SLOBODIAN: Poisoning armed forces morale, one jab at a time

Reported Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) vaccine injuries spiked 800% in 2021 and dramatically rose again in 2023, according to documents the Western Standard received.Despite the known injuries, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government — backed by Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Wayne Eyre — continued to mandate vaccines, threatening military members who objected with dismissal or suspension without pay.“When they knew it was dangerous, they kept injecting people,” said one serving member who spoke on the condition of anonymity.The damage to members, their families, the depleted, demoralized military — and potentially to Canada as global “war drums” beat — is severe, said the member.The documents obtained through Access to Information (ATIP) by a CAF veteran who was released for refusing to get vaccinated, list recorded vaccine injuries from 2010 to the end of 2023.In 2021, there were 128 reported injuries after COVID-19 vaccine was mandated. That jumped to 223 in 2022. All but a few injuries were attributed to Moderna’s vaccine.That compares with six injuries reported in 2010, seven in 2011, five in 2012, nine in 2013, eight in 2014, eight in 2015, four in 2016, four in 2017, eight in 2018, seven in 2019, and 14 in 2020. “I think this data is actually really lowballing it because I know so many people that got the jab. They got sick, they went home for three days and were trembling and sweating and all this kind of stuff,” said the officer.“But then they just called in sick and never reported to the hospital. That type of data doesn't get captured. What they captured, I believe, is the tip of the iceberg because it’s extremely underreported.”Not one CAF death has been attributed to COVID-19.But, the member predicts reported injuries will increase.“It’s going to be drip, drip, drip until the dam bursts.”“People are picking up on reports from here, reports from there, their neighbor, their sister, brother, someone’s not well, someone that died suddenly. This keeps happening over and over and we're seeing it here and on a global level as well.”“The data is there. It's just a matter of getting it from behind this veil of secrecy that the government has. They’re holding on tight to this information.”The response to injuries, or lack of it, is astounding.“I'm just struck by the contradictory. messaging. During the pandemic, every life mattered, we have to inject everybody, we have to be vigilant.”“And then now that we know there's credible reports of vaccine injuries, a spike in death rates globally, no one’s batting an eyelash. There's no curiosity.”“All these people that were screaming every life matters, put on your mask, where’s your vaccine certificate, or whatever, where are they now?”Some remain in denial.The Canadian Medical Association president-elect recently claimed people injured from the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines don’t exist.“While I wouldn't say a lot of people knew people who had bad outcomes with the vaccine, they’d all seen pictures of people. They weren't real people most of the time, but they looked like real people,” said Dr. Joss Reimer. Unacceptable.That contradicts CAF findings that show one out of 1,267 doses in 2021 caused injury. That escalated to one out of every 287 doses in 2023.Numerous vaccine injuries reported include myocarditis, Bell’s palsy, vertigo, and pericarditis. As well, the document attributed problems specific to females, including pregnant members forced to take the COVID-19 vaccine.There’s no evidence that a gender based (GBA) analysis was done, said the member.“What a contradiction of their devotion to gender issues. They forced this on pregnant women. And in the data, there’s tonnes of women, their reproductive organs were negatively impacted, a spontaneous abortion, this kind of stuff.”Many suffered mental health issues post-vaccine, said the member.“I don't even know what that's about, but there's extreme anxiety, really weird stuff going on with mental health.”“I think this jab effects more than just bodies. We've heard about the brain fog, but I'm sure there's other things that we don't even know about.”The CAF stated members were eligible for religious exemptions, but few were granted.“Not only did they force this on everybody, but then they sabotaged the whole accommodation process on top of that. They made it impossible for people to follow their conscience and they completely disrespected their faith perspectives, their conscientious objection. All that went out the window for ideology.”Meanwhile, the toll on families has been heavy.“For every soldier that gets kicked out, there’s a marriage under extreme stress. There are children that don’t know where they’re going to be living. Their provider is no longer able to provide for the family. It’s a domino effect.”In the past three years the already under-manned CAF saw 15,200 members released and only 12,800 recruited.Members either retired early to avoid taking the vaccine or were released when they refused.“But they didn't think about this at the time. They didn't think about what would happen to our organization if we just bleed out all those years of collective experience and skills and knowledge.”“A lot of the people they lost were senior, including NCM’s (non-commissioned members) responsible for training, responsible for leadership.”“When you lose that middle-to-top layer of experience, the corporate knowledge you'll lose is just devastating.”In a May 12, 2022, internal memo Brig-Gen. Erick Simonaeu was asked if the CAF considered alternatives regarding employment of “unwilling” members.“No. CDS (Eyre) made it clear in his policy that the importance of being vaccinated in order to protect the force was based on solid medical grounds that justified the mandatory aspect of this policy to all CAF members without any exceptions,” wrote Simoneau.He noted the “accommodation process” in place for those with pre-accepted conditions. But unwillingness “was never an option” and vaccination was “a permanent condition of employment to be enrolled in the CAF.”Did the CAF evaluate the operational impact of releasing or not releasing the unwilling?“The CAF did not conduct a pre-policy risk analysis since CDS, based on solid medical advice, decided to accept any impacts the policy would/could have brought to bear.”“That said, we did monitor the situation after the approval and implementation of the policy to no operational impact observed.”Would that stand with still serving injured members, depleted manpower, and the increasing threats of the Russia/Ukraine war?“They’re focussing on this proxy war in Ukraine, it's getting really bad and it's going into very dark places, faster than we can imagine,” said the member.“Yeah, that's my big concern right now because the there's no brakes on this machine. Like it's just full steam ahead.”The US just gave Ukraine the green light to launch NATO- procured long range missile inside Russia territory.“Huge red line. We bled out our numbers, we destroyed morale, then Trudeau is out there talking tough against Russia like he's in a position to do anything about it.”“They have the audacity to beat the drums of war after they've decimated our military. With what army are you gonna stand up to a global superpower?”“The people that are leading us do not have our best interests in mind.”But it’s more than a decimation of numbers.“It’s a decimation of morale also from all the people inside and outside, who either did it reluctantly or refused to do it. They realized their leadership didn’t have their back. Their leadership was completely subservient to a political ideology that is growing more and more grotesque.”