SLOBODIAN: Politicians, police, pandering to radicals

To opine on a billboard that Canada is “under siege” was declared last week by weak politicians and police to be a hate crime worthy of prosecution .Online posts by pro-Palestine agitators threaten to replace decision-makers who don’t prostrate themselves to accommodate un-Canadian demands. Did that affect the outrageous double-standard reaction to different billboards displayed on trucks in Toronto?Canadians — not only Jewish Canadians — are threatened, intimidated, can’t move freely and harassed in their neighbourhoods since Hamas terrorists brutalized Israelis eight months ago.But all that seems secondary to appeasing radicals who brought the Middle East fight here and weaponize votes and financial support to influence officials. Such betrayal.Who else are these weak ones betraying? Muslim women and children ravaged by neanderthal ideology even in Canada. For example? Female genital mutilation. The End FGM Network, a survivor’s group, works to stop the barbaric practise on women and little girls that “is an issue here too.”How about Islamic leaders taking a break from demonizing Jews to denounce child marriages to pedophiles in many countries? Are any little Canadian girls betrothed to 'minor-attracted-people?'What about condemning the Iman, afforded much licence by the UK, who lectured last year on how to stone women to death under Sharia law? (To protect “modesty” they should be buried waist deep, he said. You can't make this up.)Is it now a hate crime in Canada to speak those truths?It has long been dangerous for anyone who does. Just ask Pakistani-born Raheel Raza who migrated to Canada in 1988. The human rights activist and author who fearlessly exposes extremism and radicalization lives under constant threat.The message officials send to the vulnerable controlled by Islamic radicals in Canadian communities is: We won’t protect you.Canada should be a safe haven for all who escaped the wretchedness. But, is it? Or does refusal to stand up to radicals — Islamic or other — who import hatred, vile customs, refusal to assimilate, and demands that Canada adapt to their ways, feed the beast?Calling attention to this is alleged “hate speech” and “Islamophobic.”Is Canada under siege? How else to describe pro-Palestinian mobs that blockaded railways, costing them millions, shut down streets, overrun public squares, terrorized shoppers in malls and occupied universities?There’s no sign of an end to the disruption decimating police budgets. In fact, a new pro-Palestinian encampment went up Saturday in downtown Montreal’s Victoria Square. Protesters with Divest for Palestinian Collective demand Quebec’s pension fund, Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec (CDPQ), divest from companies with ties to Israel. On May 31, pro-Palestinian protesters “hostile to police” blocked traffic and an East Vancouver CN rail line.Some campus encampments were dismantled after lengthy disruptions. Elsewhere orders to evict are defied. Rights of students paying hefty tuitions to peacefully get to their classes be damned.What loyalty to Canada do promoters of hate-fest protests show?There’ve been a few arrests. But, not enough to halt the mayhem that erupted in Canada after Hamas savages attacked Israel, killing 1,200, wounding 6,000, taking 254 hostages. Some were rescued, some are dead, some remain in captivity in homes or tunnels from where Hamas has raged subterranean warfare.Israel’s response to root out terrorists, who vowed to go on killing Jews, is condemned. Hamas is responsible for the deaths of Palestinian civilians.Jews in Israel are under attack by Hamas, Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Yemen’s Houthis, and Iran. Jews in Canada are under attack by antisemitic extremists.The response by politicians and police to trucks with different messages demonstrates how Canada is changing, and not for the better. Respect for the Canadian way, allegiance to Canada first, equal justice isn’t important.One billboard truck promoted Jewish genocide slogans, including “From the river to the sea.” Its sponsors were named. No hate crime investigation there.Another billboard truck with flashing LED-light, pro-Canada messages generated a swift reaction by Toronto Police Service (TPS).When TPS posted the “hate crime” was under investigation, Ezra Levant, with Rebel News published a news release stating ownership of the truck. Canadians Opposed to the Occupation of Our Streets and Campuses — anonymously for fear — asked Rebel to display the message.It read: “Is this Lebanon? Is this Yemen? Is this Syria? Is this