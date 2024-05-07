SLOBODIAN: Please, no bananas among the 'death to Jews' signs at U of M camp

Fingers crossed that pro-Israel supporters have mercy and don’t show up armed with bananas at the three-day pro-Palestinian anti-Jew hate-fest, that kicked off Tuesday at the University of Manitoba (U of M).Some Jew-hating reprobates might be allergic to bananas. Like that student at UCLA last week, held up as a victim of mean Jews by pro-terrorist organizers.You didn't hear that story? Some protesters at UCLA were apparently allergic to bananas, so the organisers thoughtfully posted “no banana” signs. And supporters of Israel had the nerve to show up with whole bunches of bananas.“The Zionists were told of this by the security and then waved bananas at us,” bleated Vincent Doehr, a political science doctorate student to the Daily Bruin.How thoughtless, to risk triggering allergic banana reactions like itchy mouth or shortness of breath while somebody's trying to shriek “from the river to the sea” — meaning 'death to Jews.'War crime! Call the International Criminal Court! It is already conspiring to convict Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for fighting to save Israel, so it might as well hunt down banana felons at the same time.Right?And then call NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, a huge supporter of student protests like this one in Manitoba NDP-land. This protest was launched just a day after Yom HaShoah, (Holocaust Memorial Day,) to remember the Warsaw Ghetto uprising and the genocide of six million Jews during the Second World War. No irony intended, I'm sure.“I stand in solidarity with students and anti-war advocates. What is happening in the US right now is very dangerous and alarming,” Singh posted on “X” May 2. “In Canada, I want students to know this: It is your right to peacefully protest — and I will defend that. New Democrats will continue to stand for peace and justice, for protection of your charter-rights and for ensuring every student feels safe and welcome on campus.”To that former chief of the defence staff Gen. Rick Hiller (ret’d) posted: “You’re standing with hatred of Jews. Let’s not dignify it by using the more mundane term — antisemitism. It’s hatred for Jews. That’s what’s being demonstrated and defended.”Can anyone think of anything the NDP, a nest for several outed antisemite politicians, has done to make Jews in Canada feel safe?Not like the Liberals.Why, on April 30 federal Justice Minister Arif Virani thundered pro-Palestinian supporters “crossed the line” when they showed up at his home waving flags and placards with his photo on them.He's right. Home is always off limits. Virani was justified when he said his wife and kids “do not deserve to be harassed.”He reacted when it got personal. But the thing is, it has been personal for other families since outrage erupted against the Israeli Defence Forces declaring war to root out Hamas terrorists hiding under the skirts of civilians in the Gaza strip.Violent crimes — firebombing, shots fired — targeting Jewish school children, storekeepers and other Canadian citizens tripled to 77 last year compared to 2022, B’nai Brith revealed Monday in its Annual Audit of Anti-Semitic Incidents. This is in addition to 5,791 logged incidents including slurs and death chants at public rallies. And it is more than double the 2,769 known incidents over the previous year.But the line wasn’t crossed, you see, until April 30 on Virani’s driveway.But back to the hate shindig at U of M’s Fort Garry campus in solidarity with a wave of protests in Canadias and US campuses, that are in solidarity with the people of Gaza.Bananagate backfired at UCLA. But it’ll be exciting to see what scheme U of M protesters devise to generate sympathy. Terrorist supporters — snowflakes hiding behind masks and wearing tablecloths on their heads — have mastered crying victimhood to deflect attention from the Oct. 7 gang rapes, executions, genital mutilations, beheading of babies, and burning people alive. And the 130 or so hostages still in captivity or dead.What’s the aim other than to fuel hatred for Jews? To destroy them. Crush them.There’s a long list of demands Students for Justice Palestine want met, like other demands on other campuses from students backed by dark money and sinister forces who buy them nice tents to camp out in.The fancy wording of the demands is a surprising achievement for morally, intellectually, historically, geographically challenged, angry snowflakes who’ll have trouble figuring out how to operate the zippers their tents.The group wants the university to:• Divest from companies “complicit in the oppression and discriminatory policies against Palestinians.”• End the “Arab Israeli Conflict” political course the group says perpetuates a biased narrative. (Translation? ‘Biased’ as in accurately teaching truth?)• Cease exchange programs and academic collaborations with Hebrew University of Jerusalem.Nope, nothing about shipping trouble-making pro-terrorist protesters tormenting good Canadians that are here on student visas back to wherever they came from.• Boycott Israeli institutions “complicit in violations of human rights.”• Issue a public statement of support for Palestinian rights.• Implement permanent measures on campus to safeguard Palestinian students from harassment and racism, which could include regular reviews, reporting procedures, and mandatory cultural competency training for staff and students.• Suspending exchange programs with Israeli academic institutions.• A guarantee that they can engage in “peaceful” activities to support Palestine without fear of academic or legal consequences.Where is the hard evidence these aggressors need safeguards? Cough it up. Or it’s safe to assume this fits the victim narrative.The group has warned that if demands aren’t met, they’ll settle in for as long as it takes to achieve their noble aspirations.But if it’s all so noble, why did they order protesters to agree to a set of guidelines which include not speaking to campus security or police, not responding to agitators or counter-protesters, and observing the privacy rights of other protesters by not disclosing their names or personal information. Why hide?The university supports academic freedom and the right to assemble and protest, in accordance with university policy and the law, it said in a statement to the CBC.“As the problematic tactic of campus encampments has made its way across the border into Canada this past week, we are committed to protecting Jewish life on campuses in Winnipeg,” said Gustavo Zentner, Manitoba and Saskatchewan vice-president with the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) in a recent news release.Encampments are now set up at eight university campuses across Canada.“Despite facing disciplinary actions and police interventions, the protests persist unabated, and documented incidents of antisemitism have occurred at some of these encampments.”CIJA contacted Canadian post-secondary institutions, many responded, and advised its senior leadership to “collaborate closely with campus security and local law enforcement to formulate safety protocols and enforce institutional policies.”Zentner is “encouraged by how actively engaged” U of M’s Campus Security office has been with CIJA. And it is working with Winnipeg police to identify antisemitism and hate speech.The pro-Palestinian protesters have piously said they’ll abide by U of M rules while they wave their Jew hate signs and holler their Jew hate chants hiding behind masks. Really, who is anyone to doubt their integrity? There now. But for the imminent threat of heavy arsenal like bananas, it’s all under control.Sure.