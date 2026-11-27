The foreboding COVID-19 “pandemic” death-tracking dashboards finally disappeared after being prominently displayed on TV screens for almost three years.We were constantly reminded of a rapidly rising count of “confirmed” COVID-19 deaths and cases by region and country.We later learned deaths from other causes — including the flu, which mysteriously virtually disappeared — were classified as COVID-19 deaths. So-called confirmed cases encompassed PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests with false-positive results. The trackers were instrumental in ensnaring people in mental cages of fear and submissive compliance. Get vaccinated, or you or someone you infect will die! Those who likened it to a psyop were dismissed as conspiracy theorists — just like those who voiced concerns about the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines. It turns out, they were right. As the saying goes, “If you want the truth, ask a conspiracy theorist.” We’ve been told the vaccines saved millions of lives. We were told many things.The most diabolical claim? The experimental messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines were safe, they said, when taking them was, in reality, like playing Russian roulette.Certainly, many vaccinated individuals have suffered no serious adverse symptoms. However, reports that surfaced early on connecting the vaccines to debilitating injuries and deaths, not only in high-risk people, continue to mount.There’s no global tracker dashboard on TV screens informing people of possibly millions of heart attacks, neurological damage, blood clots, myocarditis, pericarditis, miscarriages, infertility, strokes, hearing loss, brain injuries, organ failures, cancers, and sudden death associated with COVID-19 vaccines. .That would acknowledge a potentially libellous inconvenient truth. In fact, we’re told the vaccines are still necessary because COVID-19 still poses a threat. Look! The World Health Organization (WHO) recorded 783 COVID-19 deaths reported by 29 countries from October 5 to November 1. Who are we to doubt this corrupt body that told us COVID-19 claimed seven million, or maybe even 20 million to 36 million lives?Following President Donald Trump’s directive, the US severed ties with the WHO in January because of its shady handling of the “pandemic.” Canada still licks the WHO’s boots.Prior to this year’s flu season, the federal and provincial governments launched campaigns to assure Canadians COVID-19 vaccines are available for everyone aged six months and older.How does this even make sense when the Liberal government established the Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP) to compensate people who sustained a “serious or permanent injury” after receiving vaccines authorized by Health Canada? More than $100 million has been spent on the program so far. As of November 2025, about $21.5 million had been paid to victims.Vaccine availability brings relief for people still trapped in the COVID-19 fear cage.But victims suffering debilitating vaccine-related injuries can’t comprehend why they’re still available.Neither can those who watched a loved one who got vaccinated and received booster shots waste away from an aggressive cancer, suffer immensely, and die. Time allegedly makes the pain more gentle. Maybe. Never knowing if they’d still be here had those needles not jabbed them will always haunt us.What’s infuriating is that health officials and politicians have the gall to endorse COVID-19 vaccines without providing proof that they no longer pose severe risks.Medical professionals, scientists, and ordinary citizens who warned about the dangers of these experimental vaccines and refused them were mocked. Ostracized. Received death threats. Jailed. Fired. Bullied. Despised. Financially crippled. Lives and reputations destroyed. As the late Charlie Kirk once said, “The more a society drifts away from the truth, the more it will hate those who speak it.”Among the most viciously targeted were our beloved Freedom Convoy truckers, who arrived on Parliament Hill on January 29, 2022, to peacefully oppose mandates that crushed rights and freedoms. What a steep price many paid after an army of police and prosecutors moved against them..The bitter irony is that another group of Canadians arrived on Parliament Hill between September 8-11 — the very place truckers were booted from — to testify at the Allison Inquiry about their COVID-19 vaccine injuries.No Liberal MPs and only four Conservative MPs attended. Health Canada officials didn’t show up.The Liberals didn’t sanction the inquiry chaired by Conservative MP Dean Allison (Niagara West). Canadians are indebted to him for taking on a heavy task. The inquiry aimed to let the suffering — who haven’t had a voice and were treated unforgivably as their bodies broke down — finally be heard. It wasn’t “to make findings of fact or to reach conclusions.”Some attendees wept while hearing the stories of 50 witnesses chosen from 1,400 applicants. They’re the tip of the iceberg, according to Conservative MP Michael Cooper (St. Albert—Sturgeon River), who held a November 20 town hall meeting to hear more victims. He’s the only one of 343 MPs to do that.“Tens of thousands of Canadians have been injured as a result of the COVID-19 vaccinations. That is not speculation. That is a fact,” said Cooper.“The Public Health Agency of Canada has recorded at least 58,000 adverse events, 11,000 of which have been classified as serious and there has almost certainly been underreporting …”On hand were Allison and inquiry counsel Shawn Buckley, who speaks somewhat softly but carries a big stick.Buckley said he believes Health Canada is “most likely liable” for Criminal Code offences related to how it handled COVID-19.