Royal-turned-entertainer Prince Harry — the plot of his every performance swirling around self-pity — earned four medals during his military service.
The Duke of Sussex has an Afghanistan Service Medal, a Golden, Diamond, and Platinum Jubilee medal. He also has the KCVO Star for the Royal Victorian Order that recognizes distinguished personal service to the monarch of the Commonwealth.
Having served in the army 10 years, with two missions in the bloody, brutal Afghanistan war, he earned them.
The question is, can the “sniveling little ginger git” as one fed up Brit called him, still wear those medals with pride?
Harry said his just-released tell-all memoir 'Spare' is a “raw account” of his “mental health journey.” The problem is, by revealing his Afghanistan kill count, he grossly betrayed — and likely endangered — the Royal Family, UK citizens, himself and his family, NGOs in the Middle East, and current and former military members who swore the same oath of allegiance he did.
Regarding commitment and service to the monarch, Harry abandoned his post soon after he hooked up with the entitled diva Meghan Markle. In their ensuing quest to portray themselves victims of everything — while pocketing millions — they feed off each other as they selfishly denounce whoever they please. Their moral superiority is for the good of humanity, of course.
UK personnel military aren’t a coddled lot. They’re trained to accept and endure tough conditions. They’re among the finest when sent into hellhole conflict zones to bring peace and protect the vulnerable. They kill the enemy trying to kill them. It’s war. And they save every life they can. Unlike the rebellious Harry, they are loyal to king and country. But, to sell books, Harry hurt them.
Harry retired from his military career as a captain, a respected rank not easily earned. This would be the same guy who sniffled like a little girl in his memoir about his big brother William, the Prince of Wales, “lunging” at him and grabbing his shirt. What horror for a combat vet to endure. At some point the story expanded to say William pushed him to the floor and called Meghan “difficult, rude and abrasive.” Where have we heard that before? Oh yes, from her staff, her own family, and friends who ran away.
Imagine William, on the heels of Prince Philip’s funeral, being upset about Harry and Meghan just having taken their trash-the-monarchy schtick to the Oprah Winfrey show. It aired while the late Queen Elizabeth II was facing the pending loss of her husband.
Harry served in Afghanistan first in 2007-08, then in 2012-13 when he flew an Apache attack helicopter. In 'Spare,' he claimed he killed 25 Taliban soldiers while piloting the chopper. He didn’t see them as real people, rather “chess pieces removed from the board.” They were “baddies eliminated before they could kill goodies,” he wrote in childish lingo. What kind of an adult who served in the military talks like that?
Harry’s revelation caused a firestorm, enraged the Taliban, raised legitimate safety concerns and earned him condemnation laced with utter disappointment. At least one NGO, fearing reprisal, reported rapid evacuation from Afghanistan. Who does that hurt? The Afghans being helped.
“This will incite some people to attempt an attack on British soldiers anywhere in the world,” Col. Richard Kemp, a former commander in Afghanistan told Sky News. Maybe Harry indifferently saw his targets as mere chess pieces, but Kemp noted that defies UK military training. And real soldiers don’t go around yapping callously about their kills. It’s an unwritten rule and not something vets can talk about to anyone but friends and therapists. Kemp wasn’t the only one who warned that this “betrayal” also exposed a multitude to increased threats.
“Mr Harry! The ones you killed were not chess pieces, they were humans… these atrocities will be remembered in the history of humanity,” said Taliban official Anas Haqqani online. Afghan and Pakistani Twitter lit up tweets calling him “crusader, terrorist, murderer, and stupid.”
Sure enough, extreme Islamic hate preacher Anjem Choudary, behind the brutal 2013 murder of British solider Lee Rigby, called on jihadists to target British troops stationed in “Syria, Iraq and North Africa” in retaliation. “Harry still saw fit to plunge his knife further into the hearts of Muslims with his callous boastful comments,” said Choudary.
What a gift Harry handed Taliban thugs, enabling them deflect attention from the monsters they are that carry out archaic Islamic law with a vengeance. Since they regained power in Afghanistan last year they’ve hunted down and killed their own, stepped-up selling child brides to dirty old men, drew a dark curtain again over women’s rights to practice medicine, play sports, get an education, or walk without male escorts. And the burkas are back.
What Harry and the Taliban share is an uncanny ability to portray themselves not as aggressors, but as victims. The Taliban butchers hide behind religion. Harry hides behind a skirt.
Revenge is at the core of Taliban indoctrination. Their seething memories are long. Concerns have already been raised about the potential repercussions of Harry’s comments during the September 9-16 Invictus Games in Germany.
How did Harry handle the predicable firestorm? In his usual manner — he blamed everyone but himself. And he headed out to do media interviews.
“My words are not dangerous, but the spin of my words is very dangerous,” he told Stephen Colbert Tuesday.
Colbert. The great divider, the acidic mocker of everything decent, one who spins the truth and a so-called comedian who carries water for the left. The creep who mocked the Crown in front of Harry. Excellent choice to run and sob about hard done by he is.
Harry dug in, of course trying to shine a light on his unblemished virtue. He bragged about all the work he’s done for veterans over two decades. “My whole goal and my attempt with sharing that detail is to reduce the number of suicides,” he said piously.
Here’s a thought, you wayward little prince — invest a chunk of the hundreds of millions you’ve gotten from paid interviews to trash everyone, into something constructive to help suffering vets.
Some have speculated Harry drawing attention to his Afghan kill count was a ruse, a way to reinstate taxpayer paid-for security that was stripped from him when he stepped away from his royal duties.
Or maybe, he thought the chopper stories would make him appear more manly. A guy can only take so much criticism about being emasculated by that pretty, little wife leading him — albeit willingly — around by that Pinocchio nose.
Many of the claims by Harry and his former TV star wife have been debunked.
But the book promised to contain “raw, unflinching honesty” and is being peddled as “full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”
The potential victims of what’s revealed in the pages be damned.
(2) comments
So the 'little git' wanted to have people pay close attention to himself. I think he likely succeeded: Harry the Target. It's been a long time since any member of any royal family was assassinated. They know how to behave in public. Some have to learn the hard way.
What a spoiled little entitled doosh. His wife is just as bad.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.