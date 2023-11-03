SLOBODIAN: Say it ain't so... but it was

Say it ain’t so.An Alberta MLA known for his Communist sympathies urged fellow MLAs to warmly welcome an alleged terrorist-sympathizing British Islamic cleric as a special guest to the Alberta Legislature. The MLAs leaped to their feet to honour Musharraf Hussain — an extremist who was given a “significant risk rating” by Britain’s Home Office — with a 10-second standing ovation.Way to go, Alberta MLAs!You clapped for a guy who once said savage Hamas terrorists form a “legitimate resistance” group.So close to Remembrance Day and MLAs jumped to their feet championing a guy who supported Afghanistan’s brutal Taliban who killed 158 Canadian soldiers and wounded thousands more.How were you so easily duped — and betrayed — by an openly radical communist MLA who had to know exactly who he invited to the prestigious legislature to introduce as a noble champion of good?Comrade NDP MLA Rod Loyola introduced Musharraf Hussain as a guest Tuesday. READ MORE: UPDATED: House of Commons speaker apologizes for bringing Nazi to Zelensky speechWho’s the next special guest someone’s going to slyly slip into the legislature? Ukrainian SS Nazi veteran Yaroslav Hunka?Mobs of protesters glut Canada’s streets demanding the annihilation of Israel, even though 1,400 innocents Jews were slaughtered by Hamas terrorists on October 7.Israel is fighting back in the Hamas-controlled Gaza strip — aerial bombing and a ground assault — to destroy Hamas that has declared it will never stop murdering Jews.Those mobs are packed with university students who are brainwashed and ill-informed about the horrific consequences of not denouncing terrorism and giving credence to those who give terrorists a pass.They blindly accept the deception they are spoon-fed and angrily run screaming into the streets. They haven’t done their homework.Some may have good intentions and legitimate concerns about the plight of Palestinians in the Gaza strip.But they’ve succumbed to slick terrorist propaganda that Jews are evil occupiers (they left Gaza in 2005), while ignoring the horrors Hamas inflicts on both Palestinians and Jews.Alberta’s MLAs, those who didn’t know (surely some in Loyola’s camp did) what Hussain peddles, embraced slick propaganda from the commie MLA.So, who is Musharraf Hussain?He’s a British cleric who piously gives flowery speeches about love and peace. But he also said Hamas is a legitimate resistance group when 5,000 Hamas and Islamic Jihad rockets were fired on Jerusalem and Tel Aviv in 2021.Hamas would be the same terrorist pack of demons that beheaded babies, raped, gouged out eyes, set Jews on fire and captured 240 hostages including children, during last month’s invasion.The Canadian government declared Hamas a terrorist group, along with a many other nations.Loyola (Edmonton-Ellerslie) lavished praise on Hussain.“He has translated the Quran, a book that encourages justice and peace for all of humanity,” said Loyola in a speech in the Alberta Legislature.Did Hussain translate the parts (including Sura 9:5, Sura 9:29, Sura 66:9, Sura 48:29, 8:39) about killing infidels — that peaceful Muslims abhor and has caused them to grievously suffer — giving radicals license to rage?How many Muslims have fled to the safe arms of Canada to escape this hatred and extremism infiltrating their faith?That includes Muslims from Afghanistan who have been subjected to the oppression and brutality of the Taliban.Hussain has spoken glowingly of the Taliban. Give them a chance, the “benefit of the doubt and opportunity,” he wrote in a 2021 blog when the US withdrew that August, ending a 20-year war.The Taliban took that “opportunity” to embark on a reign of murderous, oppressive terror that continues to sweep across Afghanistan.Last February, an outroar erupted when it was discovered Hussain’s Karimia Institute received £200,000 from the Prevent programme, a British government-funded group set up to combat and prevent terrorism.A damning independent report on Prevent by Sir William Shawcross, that was commissioned by the Home Office, concluded the program needed national reform.Hussain was singled out in the report that identified him as a religious leader who promoted “Islamist extremist sentiments.”Shawcross wrote Hussain “made statements in 2021 that were sympathetic to the Taliban.The report stated Hussain’s comments were one of the “most egregious cases” and that he was among religious leaders funded by Prevent “validating and associating with Islamist extremists.”The report said the Home Office gave Hussain a “significant risk rating,” described Hussain as a “problematic figure” and said Karimia should never have received the money that was a misuse of public funds.Hussain “referred to militant Islamist groups whose military wings were proscribed in the UK as ‘so-called terrorists of the legitimate resistance groups,” wrote Shawcross.Hussain denied he promoted extremist views, staunchly opposed violent extremism and had “no sympathy” for the Taliban.Hussain also wrote in a blog that, “a British Muslim soldier should abstain from fighting against Muslims” in battles in Muslim countries.Shawcross recommended terrorist groups and their narratives — including Hamas and Lebanon’s Hezbollah — must be disrupted.He blasted the Home Office’s negligence in countering “terrorist movements” such as Hezbollah and Hamas that “target Jewish communities.”But back in Alberta, MLAs, representing both Jews and Muslims in their constituencies, gave a target of the report’s harsh criticism a standing ovation, only 10 seconds, but 10 seconds too many.They have been shamed by a shameless Loyola.Maybe someone had better beef up the process of checking the credentials of people welcomed as guests to the legislature.And maybe Loyola should have his guest privileges revoked.