SLOBODIAN: Radical gender ideology risks real harm to Saskatchewan children

Transitioning extremely young siblings — who are mathematically almost certainly not both transgender — may not be legally classified as child abuse, but it certainly should be.It seems inexcusable that officials at the Balgonie Elementary School and in the school division, are grossly negligent in their duty to protect all of the children involved. And the extremist ‘progressive’ argument about protecting equality offered by the school administrators and ‘educators’ fails to protect both the girls and the boys who identify as girls.Embarrassed and distressed little girls, aware enough to understand modesty, shouldn’t be forced to undress for gym class in a room where biological males are also undressing.And pity these poor little boys (whom the Western Standard is not naming) who have been dragged into the centre of the controversy to appease the ideological fads of people like their father, who happens to be Saskatchewan NDP MLA Jared Clarke.The chances that two children of the same parents would both be transgender is mathematically highly, highly improbable. That they would both chance to be the offspring of a radical gender ideologist, seems much more probable. We cannot say with certainty from afar, but it seems extremely probable that these young boys are the victims of ideology, not gender dysmorphia.These — apparently — gender dysmorphic boys are not at fault. They seem to me to very much also be victims, being used as pawns in an ideological battle raging at Balgonie Elementary School, a town of 1,800 people, 25 kilometres east of Regina.This cruelly opens them up to resentment and ostracization. Not because they are trans children, but because school officials deemed that their rights trump the needs and concerns of fellow students, the little girls. Even children understand when they are being unfairly treated and resent it.Save me the predictable charges of transphobia. Set aside the extreme gender ideology and think about the potential emotional damage that this inflicts on these biological boys.Did anyone even bother to ask them about whether they’re uncomfortable undressing in front of girls in these change rooms?The justified parental outrage that followed this mandate was revealed Wednesday by the Western Standard’s Christopher Oldcorn in a powerful and disturbing exclusive story.Parents of a Grade seven girl were alerted to the policy, not by school officials, but by their 12-year-old daughter who told them she was uncomfortable undressing in front of boys.Oldcorn revealed in a subsequent story that the NDP’s Clarke is the father of both transitioning boys.As a sitting MLA, Clarke would have clout with school administrators to enforce culture war insanity, whatever the concerns raised by parents.Then again, judging by the dismissive reaction to outraged parents, it’s unlikely that the school administrators needed anyone to lean on them.If Clarke did successfully campaign on this issue, this would be his most notable ‘achievement’ since the former Grades 6/7 teacher won the Regina Walsh Acres byelection for the New Democrats in August 2023.The wishes of parents who believe in modesty and in protecting the innocence of their daughters too young to be exposed to male private parts be damned.“School administrators have defended their decision, citing human rights laws and the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. They maintain that their responsibility is to protect the rights of all students equally,” wrote Oldcorn.This so-called ‘equality’ is a one-way horrifically discriminatory street. There’s no equal treatment or consideration for the rights of these vulnerable young girls.And if the simple concept of equality escapes these administrators, how can they be trusted with other decisions affecting the lives of impressionable young students?In fact, they owe an apology to that Grade seven girl who has a bigger moral compass about modesty than the extremists at head office. This child had the courage to stand up for herself. But the principal told her she could just use alternative changing areas.Prairie Valley Prairie Valley School Division’s (PVSD) learning superintendent Lorrie Anne Harkness defended the school’s actions in an unacceptably condescending September 24 email to a concerned parent.“We understand that you may not agree with the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, federal and provincial human rights information, school and school division policies or procedures that we have shared with you,” wrote Harkness.“However, we are required to operate within those parameters and to protect the human rights of all students and employees.”Harkeness showed no concern whatever for the girls, and takes as a given that the two boys are genuinely gender dysmorphic.Harkness flipped off the parent by saying the school would work with girls who didn’t want to use the female changing room and find them another changeroom.“However, their choice cannot supersede or interfere with the rights of other students,” she wrote.To lecture a parent fighting for his daughter’s privacy, by declaring his daughter’s legitimate right can’t interfere with rights of other students shows the entitlement of some government-fund school bureaucrats to dictate the terms of education over parents.Harkeness owes that parent a profuse apology.Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe said there would be a new biological sex changing room policy if his party is re-elected.“There will be a directive that would come from the Minister of Education that would say that biological boys would not be in the change room with biological girls,” said Moe.Meanwhile, the same parent contacted vice-principal Sarah Slwyka.“But since when is it appropriate to expose my 12-year-old daughter along with all the other biological females in that class to [a] penis?”The ideologues justify pushing their agenda on the pretence of defending equality. And in doing so they send an appalling, unforgivable message to little girls who have a tough time learning how to navigate through a world that preys in so many ways on females with low self-esteem.“You are not as worthy.”“Your rights are less important.”“You are wrong to feel embarrassed. Suck it up.”This is sickening. It is unforgiveable. It should be classified as child abuse. Pity the little girls who get this message at school but don’t have parents at home to foster and instill self-worth.The parents standing up to this insanity must keep fighting for all of the children — boys and girls — at the mercy of these fools.