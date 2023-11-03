Opinion

SLOBODIAN: Say it ain't so... but it was

Earlier this year, NDP MLA Rob Loyola marched with Communists. Yesterday, he introduced to the legislature a British Muslim cleric who, unbeknown to fellow MLAs, had been given a 'significant risk rating' by the UK government. The man received a standing ovation.
Rob Loyola
Musharraf Hussain

