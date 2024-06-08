Opinion

SLOBODIAN: Poisoning armed forces morale, one jab at a time

General Wayne Eyre, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Many members of the Canadian Armed Forces quit, rather than take the COVID vaccine. Of those who accepted the vaccine, many are now regretting it, as they deal with health effects they attribute to the vaccine.
General Wayne Eyre, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Many members of the Canadian Armed Forces quit, rather than take the COVID vaccine. Of those who accepted the vaccine, many are now regretting it, as they deal with health effects they attribute to the vaccine. Adam Scotti Office of the Prime Minister
Loading content, please wait...
Canadian Medical Association
Vaccination for COVID in the Canadian Armed Forces
Gen. Wayne Eyre

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news