Iraq?” It showed footage of thousands of Muslims prostrating themselves to Allah and blocking city streets. “No. This is Canada. Wake up Canada. You are under siege,” it read.Tenacious Levant refuses to be silenced. He’s a Canadian-born Jew. What a coup it would be to jail him — he faces a two-year sentence under s.319 of the Criminal Code — for a free speech ad. What a shut-up message this blatant censorship would send.Mohamad Fakih, a Lebanese restauranteur whose cuisine was endorsed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, offered a $25,000 reward — what Levant called a “Jew-hunting bounty” — to whoever identified the owner of the truck. Levant stepped up to claim the reward.Fakih’s X post on May 13 vowed to fight for Palestine “until my last breath.”On May 4 he posted a message to university officials to keep supporting pro-Palestinian uprisings and promised his community would make up for cancelled financial support.On May 5 he celebrated the Liberal government’s decision to keep sending millions to United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) long condemned for supporting terrorism, and whose members took part in the massacre.“I bow my head in respect to all the amazing Canadians who advocated against the deadly decision to stop funding UNRWA. This proves that engagement works. The first of many to come.”The first of many what to come? More activism to go after Jews and mould Canada according to his vision?Fakih always seems angry at Canadians. The Order of Canada recipient stokes resentment and division.Protesters want justice for Palestine, an end to death and suffering of people in the Gaza strip. How many died is unclear. Even the UN said Hamas inflated the numbers for propaganda purposes. Wanting an end to pain and fear is compassionate and should be a priority.Same goes for Israelis who don’t want to live under Hamas threat.Amira Elghawaby, Canada’s Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia told the CBC it’s all“Islamophobia and now anti-Palestinian racism, anti-Arab racism …”“This public campaign is pure Islamophobia and hate,” said the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) regarding the Rebel truck.Really? The Rebel billboard called uncomfortable attention to the misery of Muslims under siege in Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, and Iraq.According to the Human Rights Watch World Report 2024 civilians in these and other countries suffer horrific human rights violations.Yemen has a humanitarian crisis where 21 million including 11 million children need food, water, and health care. Hundreds of thousands died through conflict or starvation (just like Hamas diverts aid to Gaza, humanitarian aid is diverted to those loyal to authorities) in the ongoing war between Iran-backed Houthi rebels and the government, Saudi and UAE coalition. Detentions, torture, corporal legal punishment of children — a known 4,000 were forced to enter combat — are common. Women and girls have no rights. Anal sex warrants 100 lashes and a year in prison if married. If single, it’s death by stoning.Iraq’s laws permit honour killings, no prosecution for rape if the rapist marries his victim. Survivors of human trafficking are prosecuted for prostitution. Women who flee domestic abuse are denied national identification cards allowing access to food, housing, freedom to move around, and their children’s education.The Iraqi government criminalizes online “indecent content” that targets civilians, journalists, and activists. (Sound familiar?)Syria suffers “humanitarian stress” due to ongoing conflict. Systematic torture prevails. About 100,000 people disappeared. Factions of the Syrian National Army and military police arrest and detain adults and children, torture, rape, and enlist child soldiers.But a billboard pointing to these countries where radical ideology causes immeasurable suffering is a hate crime?Toronto police chief Myron Demkiw swiftly condemned the Rebel billboard. He rushed to an Islamic centre to assure attendees he agrees it constitutes Islamophobia.Hopefully, he appeased Fakih who had criticized him in recent X post and warned “if he continues to lose in the ‘courts and public opinion,’ he will deservedly be losing (sic) job.”Now, about public prayer. It’s not a major problem in Canada. It wasn’t in France either, until France was forced to ban out-of-control Muslim street prayer in 2011, then again in 2017. Is it a hate crime to talk about that lack of respect and deliberate disruption of a secular country that graciously opened its welcoming arms?If not yet, soon if we keep heading down this path.