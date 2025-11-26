Opinion

SLOBODIAN: RCMP Veterans' Association apologizes for sending MAiD suicide talk invitation

Veterans' group faces fierce backlash for sharing "information session" featuring assisted suicide doctor, sparking outrage over normalizing death for those with PTSD.
RCMP
RCMPScreenshot: YouTube
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Rcmp
Maid
Anglican Church Of Canada
Assisted Suicide
Opinion
Rcmp Veterans Association
Opinion Column
MAID Canada

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news