knows?Canadians deserve to know, but the deputy prime minister to date has refrained from comment, so yet another important question goes unanswered.Shocking, eh?Surely this travesty — another major Trudeau Liberal faux pas that caught the world’s attention in a most unflattering way — would weigh heavy on Freeland who has righteously declared she champions the media’s role in advancing the truth.Why, she “used to be a journalist,” she has often told reporters, Blacklock’s Reporter reminded us.In fact, as a financial freelance reporter Freeland’s acidic criticism of President Vladimir Putin — calling him a dangerous autocrat among other things — got her kicked out of Russia several years ago.She lived in Moscow but wore out her welcome and was told to get out along with 13 other Canadians put on a sanctions list.But she was only doing her job!Surely, Freeland would be ultra-sensitive to Canadian journalists trying to do their jobs, after she endured Russia’s punitive treatment.Pfft. Communist amateurs. Mother Russia’s Federal Security Service (formerly KGB) could learn a thing or two from Trudeau’s RCMP security detail about cracking down on the press.Freeland was banned for what she repeatedly wrote.Rebel News reporter David Menzies was manhandled, surrounded, pushed up against a wall and cuffed for asking Freeland two questions — on the pretence that he assaulted a plainclothes RCMP officer.Video evidence proved otherwise.Menzies wasn’t charged after being temporarily detained Monday — but the message was clear. Don’t ask the Liberals, even those who are former journalists, uncomfortable questions, not even politely.In Canada, that’s how the law dealt with a pesky reporter wanting to know why the Trudeau government hasn’t declared Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a terror organization.It has been four years since the IRGC shot down Flight PS752 murdering 57 Canadians and 30 permanents residents.Freeland — who once declared reporters could ask her any question without fear of “retaliation” — smugly walked by without answering Menzies who was decidedly retaliated against by a swarm of RCMP and police.Where did 2019 Freeland go? The Freeland who fiercely defended a free press?“In any democracy journalists must have the ability to report facts freely, to defend, expose and advance the truth without fear of retaliation, reprisal, violence or imprisonment,” she piously said.“Canada will always defend this right.”“Without a free and independent press we all lose.”Well, under Trudeau and his Liberal cabal, Canada’s been on a losing streak.They’re doing their best to crush and defeat independent media. Legacy media has been bought off.And the definition of retaliation — for asking questions — apparently doesn’t include a reporter getting slammed up against a wall. But comrade Freeland who worked with the Financial Times, Thomson Reuters and the Globe & Mail has nothing to say about that.The 2015 Ministerial Mandate letter she received, as Blacklock’s Reporter also reminded us, about engaging with the press seems to have slipped her mind.“All journalists in Canada and abroad are professionals who, by asking necessary questions, contribute in an important way to the democratic process,” it read.“Your professionalism and engagement with them is essential.”“It is important that we acknowledge mistakes when we make them,” said the letter.The Mounties made a big mistake.But so many questions go unanswered.Top of the list?Was it one cowboy cop in a bad mood that led the charge against Menzies?Or was he acting on someone’s instructions and will now take the fall if the RCMP brass actually hold him accountable for his thuggish behaviour?Inquiring minds would like to know. But too bad.And where’s the “professionalism and engagement” Freeland was instructed to oblige?Gone with the wind. Times have drastically changed.The democratic process under Trudeau has been redefined and keeps taking hits. That will continue as long as he remains in power.So really, engagement and answering tough questions just isn’t important anymore. The Liberals get to pick and choose what information to hand out — or not. Mostly not.Any seasoned reporter will tell you that the desire to pursue truth and transparency — and get answers to questions — never leaves your blood.The exception to the rule? Former journalists who become smug hoity-toity politicians above practicing what they preach.