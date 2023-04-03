Trudeau
Courtesy of CBC

A national women’s group is fed up with taxpayers being “pushed around and manipulated” by the “Laurentian Elite” that has long cozied up to China.

The pro-life, pro-family REAL Women of Canada has demanded a public inquiry to get to the bottom of who exactly in is charge of this country.

Tags

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

guest714
guest714

The Chinese interference thing has already been swept under the rug just like everything else is anyone surprised

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.