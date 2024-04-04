SLOBODIAN: Pride flag takes precedence of Canadian flag at Vimy?

So, a delegation of (sexual minority) veterans will head to Europe to commemorate the First World War.The sacrifice of hundreds of thousands of Canadians who battled at Ypres, Somme, Vimy Ridge and Passchendaele, their triumphant blood-spilled victory and why the war was fought, is now secondary to honouring the sexual preferences of a few soldiers who wore the uniforms.Are you kidding!?Hang your head in shame Ginette Petitpas Taylor.(Minister of Veterans' Affairs). You are a disgrace. You are weak. You are misguided. You are foolish. Your woke ideology brings shame to Canada, to women, to Veterans Affairs — and to yourself.But you are exactly what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wanted when he decided you would serve as minister of Veterans Affairs and associate minister of National Defence. He has repeatedly demonstrated contempt for Canada’s military, sacrifice and traditions, along with much else of Canada’s history.What other explanation could there be for a former social worker being appointed to such important positions? Don’t delude yourself into thinking it was your credentials. You’ve proven they are wanting.This time you went too far, Petitpas Taylor.You don’t get to stomp on the graves and honour and memory of all — all equally — 650,000 Canadians who served in the First World War with 450,000 of them in Europe, the 60,000 who died and the 170,000 who were seriously wounded.You don’t get to give the Rainbow Flag more importance than our revered Canadian flag at the 107th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge.You don’t get to decide that the sacrifice of all should be looked at through some woke lens of one soldier, Frederick Hardy, who happened to be gay. There’s a time and place to honour him. This is not that. Where’s the equity you disingenuously preach about?But you, and the disrespectful diversity equity and inclusion (DEI) obsessed idiots you surround yourself with, like the imbeciles who lamented too many white Canadians fought in the Second World War, take great liberties with insulting, flouting, and downplaying contributions of veterans not of the ilk you favour.Despite Canadians being thoroughly fed up with this DEI madness you’ve injected into Veterans Affairs, now you are going to take the show on the road to parade your foolishness.The government announced that starting April 6 in Belgium, a delegation of members of Rainbow Veterans of Canada and the LGBT Purge will represent Canada at the 107th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge.In France it will “follow in the footsteps of Frederick Hardy who was sentenced to hard labour for charges relating to his sexuality.”Hardy was court-martialled for committing “an act of gross indecency with another male.” His 18-month hard labour sentence was reduced, he was sent back to battle in the Battle of Hill 70 and killed in action in 1917.Decry the injustice of the harsh sentence, mourn his death, remember Hardy’s sacrifice — but don’t make the whole anniversary about him.This dishonours the fathers, brothers, sons, husbands who died, those who were captured, the survivors who were disfigured, had limbs blown off and spent the rest of their lives tortured with nightmares and hellish memories.Canada entered the war in August 1914 when Britain declared war on Germany that was ferociously sweeping through France and Belgium. The Allies — Canada, Britain, France, Belgium and Russia victoriously battled Germany, Austria-Hungary and the Ottoman Empire until the war ended in November 1918.A veterans affairs minister should know — and ensure — that all veterans of all wars must be honoured equally, regardless of skin colour or sexual preference. The war united Canadians and made them even prouder of who they were. Today’s Liberals are determined to divide and destroy that. Well, they can’t despite making horrifically bad decisions, including this one.The delegation will visit key commemorative sites in Belgium including the Passchendaele Canadian Memorial.“Throughout the mission, stories of (sexual minority) soldiers who served in the First World War will be shared by the delegation,” said the government news release.Do we care about their sacrifices in uniform? Yes. Do we care about who they slept with? Not a bit. Nor should we be told we should celebrate this. But, with the Liberals, everything seems to revolve around preoccupation with sexual preferences.Starting April 6 Petitpas Taylor will scoot around Europe meeting with this and that dignitary — including NATO representatives and Belgium’s defence minister — participating in commemorative events in the United Kingdom and Belgium.She’ll visit Chelsea Pensioners, the Royal Hospital Chelsea, lay a wreath at Shorncliffe Military Cemetery and so on.Those she meets with will politely shake her hand. Petitpas Taylor will strut around with inflated importance.But those who understand the big picture, foreigners who respect Canada’s flag with gratitude, won’t take Canada’s veterans affairs minister seriously.How could they?