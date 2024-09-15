SLOBODIAN: Open season on Trump

It’s open season in America, the kind that prevails in lawless third world nations where political opponents are eliminated by assassination. If the Statue of Liberty could weep over what is happening, tears would be flowing.But only one candidate is being hunted. Another assassination attempt was made Sunday against former president Donald Trump, who wasn’t hurt. It’s the second in two months.Officials said shots fired at about 2 p.m. EST at Trump International Golf Course Sunday in West Palm Beach by a Secret Service agent trying to protect Trump. A white male in his mid-60s identified as Ryan Wesley Routh is in Palm Beach Police Department (PBPD) custody after being apprehended after he tried to flee in an SUV, according to reports.Different stories are circulating about what unfolded, but it appears the failed assassin was lying in wait in a hole when Secret Service agents spotted the barrel of a rifle and opened fire. An AK-style firearm was recovered at the scene.A lone wolf? Well, that’s what they said about Thomas Mathew Crooks who grazed Trump’s ear when he attempted to assassinate him at a July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania and then was shot dead. As time goes on, revelations punch holes into that official FBI/Secret Service claim.On the heels of the first attempt, many warned that attempts on the life of the Republican presidential nominee and leading candidate in the November 5 US election won’t stop until someone is successful.Or, until Trump gets back into the Oval Office and aided by law enforcement and military officials who still have clean hands, keeps his promise to throw law-breaking rot behind bars. That includes politicians and bureaucrats that have infected the US with treason, crime, and caused human-suffering for personal profit.Unlike his enemies, he won’t go after mere political opponents. He’ll go after immoral, self-serving dirtbags who have cheated Americans out of their money, their freedom, and their voices while catering to an estimated 21 million illegals who are making their lives an impoverished, dangerous hell.There’s a reason Trump promised the death penalty for human traffickers whose illicit profits and debauchery are beyond obscene. An estimated 340,000 children brought in illegally across the southern border under the Biden administration have disappeared.The guilty tremble with fear at the righteous wrath of Trump if he’s elected the 47th president. How many times Trump has said that he’s the only thing standing between the destroyers and good, hard-working patriotic Americans.Sleazy media, Democrats and war-mongering RHINOS like former Bush vice president Dick Cheney who endorsed vice president Kamala Harris, have reason to tremble over the truth Trump has promised to expose and the justice he has promised to restore. They’ll continue to lie about him and feed the rage that puts him in constant danger.Kamala Harris issued a statement saying she was “glad” Trump was safe and “violence has no place in America.” What an empty, cold response. Some people are plain stupid. Some people are pure evil.This would be the same wretched Marxist hag who stood on the debate stage and smugly told 25 lies assassinating Trump’s character while the ABC News moderators jumped in to feed the attack.They know Trump is a target. The trio in cahoots wrongfully demonized him anyway.They don’t care that the consequences can be deadly.Trump’s path back into the White House looks promising sans cheating by his foes.That terrifies Democrats, the deep state, and America’s foreign enemies.Naysayers erupt into a frothing frenzy at the suggestion of prevalent election fraud.Perhaps those who roar that the 2020 election fraud accusations were debunked could explain the 29 million ineligible people who were registered to vote using 2022 official records of 20 states, by the grassroots United Sovereign Americans. The list included votes cast by ineligible registrants, duplicate registrants, invalid addresses, and incomplete registrations.If there was cheating, safeguards are being put in place by the Trump team to avoid a repeat leaving any Democrats — or anyone — who might be planning to play loose with rules at a disadvantage.On September 6, Trump urged the largest US police union to be on alert particularly in battleground states.“Watch for the voter fraud because we win without voter fraud. We win so easily,” he told the Fraternal Order of Police in Charlotte, N.C.He wants a fair election. Does that threaten his opponents who are panicking because they are saddled with the ridiculous Harris and her VP candidate sidekick the seriously creepy Tim Walz? Even if Trump wins fair and square, they won’t let up. Maryland Democrat Jamie Rason called for Congress to “tell rampaging mobs” on January 6, 2025, that a victorious Trump was “disqualified.Thank God Trump’s Secret Service detail Sunday was trained and alert. Unlike the clown show led by a DEI appointed female at the Butler rally who failed her exams but was lead advance agent.“The Trump rally was undermanned. It was understaffed. They did not have people who had experience on it,” Sen. Josh Hawley told Fox News.“Now this advance agent, I'm told, may have failed one or more of her training exams and was known not to be a top-quality agent. I mean, this is absurd,” said Hawley who received information from whistleblowers.They are playing with Trump’s life. Trump’s enemies want him gone — whatever it takes. 