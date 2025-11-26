SLOBODIAN: RCMP Veterans' Association apologizes for sending MAiD suicide talk invitation

It was an Anglican church’s idea to offer RCMP veterans a talk about killing themselves — featuring a high-profile assisted suicide doctor described as “the drug dealer for death."The 900-member Nova Scotia RCMP Veterans’ Association simply delivered the message about the “free presentation” via email, association president Dan McNaughton told the Western Standard.“This was put on by the church,” said McNaughton, a 36-year RCMP vet..OLDCORN: Alberta’s Bill 11 won’t ‘Americanize’ healthcare, it could finally move the needle on wait times.“It wasn’t sponsored by us. It wasn’t put on by us. It wasn’t encouraged by us. It was an information session we put out there. In hindsight, hindsight’s 20-20 as you know, we should have been more thoughtful about that. The association sent out a November 20 email offering vets the "opportunity" to attend a presentation about medical assistance in dying (MAiD) at St. John the Anglican Church Parish in Sackville on Saturday. Recipients were encouraged to "share the information" with others who might be interested in hearing from assisted suicide enthusiast Dr. Gordon Gubitz, the clinical lead for Nova Scotia Health's MAiD program. A shocked backlash was fierce."I haven't slept a wink in days because this has really been bothering me that people have been affected like this," said McNaughton."I want to make one thing clear right now. We are not MAiD advocates in any way, shape, or form." However, two members of the association's Sickness and Advocacy committee, also members of this Anglican church, had sought approval to "share the invitation" with members."What happened is these two members on this committee contacted the chair of the committee and said, 'Look, we're having this information session. It has been requested by the members of our congregation, and there may be some members of the veterans that would be interested in attending this information session. Could you send out an email?'"."So, a very generic email on our letterhead went out saying this information session is being held. If you want to attend, here's where it is. Nothing saying, you know, we encourage you."Volunteer association members work very hard daily to advocate and fight "in every kind of situation" for veterans and their families. "Not only is it erroneous to suggest that we would ever, ever, ever recommend it, or even encourage anybody to seek assistance from MAiD who is suffering from PTSD or mental health injury, it's offensive to us. We are the ones who are there for the members, trying to help them get referred to trauma clinics."The carefully worded email didn't specify that vets with mental health issues shouldn't attend. Isn't part of looking out for veterans shielding them from predatory MAiD advocates who've been outed for boldly pushing the suicide 'solution' on the vulnerable, even those not in advanced stages of a serious incurable diseases and disabilities? On March 17, 2027, thanks to the Liberal government, mental illness will qualify Canadians as MAiD candidates. But insatiable deathmongers have been caught crossing legal boundaries. "I've lost friends. I've held hands of friends when they went. I've had people blow their heads off in front of me … So, I'm just telling you it would never, ever, ever be the intent of the Veterans Association to encourage harm to a veteran in any way, shape, or form.""There wasn't a millimetre of harmful intent. But it may have been short-sighted to put that message out without a strong disclaimer," said McNaughton. "The message itself from a trauma informed approach was probably not the best because it didn't land well with the people."It certainly didn't.McNaughton was in Antigua when the email was sent, unknown to him. "Unfortunately for me, I wasn't here. I'm not deflecting. I take full accountability for the actions of our association."He returned to deal with the fallout after this was exposed by Kelsi Sheren, a respected Canadian war veteran who served as an artillery gunner in Afghanistan and a fierce advocate of veterans' mental health.A source who sent Sheren the email wrote: "I served for 32 years on the West Coast and retired in 2019. As a Christian and a retired member of the RCMP, I wanted to share this with you. I'm trying to wrap my head around this shocking email. I'm shocked it's come to this." Sheren, a popular podcaster, wrote a powerful Substack article. She called it "grooming" and "coercion," a means of "normalizing death as a service" to vets the system has failed and "who's rates of PTSD and suicidality were already sky high."She described Gubitz as a "clinical gatekeeper for MAiD" and a "death pusher and peddler of the dark." She wrote: "Think of him as the drug dealer for death."Gubitz sits on the board for the Canadian Association of MAiD Assessors and Providers (CAMAP), which developed the MAiD curriculum for clinicians and peddles government-approved suicide as a "compassionate response to suffering." It's shameful that a church would offer someone like Gubitz a platform."I'm gonna tell you Christianity is changing because I was raised in the Anglican church and I don't ever recall any church dogma around encouraging ending your life prematurely," said McNuaghton.Actually, the core teachings of Christianity remain rock solid. What changed is how easily individuals reinterpret whatever they like to fit their personal beliefs. The Western Standard reached out to ministry team leader, the "progressive" Rev'd Nichola (Nic) Cumine, a founder of the Worship the Pride Community.Did she approve the MAiD meeting at the church? How many members requested and supported the talk? Are they the same members who knit mitts and bake muffins as a feel good thank-you for RCMP vets and others?McNaughton had an email exchange with Sheren. "I'm going to circle back to her because I think we need to be more trauma informed in our communication strategy. She's a coach and she's a veteran. I'm going to ask her for some guidance on how we can be better. She has insights that I don't.""We're volunteers. We're not experts. We're just trying to support each other, help each other home." He intends to respond to everyone who reached out to him. "I'm not going to apologize for the message. I will apologize that we didn't think it through enough that it might affect people in an adverse way because sometimes you do wrong, trying to do right.""We've had feedback both ways. Can I be blunt? One member said, "What the f**k are you worried about? They don't want to f**king go don't go.'""I think the jury's still out on whether this is wrong for everybody." McNaughton said "a good number" of members suffering terribly in their final phase of life have opted for MAiD."Would it be a personal decision for me? Probably not. I don't know. I guess I'll have to make my mind up when I get there. I'm not going to tell you what my position is on MAiD because I don't understand enough about it, quite frankly." "That's an incredibly personal decision, a family's decision that quite frankly is nobody's business." Of course. But nobody in a vulnerable state needs death zealots circling them to 'compassionately' push the suicide option. Especially in a so-called church.