“We’re calling on Health Canada to explain why COVID-19 vaccines are the only drugs on the market exempted from having to prove safety and efficacy. I speculate that it is fear over liability,” he told reporters on November 5. He pointed to changes made to federal law allowing COVID-19 vaccines to be exempted from safety and efficacy requirements.The inquiry’s website notes “more than 30 democratic countries, including many G7 and Commonwealth nations, have launched major COVID-19 inquiries examining lockdowns, mandates, vaccines, and government decision-making.”Canada isn’t among them. .Health Canada buried evidence by sealing records related to COVID-19 vaccine injury for 15 years. Why? How can they get away with that?The chances of an inquiry into the Public Health Agency’s mismanaged response to COVID-19 are zero to none.The Agency admitted it was “overwhelmed” and failed in its early response to COVID-19, according to an internal report, revealed by Blacklock’s Reporter on November 23.Former chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam bragged that she had things “largely under control.” Former finance minister Chrystia Freeland called Tam and Agency managers “this generation’s rock stars.” Another now disgraced “rock star” who Tam worked closely with comes to mind.Health experts parroted Dr. Anthony Fauci, who called the shots as director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). Lies spewed by this narcissistic media attention-seeking whore were exposed when he was hauled before a July Republican-led Senate committee hearing on how he handled the “pandemic.” Fauci played victim and invoked the Fifth Amendment 111 times.Fauci directed millions of taxpayer dollars toward gain-of-function research involving bat coronaviruses at China’s Wuhan laboratory, where a lab leak triggered the COVID-19 outbreak.Fauci falsely claimed the vaccines would prevent people from getting COVID-19. “It’s as simple as black and white. You’re vaccinated, you’re safe. You’re unvaccinated, you’re at risk. Simple as that,” he said. About 34,000 text messages were found on his government-issued cell phone.One damning January 2021 text, as the vaccines were rolled out, was sent to then-surgeon general Vivek Murthy. It read: “Since many people have significant [cytokine] storm and fever after the 2nd dose. This theoretically could be associated with miscarriage in the 1st trimester.”Only a monster would continue pushing vaccines as he did.In May 2025, US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that the COVID-19 vaccine for “healthy children and healthy pregnant women was removed from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommended immunization schedule.”.Canadian government websites still advertise the vaccines for pregnant women. In June, Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended offering the COVID-19 vaccine to all individuals six months of age or older. Republican Sen. Ron Johnson (Wisconsin) has been doggedly investigating COVID-19-related issues. He revealed Fauci “wrote in his diaries he thought COVID-19 would be maybe twice as bad [a] flu season.”“I’m not downplaying a bad flu season. We have them. Oftentimes, they overwhelm hospitals … But a pandemic is going to be twice that? Is that really worth destroying people’s lives, shutting down businesses, destroying an economy … It’s been six years since the pandemic began. We have not had a reckoning,” said Johnson.He vowed to ensure Fauci’s reputation is “completely destroyed.” Why? Under Fauci’s lead, there was a failure to warn the public about the COVID-19 vaccines’ “safety signals.” “They let people die and become permanently disabled because they didn’t want to cause ‘vaccine hesitancy,’” said Johnson. He accused Fauci of “sabotaging” the use of the effective ivermectin to treat COVID-19, while pushing an “experimental gene therapy.”What a coincidence. Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine use was sabotaged in Canada, too.How much influence did Fauci have on decisions affecting Canadians? Did he share his knowledge of risks with Tam?What did she know and when did she know it? We might find out. Johnson, who testified at the Allison Inquiry, promised to instruct his staff to investigate emails between Fauci and Tam after being asked by Rebel News if Tam’s name came up in Fauci’s diary, emails, or texts. Meanwhile, on the heels of the Allison Inquiry, Premier Danielle Smith announced expanded 2026-27 access to COVID-19 vaccines throughout Alberta pharmacies for people who choose them.The healthcare system is strained, she said. This will help.Backlash from the Conservative base, who felt betrayed, was fierce.The Alberta Prosperity Project declared Smith “doesn’t care about Albertans[’] health.” Nonsense..Smith was a desperately needed beacon of supportive light during a dark time. When others cowered, she fiercely defended the unvaccinated.“[The unvaccinated] have been the most discriminated-against group that I’ve ever witnessed in my lifetime,” said Smith.She occupies the premier’s chair because former premier Jason Kenney pushed vaccine mandates so brutally that he had to resign when the base turned on him. After being sworn into office, Smith promised, “I will ensure as head of this government that those rights and freedoms are protected and will never be taken for granted again.”In many ways, she has kept her promise. The government has a responsibility to let people know what health resources are available. It also has a responsibility to acknowledge risks. Smith’s problem is she now just blends in with every other COVID-19 vaccine-endorsing health official and politician — in spite of the proven risks.In August, Canadian scientists, clinicians, and other professionals renewed a demand for governments to halt the use of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, citing too many questions about their safety, effectiveness, and regulation.US states, including Tennessee, Arizona, and Minnesota, introduced bills to classify COVID-19 mRNA vaccines as “weapons of mass destruction.”The Tennessee Senate filed the mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act in January to amend the state’s criminal code. It applies to anyone who knowingly manufactures, acquires, possesses, or makes accessible to others “mRNA injections and products.” And to state and local public officials who fail or refuse to use “all necessary lawful means” to investigate or enforce the ban after receiving evidence of a violation. Penalties range from eight to 30 years in prison and fines of up to $25,000. Meanwhile, in Canada, people are told to head on down to pharmacies or doctors’ offices for the jab. And Health Canada approved two new Moderna vaccines that use mRNA technology. One protects against influenza and COVID-19 in a single jab.