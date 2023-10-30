SLOBODIAN: Royal Canadian Legion says God is welcome at Remembrance Day ceremonies

Chaplain General Brig.-Gen. Guy Belisle’s brazen assault on religious freedoms won’t be entirely successful at Remembrance Day ceremonies, if the Royal Canadian Legion is running things on November 11.“Prayer will remain an important part of Remembrance Day ceremonies organized by the Legion, including the one at the National War Memorial,” the Legion announced.Although military chaplains have been ordered to be “inclusive” by not praying to God or they’ll risk “disciplinary action,” retired padres and civilian clergy aren’t bound by Belisle’s directives.“While military chaplains are required to modify their language, that decision does not eliminate the inclusion of prayer to God or a higher power by other spiritual representatives at Legion ceremonies,” stated the Legion.Belisle’s leaked directive sent on October 11 to Canadian Armed Forces chaplains threatened they could lose their mandates if they pray according to their faiths at all “ceremony/parade/gathering addresses.”Chaplains have been ordered to respect “spiritual diversity” and stick to “Gender Based Analysis” that would ban reference to the Heavenly Father.This is even though the Chaplains' Manual already has an inclusive mandate respecting all beliefs, or no belief, that has been followed. But now, if chaplains disobey Belisle’s orders to strictly chat about nature or offer strictly secular motivational messages and pray to God, they may be stripped of their mandates.But the Legion maintained its “acceptable” to pray to God during reflections when honouring those who gave their lives for God and country to protect and defend all freedoms, including religious freedoms.“The Legion would not restrict how they pray, what they might say,” said Legion spokesperson Nujma Bond, in reference to both serving chaplains and guests.The 250,000-member Legion, Canada’s largest veteran support and community service organization, organizes the National Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa and others across Canada.“The CAF directive does not preclude the invitation and presence of another spiritual guest that can say prayers or refer to God or a higher power if they wish,” said Bond.“That directive is specifically to CAF chaplains.”Traditionally, the National Remembrance Day ceremony has had both a chaplain and spiritual guest who both say prayers.“There are ceremonies across the country, local ceremonies, so those can vary,” said Bond.“So, if you’re interested in a particular location you can check with local branches if they are organizing one.”Belisle also forbid chaplains from displaying or wearing religious symbols.Religious symbols on chaplain’s scarves — Christian crosses, Jewish stars of David, or Muslim crescents — that “may cause discomfort or traumatic feelings” must be replaced with the chaplain’s crest.“To visibly demonstrate our commitment to state religious neutrality, the RCChS will replace the current chaplain scarves with a scarf bearing the crest of the RCChS in place of the Faith Tradition crests. The RCChS crest is a common and inclusive spiritual symbol,” wrote Belisle.And to be inclusive, prayer must be excluded.“While the dimension of prayer may occupy a significant place for some of our members, we do not all pray in the same way; for some, prayer does not play a role in their lives,” he wrote.“Therefore, it is essential for chaplains to adopt a sensitive and inclusive approach when publicly addressing military members. Chaplains must ensure that all members feel respected and included by undertaking inclusive practices that respect the diversity of beliefs within the CAF.”“The reflection must ensure that attendees are reasonably able to identify with the words being uttered. Chaplains shall endeavour to ensure that all feel included and able to participate in the reflection with a clear conscience, no matter their beliefs (religious, spiritual, agnostic, atheist).”Chaplains said the vague directive forces extreme caution in this perennially offended woke climate.They’ve also said banning prayer breaks a “pact” with veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice for God and country.“There are no atheists in foxholes,” Second World War correspondent Ernie Pyle is credited with saying decades ago referring to soldiers turning to God during the horror and ravages of war.What is Canada’s cowardly military leadership afraid of as they sacrifice the freedom of expression of chaplains with the CAF? Woke mobs coming after them?Well done, Royal Canadian Legion!