SLOBODIAN: Only morons offer tips to students on ‘safe’ ways to smoke meth

Irresponsible. Bad judgement. Moronic. That sums up the ‘wisdom’ of those who decided to distribute pamphlets to high school students with how-to tips on ‘safely’ smoking crystal meth.Parents are outraged. Premier Danielle Smith said she won’t let this slide.Let’s look at what Medicine Hat High School students were exposed to, from pamphlets SafeLink Alberta stocked in its booth during a 'wellness fair' Tuesday. Pamphlets included Safer Crystal Meth Smoking, Safe Crack Smoking, and Safer Snorting, with detailed illustrations of preparing and using drug supplies. The Safer Crystal Meth Smoking, the Canadian AIDS Treatment Information Exchange (CATIE) offered advice. The instructional pamphlet in a school setting says anyone using crystal meth should “clean their hands with soap and water or alcohol wipes” before pouring the drug into a pipe to smoke. The pamphlets didn’t mention crystal meth ravages minds and bodies, ruins lives and kills. One pamphlet merely warned mixing crystal meth with opioids can lead to a “fatal overdose.” But hey kids, when smoking those pretty blue and crystal coloured highly addictive melted death rocks, “Be kind to yourself and your skin.” Practise good hand hygiene — before and after you smoke. An alcohol wipe won’t be the priority of a youth, or addicts of any age, anxious to get high. That nugget is as useful as telling students to look both ways as they step onto the tracks into a speeding train’s direct path. Crystal meth is a dangerous train — with a one-way ticket to a hellish existence. But students were offered instructions on how to “safely” use this highly addictive drug some get hooked on first use. Yet a pamphlet said, “Start low, go slow.” It offered instructions on “how to prepare your meth pipe” and said “know the source of your drugs.” You can’t make this stuff up. Law enforcement teams Canada-wide exhaust themselves fighting the drug war, battling to identify and shutting down toxic meth labs popping up in homes or stopping shipments flowing in from out of country. But kids, do your sourcing homework before getting high! Is it up to students to determine if they’re buying crystal meth cooked in a reputable home? Or if it came in from an honourable supplier in Mexico or the US? Definitely, it’s up to them to make sure their drug dealer profiting off their misery is a trustworthy source. No mention of any pamphlets available at the wellness fair warning students about where the euphoric highs of this illegal street drug can lead. Crystal meth affects the central nervous system, causing severe psychological problems (mood swings, violent tendencies, paranoia), can increase body temperature to the point of passing out or dying, heart and lung damage, twitching, hallucinations, rapid aging, rotten teeth, hideous sores, itching, and the sensation that insects are crawling under the skin.Users quickly build up a tolerance needing stronger doses to get high. One tip said “Take care of yourself” when using. Eat, stay hydrated and sleep. Sleep? What the…? Crystal meth users go days without being able to sleep. Another tip on display for students? “Have condoms and lube with you. You may want to have sex while high.” And “Avoid using alone: Try to smoke in a safe place with people you trust.” Who do students trust, often more than anyone? Their best friends. The premier was suitably vexed. “There is no such thing as safe meth or crack use,” tweeted Smith on Saturday. “We will be reviewing funding agreements with the organization who felt it was appropriate to teach Medicine Hat teenagers how to use illicit and deadly drugs.” SafeLink Alberta, an organization that works to reduce risks associated with substance abuse and sexual activity, is funded by Alberta Health. Formerly the HIV Community Link, it rebranded itself in 2022 with a new name. Taxpayers handsomely fund things they might not agree with — such as pamphlets telling students how to smoke meth and “start low, go slow.” It’s 2021-22 financial overview shows the government provided $78.6% of its total $2,161,751 revenue. Grants and foundations provided 12.52%, and fundraising generated 8.17%. Events in 2021 included a Red Party in support of World AIDS Day and a “show stopping Drag Brunch.” Programs and services offered include distributing “safer sex supplies” and “safer consumption supplies” — this has no place at a high school!!! — education sessions and training events. It’s Strategic Plan Process for 2023 included implementing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI.) SafeLink Alberta celebrated the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with a Walk Through Colonization with activist and author Gitz Crazyboy. After outrage erupted over SafeLink Alberta pushing its ideology into a high school, the organization said it was made aware of parental concerns. No doubt it got a deserved earful. It offered a somewhat condescending, backhanded apology for not taking rights of parents — not informed and aware like these clowns — into account. And gee, less than 10 of each of the brochures were distributed before it removed them within the first hour. “Intentions aside, we recognize that this information may be alarming to parents who are unaware of substance use trends in youth and who would prefer to be made aware of the resources being offered to their children in advance,” it said. “We apologize for any miscommunication with Medicine Hat High School about the specific content of the substance use education materials that were requested for this event.” Miscommunication? What does that mean? Didn’t SafeLink Alberta explain they’d offer the art of how-to smoke crystal meth guide? Did no one at the high school review materials for students telling them they’d need condoms and lube? Crystal meth increases sex drive. If not, why not? If high school officials saw the material and ok’d it, well, you just can’t fix stupid. But it can be disciplined. Mark Davidson, superintendent of the Medicine Hat Public School Division, claimed in a statement to Medicine Hat News the materials at the wellness fair weren’t reviewed before being displayed. Apparently, he was angry. So, what’s he going to do about it? SafeLink’s apology isn’t sufficient. The high school should now be on a mission to educate students (no doubt all aware of the step-by-step guide by now) with the rest of the story — before they use. Such as youth in detention or jail because they broke the law to supply their drug habits. And the prostitutes — female and male, many who should still be in high school — working the streets in Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside and every Canadian city to fund drug habits. These tormented souls stand in the night — some fidgeting, itchy, covered in bruises and sores — waiting for potentially violent johns to stop. The swine, many married men with children, do stop to let them slide into their vehicles, head for a back alley. Tell students who aren’t using about the profound misery this addiction can lead to. Harsh? Yes very. The alternative’s worse. For those already experimenting, well, it’s easier to hand out pamphlets telling them to stay hydrated with “water and fruit juice.” Offering safety tips may feel noble but sends a message to students that a little soap, juice, and a condom outweighs the dangers of consuming crystal meth. SafeLink Alberta crossed a serious line. Madame premier — hold its feet to the fire. That’ll send a warning telling others with moronic judgement and harmful agendas messing with Alberta’s school children to back off and stand down