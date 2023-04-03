A national women’s group is fed up with taxpayers being “pushed around and manipulated” by the “Laurentian Elite” that has long cozied up to China.
The pro-life, pro-family REAL Women of Canada has demanded a public inquiry to get to the bottom of who exactly in is charge of this country.
“The Liberals are running our lives. The Chinese are running our business,” said National Vice-President Gwendolyn Landolt, who also serves as legal counsel for the group.
“We’re being pushed around and manipulated. We’re taxpayers. Canadians have to have a say. After all, we’re keeping this government going with our taxes.”
REAL Women condemned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s response to alleged Chinese interference in Canadian elections.
In typical Trudeau fashion, he ignored demands from opposition parties to call for an inquiry after the Globe and Mail alleged China supported least 11 Toronto-area riding candidates in the 2019 election.
Instead, Trudeau, professing to take the issue “extremely seriously,” appointed former governor general (2010-2107) David Johnston as independent special rapporteur into foreign interference in federal elections.
That won’t do, said REAL Women.
“Trudeau must stop darting and dodging behind the curtain of Johnston’s role as special rapporteur,” said Landolt.
While many lauded Johnston’s integrity, others expressed concern over his close ties to Trudeau and the controversial Pierre Elliot Trudeau Foundation.
But Johnston’s close ties to China have fallen under the radar, said Landolt.
“Little mention has been made of Johnston’s close personal relationship, over many years, with communist China.”
“No one seems to mention that Johnston is part of the Laurentian Elite.”
Landolt cited numerous ties Johnston has to China, dating back to the 1980, that were laid out on March 16 by the National Post.
It reported that Johnston “prepared the groundwork” for Canada in the 1980 China University exchange program that forced the Liberals to finally set guidelines after theft of technology by exchange students was exposed.
As president of the University of Waterloo, Johnston led the establishment of the scandal-plagued Confucius Institutes — an espionage and propaganda machine of the Chinese Communist Party — that crept into other Canadian universities. Johnston, who like Trudeau, publicly professed admiration for China has three honorary doctorate degrees from different Chinese universities. As well, three of his children attended university in China.
“Johnston’s appointment as special rapporteur is not in Canada’s best interests. Johnston, an eastern Canada establishment man through and through, will not obtain the truth, but will instead protect the close personal ties with China held by both himself, and the Trudeau government,” said Landolt.
“Canadians are entitled to know with certainty that their elected representatives in Parliament are there because of public support, rather than due to Liberal-Chinese manipulation and financing.”
“We want to be sure that what we’re getting as an MP is someone that the people want, not somebody Beijing wants. We want to reflect Canadian, not Chinese values.”
Nothing less than a public inquiry will be acceptable because the Liberals have been “in bed” with China for a long time.
She pointed to the China Canada Business Council founded in 1978, and “filled with the Laurentian Elite” including former prime ministers Jean Chretien and Paul Martin who sit on the board.
Founding Council member Paul Desmarais’ family holds extensive investments in China.
Landolt said REAL Women, with members across Canada and huge representation in Alberta and BC, “want our policies not Chinese policies.”
“We’re in there fighting. We’ve been around for 40 years. We’re not going to be pushed around, either by feminists or by a Liberal government.”
“Real women are pretty independent. We have to be in this atmosphere and culture. They’re going to hear from us whether they like it or not.”
“This situation has sort of exploded.”
Indeed. On Monday Blacklock’s Reporter revealed in a bombshell report that a former Canadian Security Intelligence (CSIS) chief analyst has three decades of record showing Chinese Communist agents use federal ridings as “hunting grounds.”
And a string of federal governments were compromised.
Michel Juneau-Katsuya, former chief of the CSIS Asia-Pacific desk told a Commons Ethics committee he would name names.
“These are the hunting grounds of the consular offices.”
“Do you have evidence of interference or interference attempts or evidence that Canadian governments have been informed of these activities?” asked MP Conservative MP Michael Barrett.
“Yes. We have evidence, names, circumstances when all this happened,” said Juneau-Katsuya.
“Every government chose to ignore CSIS warnings,” he said.
So again, we need to know exactly has been in charge of Canada? And who is looked the other way as we got sold out.
The Chinese interference thing has already been swept under the rug just like everything else is anyone surprised
