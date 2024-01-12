SLOBODIAN: Pro-Palestinian protesters or pro pocket money?

Well, well, it isn’t always about compassion or conviction after all.Sometimes, it’s just about cash.Some of the anguished cries about the plight of Palestinians in the Gaza strip by paid protesters — trained seals — are fake.The question is, how many anti-Israel protesters are getting paid to create chaos and spew hatred and dangerous ideology?It was reported to happen in Montreal. It’s happening in Victoria through Plenty Collective, a recipient of taxpayer money that has been paying thousands of dollars to protesters for hire while protecting the anonymity of these cowards.The ongoing organized pro-Palestinian protests were launched when the Israeli Defence Forces retaliated in the Gaza strip to root out Hamas terrorists who slaughtered 1,200 Israelis on October 7.Indisputable evidence proves babies were burned alive and beheaded, men butchered, women and girls were gang-raped, tortured and dismembered. Some hostages didn’t survive.What do these victims matter when there’s easy cash to pocket?The script these morally bankrupt people mobbing Canadian streets follow, is easy.Call for the extermination of Jews.Terrorize Jewish neighbourhoods.Deny the sadistic massacre of innocents occurred.Vandalize property, disrupt traffic, toss Molotov cocktails, block railways (costing CN Railway tens of millions), storm venues, swarm malls making children on Santa’s lap scream, levy false accusations and vicious threats.And strain police budgets beyond limits, burdening taxpayers — while officers baby-sitting these mobs are diverted from other crimes.Betray the country you were born in — or the country that welcomed you — for money.Many of these protesters are university students, our leaders of tomorrow.The ample supply of Palestinian flags and signs was the first clue that dark money — and taxpayer money? — is funding these massive protests. .Pay-to-protest is happening in Victoria. The scheme is run by Plenty Collective, a “grassroots, mutual aid” organization that operates on donations and government grants.Colwood municipal councillor Ian Ward posted evidence on Twitter ("X") — from Plenty Collective’s own website — January 9.“The pro-Palestinian crowd in Victoria is paying for underemployed rabble to join their mob. Plentycollective.ca paid ‘protesters’ promoting antisemitism & call for violent intifada,” posted the Colwood municipal councillor.The National Post broke the story January 10."I am focused primarily on doing work in my community, however I remain committed to exposing antisemitism and hate speech,” Ward wrote in an email to the Western Standard Friday.“All levels of government must do more to combat the vile behaviour of increasingly violent antisemitic protests and investigate the sources of their funding.... Canadian values are under attack, and the apathy of politicians as well as hard working Canadians to this assault is unfortunately emboldening the extremists that seek to undermine our democracy."Meanwhile, Plenty Collective boldly advertises applications for its Solidarity Fund for Palestine, available to pro-Palestinian “folks or groups” in Victoria “incurring costs.”“This fund is to help cover costs incurred when organizing or participating in local actions. This can include, but is not limited to, the costs of lost wages, supplies, items for fundraising, paying speakers, etc.”Priority is given to Palestinian, black or indigenous people.“Funds will be sent via e-transfer to the email address provided. If you would like to remain anonymous in receiving these funds, please create a new email address for this purpose.”Protesters can check a box on how much they’d like to receive for the hard work of targeting Jews and disrupting all Canadians — $25, $50, $100, or other.The National Post reported that for weeks “thousands have been paid out” close to $20,000 every month by Plenty Collective.“They are highly organized. I’ve watched them. A van pulls up and they’ve got flags, signs and they’ve got organizers from the Plenty Collective wearing orange vests controlling the crowds,” Ward told the National Post.Ward said some money is raised locally.“We don’t see them being this organized and this well-funded, without offshore money,” he said.It would be foolish to assume this is only happening in Victoria.Offshore money potentially funding disruptive, hate-fuelled protests in Canada is alarming.There’s no evidence the Liberals have concerned themselves with investigating this, or if other grant recipient organizations are slipping taxpayer money to protesters.Where’s the opposition?Anti-Jew Liberal MP Salama Zahid called on her fellow MPs Wednesday to support South Africa’s application the International Court of Justice to prosecute Israel’s “genocidal” actions in the Gaza strip.Hamas claims 23,000 Palestinians have been killed by IDF bombs. Although, innocent Palestinians that Hamas cowards hide amongst have been killed only because of Hamas, there’s no way to confirm that claim.If Hamas terrorists came out of hiding, the bombing would stop.A herd of fellow MPs — mostly the cowardly Liberals — supported Zahid’s push to demand a ceasefire, even though Hamas thugs vowed to continue massacring Israelis.In fact, the Trudeau government will state its case during hearings that started Thursday.Trudeau said Friday more details on Canada’s position, which likely won’t reflect what most Canadians want, are to come. Does the artful dodger ever answer a tough question?The Liberal government is “reviewing the case carefully,” said Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.Maybe the Liberal government should look in its own backyard and start focusing on who is paying disrupters to spill into our streets and harm Canadians.In December, Beryl Waisman, editor of Montreal’s The Suburban, told the National Post that protesters — the majority non-residents and students from Arab nations — were being paid $50 a pop to protest. Anti-Israel protesters in the US are reportedly also getting paid.In December, the New York Post reported Jew-hating groups backing the Hamas attack and behind pro-Palestinian protests have received $15 million since 2016 from billionaire George Soros through his Tides Centre.Is anyone seriously looking into whether “offshore” money or grant money to organizations is being funneled into paying punks and radicals pocket money?Too many potential Jew-hating votes and campaign donations at stake? Afraid, and legitimately so, of being targetted by screaming thugs?Surely, one municipal councillor can’t be the only one with the courage to tackle that.Canadians don’t deserve swarms and disruptions.Jews deserve to walk and live safely in Canada.But the Palestinian people, living under the brutal oppression of Hamas, are also being betrayed for $25, $50, $100.You’ll never hear protesters chant: “Free free Palestine — from Hamas.”Nobody pays cash on the QT for that.