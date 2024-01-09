SLOBODIAN: Rebel will sue, as well it might

Elon Musk weighed in with a prediction after Rebel News reporter David Menzies was shockingly cuffed and carted off by the prime minister’s detail Monday.“They (Justin Trudeau’s Liberals) won’t make it past the next election,” wrote Musk on Twitter ("X").He responded to a post by US commentator Ian Miles Cheong, who wrote the Liberal government “is in a bad place right now.”Although Canadians — long under siege by Trudeau’s unharnessed campaign to systematically strip away citizen’s rights — desperately need you to be right, don’t be too sure about that, Mr. Musk.Many Canadians are disgusted by the police state tactics used on Menzies and the fabricated accusation that he assaulted a police officer. No charges were laid.But many others are comfortable with a government that has refined the art of shirking its duty to answer questions. And it now appears, with having a reporter doing his job, which is to ask questions, be manhandled and cuffed.Some cheered and said Menzies deserved what he got — even though he did nothing wrong.Their dislike for Rebel News and Menzies blinds them to the sobering severity of what happened in the banana republic that used to be glorious, respected Canada.Under the socially-engineering Trudeau regime, we have come to be pitied.Their dislike has also apparently rendered some unable to see what actually happened and produce their own versions of what was captured on video.So let's be clear what it shows. It was Menzies who was assaulted. An unnamed police officer (now under review for his actions) stepped in his path and then bleated he was the assaulted one.Menzies approached Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland in Toronto’s Richmond Hill suburb.“Ms. Freeland how come the IRDC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) is not a terrorist group?” asked Menzies.This followed a memorial service held for Canadians who died after the Iranian military shot down Flight PS752 four years ago.Freeland stepped aside and smugly walked on with another woman, presumably an aide.At least four plainclothes and uniformed RCMP, with others on standby, then swarmed Menzies, threw him up against a wall and cuffed him.“This is the state of freedom of the press. In Canada. In 2024. After 8 years of Trudeau,” Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre posted on Twitter ("X").“He was arrested for assaulting a police officer and then resisting arrest,” was one reply.“First, Rebel News is not an accredited journalistic entity. Second, the gentleman was arrested for body checking an RCMP security detail officer,” opined another who would be the only one to see a body check that didn’t happen.“Calling Menzies a journalist is laughable.”“Police didn’t end up charging him,” posted someone else.Define journalist?Like Menzies or not, what happened was a disgrace.Personally, I admire his jam to wade into places where’s he knows he’s not wanted, determined to try to get answers to questions on issues that affect all Canadians.“Which university did he graduate from as a journalist?” was another sarcastic comment.I don’t know what Menzies’ background is. Don’t care. He does his job.A little too bold for the liking of timid journalists and superior politicians? Good.Probably safe to assume he didn’t attend any institutions that churned out legacy ‘journalists’ that don’t ask hard questions or ask scripted questions, while fawning over Trudeau and his cabal.They have agendas that push their ideological beliefs, that — surprise! — coincide with those of a government that couldn’t care less about rights, freedoms or Canadians.Menzies — yes, he’s a journalist — makes them uncomfortable.He bucks the trend of head-nodding in agreement, giggly interviews that never get answers, only preaching and speeches.As a citizen, Menzies has the right to ask questions of prima donna Freeland, an elected official there to serve, who has a duty to answer questions asked by taxpayers who pay her salary.But Freeland’s above that. She walked on by as the RCMP moved in on Menzies.All Canadian citizens have the right to question politicians.Journalists are supposed to be the voice of citizens who don’t have access to politicians.That’s what Menzies was doing — fulfilling his obligation to Canadians who rely on him and all journalists for information.But some ‘journalists’ have sworn allegiance to government.And that is Canada’s tragic loss.The actions of officers who went after him will, unfortunately, hurt law-dedicated enforcement officials across Canada who are above these bully tactics. This fuelled the anti-police sentiments that honourable officers face when they go on duty every shift.Now, Menzies asked a question, didn’t he?“When will you ask Chrystia Freeland about this in question period,” asked someone who posted on Poilievre’s thread.Yes, when?Oh, Trudeau soberly told mourners at the Flight PS752 vigil — there to remember 57 Canadians and 30 permanents residents murdered — that sure, he might get around to designating the IRGC a terror group.The Liberal government has had four years since a Ukraine International Airlines jet was shot down shortly after takeoff from Iran to show respect to all Canadians — especially families of lost loved ones — and designate the brutal IRGC a terror group.But Trudeau hasn’t done that.Menzies asked Freeland why.Canadians have a right to know why, not to be ignored by Freeland who walked on.One person posted on Twitter ("X") that “a public apology and further restraints of abuse towards reporters and journalists should be exercised.”Not good enough. We may get assurances — until it happens again.Rebel News is pursuing legal action. And it should.