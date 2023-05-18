Mohammed El-Kurd

Today — May 18, 2023 — a hard-core activist who tweeted that he wants to see all Jews die “in the most torturous and slow ways” is being honoured with the 2023 Calgary Peace Prize.

You can’t make this stuff up.

