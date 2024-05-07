Opinion

SLOBODIAN: Please, no bananas among the 'death to Jews' signs at U of M camp

At UCLA, protesters calling for the destruction of Israel and the Jews, asked people to respect the fact that some people were allergic to bananas and not bring them to the protest. But people did and protesters... protested.META/AI generated illustration
Jagmeet Singh
University Of Manitoba
Ucla
bananas at a protest are protested
Holocaust Memorial Day

